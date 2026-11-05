Rio Gang Hijacks 3 Buses After Boss Arrest

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BRAZIL · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Criminals hijacked three buses in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday 5 November 2026 and used them as barricades.

Why Police had arrested Douglas Oliveira dos Santos, alleged drug and cargo-theft boss known as Pudim.

The impact Five bus lines were disrupted, and police seized three rifles and detained four other suspects.

Where Costa Barros, a district in Rio's North Zone.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Criminals in Rio de Janeiro hijacked three buses on Thursday 5 November 2026 and parked them across a road as barricades. The move came after police arrested Douglas Oliveira dos Santos, a 34-year-old known as Pudim, who police say runs the drug trade in one community and leads a cargo-theft gang.

For US readers, the episode is a reminder of how organised crime can disrupt daily life in Brazil's second-largest city. It also shows why cargo theft, which raises costs for shippers, is a focus for state police.

What Happened

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro state, the force that patrols the streets, carried out an operation in Costa Barros, a district in the city's North Zone. Officers arrested Santos and four other men, and they seized three rifles.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In response, criminals took three buses on Estrada de Botafogo, one of the roads into the Pedreira group of communities, and left them across the road. They also stopped a truck and set tyres on fire to slow the police advance.

The city bus operators' union, Rio Ônibus, said five lines were affected, all of them bus routes serving Pavuna. The buses were later released, and police reinforced patrols around the communities with units from the 41st Battalion of the Military Police and a crowd-control unit known as Recom.

Who Is Pudim

Police intelligence describes Santos as the boss of the drug trade in the Quitanda community and the head of one of the main gangs that steal cargo in Rio state. Police say he has 17 criminal records and two outstanding arrest warrants.

Police link the five detained men to the Terceiro Comando Puro, a Rio criminal faction. The suspects were taken to the 39th police station in Pavuna.

The police said the arrest was an important step against cargo theft in the state. They added that removing key members of such groups weakens their structure and reduces the impact on residents, trade and the logistics sector.

Why Buses Become Barricades

Hijacked buses are a familiar tactic in Rio. Gangs block roads with large vehicles to slow police advances, as they did again on Thursday.

The tactic also hits ordinary commuters, since bus companies redirect or suspend lines when drivers are threatened. Police operations in other parts of Rio the same morning also disrupted health and education units, local reports said.

Our earlier report on the legal challenge to the Rio governor's election win shows how security and politics are tied together in the state. Police tactics are also a political issue in Rio.

What It Means for You

Costa Barros lies in Rio's North Zone, away from the main tourist districts of Copacabana, Ipanema and the city centre. Visitors should still follow local advice on routes, especially if they plan trips to the airport or to northern neighbourhoods.

Shippers and US companies that move goods through Rio should note that police treat cargo theft as a priority. The arrest targets a gang that police say specialises in it.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the arrest of Santos will change how the Pedreira communities are run, or whether the faction will answer with more violence. Police have not said whether the gang's cargo-theft network has been broken up.

We also do not know whether the suspects have lawyers or what charges they face. Reports differ slightly on the exact times of the arrest and the road blocks.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened in Rio on 5 November 2026?

Criminals hijacked three buses and used them as barricades in Costa Barros, in Rio’s North Zone. It followed the arrest of Douglas Oliveira dos Santos, known as Pudim.

Who Is Pudim?

Douglas Oliveira dos Santos is 34 years old. Police say he runs the drug trade in the Quitanda community and leads a cargo-theft gang.

Are Rio Tourists Affected?

Costa Barros is in the North Zone, away from the main beach districts. Five bus lines were disrupted, but the buses were released.

How Many People Were Arrested?

Police said they arrested Santos and four other suspects, and seized three rifles. The suspects were taken to the 39th police station in Pavuna.

Sources: Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State, statement on the operation in Costa Barros, 5 November 2026; Rio Ônibus, bus operators' union, line disruptions, 5 November 2026; Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State, 39th police station (Pavuna), 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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