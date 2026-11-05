São Paulo F1 Race Streams Sunday on Apple TV

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.67% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Brazil Latin America

São Paulo F1 Race Streams Sunday on Apple TV

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Aerial view of the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix, with full grandstands
The Interlagos circuit in São Paulo during the 2022 Grand Prix weekend. The 2026 race is on Sunday 8 November. (Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

  • Race. Sunday, Nov. 8, noon ET (U.S. Eastern Time; 2 p.m. in São Paulo), 71 laps.
  • Qualifying. Saturday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET, the session that sets the starting grid. There is no short sprint race this weekend.
  • Title. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, 20, has already won the drivers’ championship; second place is open.
  • Watch in the U.S. Apple TV, US$14.99 a month. All practice sessions are free.
  • Prediction markets. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen 41.0%, Antonelli 25.5% to win the race (Polymarket betting market, Nov. 5, 8:23 a.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

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Race Weekend Schedule

The São Paulo Grand Prix 2026, a Formula 1 race, is on Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon ET (2 p.m. local time). It runs at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, known as Interlagos, and lasts 71 laps or 120 minutes, whichever comes first.

The first practice session is Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second at 2 p.m. ET. The third is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying at 1 p.m. ET.

Brazil is at UTC-3 and U.S. clocks went back on Nov. 1. That puts São Paulo two hours ahead of New York this weekend.

Aerial view of the Interlagos race track in São Paulo with its curving circuit, grandstands and the pit-lane building
Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit, seen from the air. File photo.

Who Is Still Fighting

Kimi Antonelli, the 20-year-old Italian driving for Mercedes, clinched the drivers’ title at the Mexico City Grand Prix with four races to spare. He is the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.

Second place is still open after Mexico, and the points below already include the post-race penalties there. Max Verstappen of Red Bull has 261 points, two ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on 259, with Mercedes’ George Russell on 250 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 245.

Among teams, Mercedes leads with 630 points, ahead of Ferrari on 504 and Red Bull on 382. Red Bull is 17 points ahead of McLaren for third place.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Verstappen is priced at 41.0% to win the Brazilian Grand Prix and Kimi Antonelli at 25.5%. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are each at 10.5%, Lando Norris at 6.5% and George Russell at 6.0%.

The race market had traded about US$10,300 as of 8:23 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, so it is thinly traded. Prices are bets, not forecasts from experts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How to Follow in the United States

Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. home of Formula 1 in 2026, so the race is not on ESPN or ABC. The service costs US$14.99 a month.

Apple says every practice session is available without a subscription. We could not confirm whether qualifying or the race is free this weekend.

What It Means for US Readers

The race starts at noon ET, which is 9 a.m. Pacific Time, so West Coast fans will watch before breakfast. Qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET sets the starting grid.

The Friday and Saturday-morning practice sessions cost nothing and show how the cars handle Interlagos. Race-day viewing needs an Apple TV subscription unless Apple says otherwise.

What Is Not Known

We found no reliable weather forecast for the weekend. No named polling institute has published a survey on the race.

Whether qualifying or the race is free on Apple TV is not confirmed. Points totals can change if officials revise penalties, so check Formula 1’s official tables.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the São Paulo Grand Prix start?

The race starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon ET (2 p.m. local time) at Interlagos. Qualifying is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

How can U.S. fans watch?

Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster in 2026, at US$14.99 a month. All practice sessions are free without a subscription.


This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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Apple TV Brazil F1 schedule Formula 1 Interlagos Kimi Antonelli Max Verstappen Mercedes Sao Paulo Grand Prix

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