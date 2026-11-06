Brazil Electoral Court Probes Lula Ticket

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil Electoral Court Probes Lula Ticket

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
The Superior Electoral Court headquarters in Brasília with its white domes and glass facade
File photo. The Superior Electoral Court headquarters in Brasília, 26 December 2025. Photo: Luiz Roberto / TSE, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · ELECTIONS

Key Facts

  • What happened On 5 November Brazil’s electoral court opened an investigation into Lula and Vice President Alckmin.
  • The complaint The Novo party alleges abuse of political power through 35 benefit measures issued in 2026.
  • The request Novo asks the court to cancel their diplomas and bar both from office for eight years.
  • The status The court has opened the case; it has not ruled on the merits, and both men can respond.
  • The cost Novo adds up about R$40 billion (US$7.3 billion) for measures taken during the campaign period.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s electoral court opened an investigation on Thursday 5 November into President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. It acted on a complaint from the Novo party, which alleges abuse of political power in the 2026 election.

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The court has not ruled on the merits, and the accusations remain allegations. Novo wants the court to cancel the ticket’s diplomas and bar both men from running for eight years.

What the Electoral Court Decided

Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, the electoral court’s inspector-general, ordered that the case go ahead as a judicial electoral investigation. He found the complaint describes the facts, names the government acts it challenges and offers evidence that lets the court define the case.

The order covers Lula for issuing the acts and Alckmin as a beneficiary who took part in events announcing some of them. Both can now present a defence, and the electoral prosecutor will act as legal supervisor.

What Novo Alleges

Novo’s petition counts 35 decrees and provisional measures from 1 January to 16 October 2026 that created or widened benefits. That compares with 17 in 2023, four in 2024 and 14 in 2025, and Novo says 12 of the 35 came during the campaign.

The party cites a pay rise for Bolsa Família, the cash welfare program that reaches about 19.29 million families, and fuel subsidies. It also counts 13 emergency budget credits worth about R$99.7 billion (about US$18.3 billion), at R$5.4621 per US$1.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 6, 2026 · 18:40

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.01%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.10%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
97.88
-0.42%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,968.43
-0.17%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.01% +2.75% 5.51 5.53 5.48
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026
Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B

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What Is at Stake Legally

Novo asks the court to find abuse of political power serious enough to cancel the registrations or diplomas of the ticket. It also asks for both men to be declared ineligible for the eight years after the 2026 election.

Those penalties apply only if the court finds that the abuse happened and was grave under the electoral law. Lula and Alckmin are presumed innocent, and the court will weigh the evidence before any ruling.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Superior Electoral Court, known as the TSE, is Brazil’s top court for elections, and its inspector-general leads investigations into election abuses. Novo is a political party that filed the case on 20 October, and Alckmin is Lula’s running mate and vice president.

A judicial electoral investigation is a court case that can remove a winner from office or bar a politician from running. Bolsa Família is the government’s monthly cash payment for low-income families.

The Palácio do Planalto, the presidential office in Brasília
File photo. The Palácio do Planalto, the presidential office in Brasília, 2020. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For US investors and ADR holders, the case adds a legal risk to the start of Lula’s new term in January 2027. The court has not ruled, and opening a case does not change the runoff result.

The case also tests how far Brazilian courts will police government spending in an election year. Our earlier reports on the Novo complaint and a separate suit by Flávio Bolsonaro cover the background.

What Is Not Known

Lula’s and Alckmin’s answer is not yet public. Their lawyers will give it in the defence they file within the legal deadline, and the case file will show it.

When the court will judge the case is not set, and its press office can say once a date is fixed. Any penalty would need a decision by the full court.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s electoral court decide?

On 5 November it opened an investigation into Lula and Alckmin after a complaint from the Novo party. It has not ruled on whether any abuse took place.

What does the Novo party allege?

Novo alleges that 35 benefit measures issued between January and 16 October 2026 amounted to abuse of political power. These are allegations that the court has yet to test.

What could happen to Lula and Alckmin?

If the court finds grave abuse, it could cancel their diplomas and bar them from elections for eight years. No such finding has been made.

Does this change the election result?

No. The court has only opened the case, and the runoff result stands while it decides.

Sources: Superior Electoral Court, case no. 0603194-42.2026.6.00.0000, Novo party petition, 20 October 2026; Superior Electoral Court, order of Inspector-General Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva opening the investigation, 5 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX exchange rate, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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