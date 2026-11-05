Sinaloa Government Chief Bonilla Resigns

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MEXICO · SINALOA POLITICS

Key Facts What happened Yeraldine Bonilla resigned as Sinaloa’s government secretary on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Her successor César Julio Saucedo Barrón, a fisheries biologist and former state deputy, was sworn in the same day.

Who appointed him Interim Governor Graciela Domínguez Nava, chosen by the state Congress on 25 August 2026.

The backdrop Sinaloa is hit by cartel violence, and its elected governor is on leave.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The Sinaloa government chief, Yeraldine Bonilla, resigned on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and a new official took her job the same day. César Julio Saucedo Barrón was named government secretary, the state’s top cabinet post below the governor.

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Sinaloa is the home of the Sinaloa Cartel and has been shaken by violence and by US drug charges against its elected governor. For US readers, a shake-up at the top of its government matters for security and for politics near a major US trade partner.

What Happened On Wednesday

Bonilla announced her resignation on social media and said she had handed her letter to the governor. She wrote that politics demands “craft, dedication and a great deal of consistency”, but gave no specific reason.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Interim Governor Graciela Domínguez Nava named Saucedo the same day and swore him in. Bonilla thanked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who is on leave, for giving her the chance to lead the office.

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Who Is The New Secretary

Saucedo is a fisheries biologist trained at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, with a master’s degree in marine sciences. He served as state undersecretary of fisheries from November 2021 to November 2022.

He also headed the state fisheries and aquaculture institute and sat in the state Congress from 1998 to 2001. He is not a security specialist, which makes the choice notable in a state at war with cartels.

How Sinaloa Got Here

Rocha Moya took leave on 2 May 2026 after US prosecutors charged him with drug trafficking. The charges are allegations, and he has not been convicted.

Bonilla then served as interim governor, and Rocha Moya returned on 21 August before stepping aside again. On 25 August the state Congress chose Graciela Domínguez Nava as interim governor.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The government secretary is the state’s top cabinet official below the governor, in charge of political coordination and dealings with Congress and local mayors. Bonilla was the first woman to hold the post.

Rocha Moya is Sinaloa’s elected governor from the ruling Morena party, currently on leave. Domínguez Nava is the interim governor running the state until the situation is settled.

Why Sinaloa Matters

Sinaloa is the base of the Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington blames for much of the fentanyl reaching the United States. Rival factions have been fighting for control since 2024, and the federal government has sent thousands of extra troops, as our report on Mazatlán explains.

The state also produces vegetables, tomatoes and other food shipped north to US supermarkets. Our Big Read on Mexico tracks the wider political picture.

What It Means for You

If you travel to Sinaloa, the US government advises against it because of crime and kidnapping. A change in the state cabinet does not change that advice.

If you invest in Mexico, watch whether the interim government keeps its security policy steady. Frequent changes at the top add political risk to the state’s business climate.

What Is Not Known

Bonilla has not explained her reasons beyond a general statement about the demands of politics. Reports that she returns to her seat in the state Congress have not been confirmed by her office.

It is also unclear whether more cabinet changes will follow. Rocha Moya’s long-term future as governor has not been settled.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who resigned in Sinaloa?

Yeraldine Bonilla resigned as Sinaloa’s government secretary on 4 November 2026. She was the first woman to hold the post.

Who replaced Bonilla?

César Julio Saucedo Barrón took over on the same day. Interim Governor Graciela Domínguez Nava appointed him.

Who governs Sinaloa now?

Graciela Domínguez Nava is interim governor, chosen by the state Congress on 25 August 2026. Elected governor Rubén Rocha Moya is on leave.

Is Governor Rocha Moya convicted?

No. US prosecutors have charged him with drug trafficking, but these are allegations and no verdict has been reached.

Sources: Sinaloa state government, appointment of the government secretary, 4 November 2026; Yeraldine Bonilla Valverde, resignation message, 4 November 2026; Sinaloa state Congress, designation of interim governor, 25 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief