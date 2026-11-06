Six Rookies Open Interlagos F1 Practice

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.71% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.09% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Six Rookies Open Interlagos F1 Practice

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Aerial view of the Interlagos circuit, officially Autódromo José Carlos Pace, in São Paulo, Brazil
The Interlagos circuit in São Paulo's south zone, where The Town 2027 takes place (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

  • Who. Six rookies, drivers with at most two Grand Prix starts, replace regular drivers in Friday’s first practice.
  • When. First practice starts Friday, 6 November, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The race is Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Where. Interlagos circuit (Autódromo José Carlos Pace), São Paulo, Brazil; round 20 of 23 on the calendar.
  • How to watch. Apple TV is the only US broadcaster, at US$14.99 a month. All three practice sessions are free in the app.

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Norris Leads Brazil Practice, Câmara 18th

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Published Friday, 6 November, 8:26 a.m. ET (10:26 a.m. São Paulo) · Source: Formula 1, Apple, Interlagos organisers, Rio Times research

Six Rookies Take the Wheel

Six rookie drivers will sit in regular cars in Friday’s first practice session at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit formally named Autódromo José Carlos Pace, as the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 weekend begins. Under 2026 rules, every full-time driver must make way for a rookie, defined as someone who has started no more than two Grands Prix, in two practice sessions across the season.

Leonardo Fornaroli, the reigning Formula 2 champion (Formula 2 is the feeder series below Formula 1), drives Oscar Piastri’s McLaren and completes McLaren’s mandatory rookie allocation. Dino Beganovic, a 22-year-old Swede from Ferrari’s driver academy, replaces Charles Leclerc.

Luke Browning, a 24-year-old British reserve driver at Williams, replaces Carlos Sainz in his final scheduled rookie outing of the season. Freddie Slater, an 18-year-old Briton in Audi’s young-driver programme, replaces Nico Hülkenberg.

Gabriele Mini, a 21-year-old Italian from the Alpine academy, replaces Pierre Gasly. Colton Herta, a 26-year-old American and Cadillac test driver, replaces Sergio Pérez and needs at least 100 km to secure his final Super Licence point, the points-based qualification needed to race in Formula 1.

Aerial view of the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix weekend
File photo: aerial view of Interlagos during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

A Weekend Without a Title Decider

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes clinched the drivers’ title on 1 November in Mexico City, so Sunday’s race decides no champion. After round 19 he leads on 380 points, followed by Max Verstappen of Red Bull on 261, Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) on 259, George Russell (Mercedes) on 250, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) on 245 and Lando Norris (McLaren) on 221.

Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell and Leclerc are separated by 16 points, so places two to five remain open. In the constructors’ standings, the teams’ championship, Mercedes has 630 points, Ferrari 504, Red Bull 382 and McLaren 365.

Schedule and Local Interest

Practice 2 follows on Friday, 6 November, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and Practice 3 is Saturday, 7 November, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying, which sets the starting grid, is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The race starts Sunday, 8 November, at 12:00 p.m. ET, which is 2:00 p.m. in São Paulo and 17:00 UTC. There is no sprint this weekend, and the 71-lap race covers 305.879 km on a 4.309 km circuit.

Rafael Câmara, a 21-year-old Brazilian who leads the Formula 2 standings, makes his full Formula 1 debut with the Haas team alongside Oliver Bearman. Gabriel Bortoleto, the Brazilian who drives for Audi, is also on the grid.

Interlagos first hosted a Grand Prix in 1973, and Brazil’s Emerson Fittipaldi won there in 1973 and 1974. The fastest lap on record is 1:10.540, set by Valtteri Bottas in 2018.

What It Means for US Readers

Apple TV is the only US broadcaster of Formula 1 in 2026, at US$14.99 a month. All three practice sessions are free in the Apple TV app, while qualifying and the race need a subscription unless Apple announces otherwise.

Apple TV subscribers also receive F1 TV Premium, the series’ own streaming service, after linking their accounts. For fans travelling to Brazil, tickets start at R$990 (about US$180) and the three-day fanzone costs R$620 (about US$113), at the 6 November rate of about 5.50 reais per dollar.

What Is Not Known

Friday’s practice results, the weather forecast and any grid penalties are not yet known. We could not confirm whether more tickets will go on sale, since some sectors had already sold out.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the São Paulo Grand Prix start?

The race starts Sunday, 8 November, at 12:00 p.m. ET, which is 2:00 p.m. in São Paulo. Qualifying is Saturday, 7 November, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Is the drivers’ championship still undecided?

No, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes clinched the title on 1 November in Mexico City. The weekend still decides places behind him in the standings.

How can US fans watch?

Apple TV is the only US broadcaster in 2026, at US$14.99 a month. The three practice sessions are free in the app, while qualifying and the race need a subscription.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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