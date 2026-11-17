Crime: Dominican Republic

Dominican agents arrested 91 people and seized 20,946.4 grams of drugs, about 20.9 kilograms or 46 pounds, in the east of the country. The east includes Punta Cana, the beach resort area that many American holidaymakers visit.

The Dominican National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the national anti-narcotics agency, said prosecutors and the National Police, the national police force, helped run 946 operations and seven raids. It published the results on Tuesday 17 November 2026, covering the previous week.

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Key Facts What. 91 people arrested and 20,946.4 grams of drugs seized in the Dominican east in one week.

Drugs. Presumed cocaine was 17,849.9 grams, ahead of marijuana at 2,409.3 and crack-like rock at 687.2.

Where. La Altagracia 37 arrests, La Romana 26, Verón (Punta Cana area) 16 and El Seibo 12.

Status. Those arrested are suspects, and no names or nationalities were published.

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 17:31 GMT

A week of raids across four eastern areas led to 91 arrests. The agency says the pressure on street-level dealing will continue.

The Bigger Picture

Street-level dealing, called microtráfico in Spanish, means small drug sales in neighbourhoods rather than large smuggling shipments. On 10 July 2023 the National Police said about 69,000 people had been arrested and more than 9.4 million grams of drugs seized by that date.

The DNCD and prosecutors have worked the Punta Cana area before, including raids in Verón with ten arrests and about 1.4 kilograms seized. This week’s sweep is larger and spans four areas of the east.

The published figures do not say whether the week was unusually large, and they give no total for 2026. The DNCD says only that operations will continue across the eastern provinces.

The entrance of Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican east, in an undated file photo. (Photo: Hans Buch, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Raids Found

The DNCD said it ran 946 operations and seven simultaneous raids, backed by prosecutors and the National Police. Six of the raids were in La Altagracia province and one was in La Romana.

Presumed cocaine made up 17,849.9 grams, about 85% of the haul and roughly 39 pounds. Presumed marijuana came to 2,409.3 grams and crack-like rock to 687.2 grams.

La Altagracia, where Higüey and Bayahíbe were among the areas covered, had 37 arrests and 10,313.8 grams seized. La Romana had 26 arrests and 8,294.3 grams, including 650.6 grams of crack-like rock.

Verón, in the Punta Cana area, had 16 arrests and 1,898.7 grams seized, and El Seibo had 12 arrests and 439.6 grams. Agents also listed four motorcycles, 10 scales, 14 mobile phones, US$10 and RD$50,655 in cash (about US$840 at about 60 pesos per dollar).

What This Means for Travellers

Visitors from the United States made up 44% of the Dominican Republic’s tourists in August 2026, when 856,858 visitors arrived, Tourism Minister David Collado said at a briefing the ministry published on 13 September. Punta Cana airport took 49% of that month’s flights, the same briefing said.

So the arrests touch the area that US holidaymakers use most, but the published figures link none of the cases to tourists, hotels or resorts. The sign for travellers is more police activity in neighbourhoods near the resorts, not a newly announced danger.

What Is Not Known

The exact dates of the raids are not stated, only the previous week. Whether prosecutors will bring charges, and in which courts, is not stated either.

The published figures do not say whether any drugs were bound for the United States or whether US agencies helped. No dated next step has been announced, only that operations will continue in the eastern provinces.

In Plain English

DNCD. The Dominican National Drug Control Directorate, the country’s anti-narcotics agency. Ministerio Público. The public prosecutors’ office, which brings criminal cases to court. Microtráfico. Street-level drug selling in neighbourhoods, as opposed to large smuggling shipments. Verón. The district of the Punta Cana tourist area where 16 arrests were made. Presumed. The agency’s word for drugs not yet confirmed by laboratory tests.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were arrested in the Dominican east drug sweep?

The DNCD said 91 people were arrested in the week before 17 November 2026. They are suspects, and the published figures give no names or charges.

How much was seized in the Dominican east drug sweep?

The agency reported 20,946.4 grams, about 20.9 kilograms or 46 pounds. Presumed cocaine was 17,849.9 grams of that total.

Does the sweep affect visitors to Punta Cana?

The published figures link none of the cases to tourists or resorts. Verón, in the Punta Cana area, had 16 arrests and 1,898.7 grams seized.

Were US agencies involved in the Dominican drug sweep?

The published figures do not mention US agencies or say where the drugs were headed. The DNCD said prosecutors and the National Police supported its agents.

More: Dominican Republic news · Dominican port cans hide suspected cocaine · Army major stopped in drug case · Spaniard arrested in Punta Cana · Dominican tourism economy

Sources: Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD), statement of 17 November 2026; Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, tourism figures, 13 September 2026; Policía Nacional, 10 July 2023.

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