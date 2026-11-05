São Paulo F1 Race Streams Sunday on Apple TV

The Interlagos circuit in São Paulo during the 2022 Grand Prix weekend. The 2026 race is on Sunday 8 November. (Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Race. Sunday, Nov. 8, noon ET (U.S. Eastern Time; 2 p.m. in São Paulo), 71 laps.

Qualifying. Saturday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET, the session that sets the starting grid. There is no short sprint race this weekend.

Title. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, 20, has already won the drivers’ championship; second place is open.

Watch in the U.S. Apple TV, US$14.99 a month. All practice sessions are free.

Prediction markets. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen 41.0%, Antonelli 25.5% to win the race (Polymarket betting market, Nov. 5, 8:23 a.m. ET).

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Race Weekend Schedule

The São Paulo Grand Prix 2026, a Formula 1 race, is on Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon ET (2 p.m. local time). It runs at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, known as Interlagos, and lasts 71 laps or 120 minutes, whichever comes first.

The first practice session is Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second at 2 p.m. ET. The third is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying at 1 p.m. ET.

Brazil is at UTC-3 and U.S. clocks went back on Nov. 1. That puts São Paulo two hours ahead of New York this weekend.

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Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit, seen from the air. File photo.

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Who Is Still Fighting

Kimi Antonelli, the 20-year-old Italian driving for Mercedes, clinched the drivers’ title at the Mexico City Grand Prix with four races to spare. He is the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.

Second place is still open after Mexico, and the points below already include the post-race penalties there. Max Verstappen of Red Bull has 261 points, two ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on 259, with Mercedes’ George Russell on 250 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on 245.

Among teams, Mercedes leads with 630 points, ahead of Ferrari on 504 and Red Bull on 382. Red Bull is 17 points ahead of McLaren for third place.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Verstappen is priced at 41.0% to win the Brazilian Grand Prix and Kimi Antonelli at 25.5%. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are each at 10.5%, Lando Norris at 6.5% and George Russell at 6.0%.

The race market had traded about US$10,300 as of 8:23 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, so it is thinly traded. Prices are bets, not forecasts from experts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How to Follow in the United States

Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. home of Formula 1 in 2026, so the race is not on ESPN or ABC. The service costs US$14.99 a month.

Apple says every practice session is available without a subscription. We could not confirm whether qualifying or the race is free this weekend.

What It Means for US Readers

The race starts at noon ET, which is 9 a.m. Pacific Time, so West Coast fans will watch before breakfast. Qualifying on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET sets the starting grid.

The Friday and Saturday-morning practice sessions cost nothing and show how the cars handle Interlagos. Race-day viewing needs an Apple TV subscription unless Apple says otherwise.

What Is Not Known

We found no reliable weather forecast for the weekend. No named polling institute has published a survey on the race.

Whether qualifying or the race is free on Apple TV is not confirmed. Points totals can change if officials revise penalties, so check Formula 1’s official tables.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the São Paulo Grand Prix start?

The race starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon ET (2 p.m. local time) at Interlagos. Qualifying is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

How can U.S. fans watch?

Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster in 2026, at US$14.99 a month. All practice sessions are free without a subscription.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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