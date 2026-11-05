Mexico Rate Call Due, Election Chief Sought
Key Facts
- Rate decision. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, decides on interest rates on 5 November at about 2 p.m. ET; the rate now stands at 6.5%.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gave no change 79.0% for the November Banxico decision, with US$357,426 traded, as of 1:16 a.m. ET on 5 November.
- Election authority. Guadalupe Taddei resigned as head of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on 26 October, seven months before the June 2027 vote.
- State funds. Lawmakers in Nuevo León, a northern state, asked on 3 November for a probe of 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million).
- California. Xavier Becerra, son of Mexican immigrants, won California’s governor race on 3 November.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
Mexico’s central bank announces its interest rate decision on 5 November, while the country’s election authority is still searching for a permanent chief.
In Plain English
- INE: The National Electoral Institute runs Mexico’s federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count.
- Chamber of Deputies: The lower house of Mexico’s Congress elects the INE president by a two-thirds vote.
- ASF: The Auditoría Superior de la Federación is Mexico’s federal audit office, which reviews how public money is spent.
- Morena: The governing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, which opponents such as the National Action Party (PAN) challenge.
What Mexico’s Central Bank Decides Today
The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, announces its next interest rate decision on Thursday 5 November 2026, at about 2 p.m. ET (19:00 UTC). The rate now stands at 6.5%.
Banxico’s rate sets the cost of credit in Mexico and shapes the peso, which matters to US firms that sell into or source from Mexico. Annual inflation was 3.45% in September.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, showed 79.0% for no change in Mexico’s rate at the November meeting and 22.0% for a quarter-point cut, with US$357,426 traded as of 1:16 a.m. ET on 5 November. Each outcome is priced separately, so totals can differ slightly from 100%.
On Mexico’s next legislative election, due in June 2027, the same platform showed Morena, the governing party, at 88.5%, ahead of the opposition National Action Party (PAN) at 5.1% and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 2.5%, with US$116,972 traded. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
+0.08%
166,191.45
-0.82%
70,879.44
+0.08%
10,465.26
-1.52%
2,848,945
—
2,484.43
-0.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|70,879.44
|+0.08%
|+12.14%
|70,819.80
|71,422
|70,331
|182,333,478
|USD/MXN
|18.75
|+0.70%
|+0.39%
|18.62
|18.96
|18.53
|—
|WALMEX
|53.68
|+2.40%
|-13.61%
|52.42
|53.70
|52.25
|10,650,036
|GMEXICO
|219.00
|-2.76%
|+38.56%
|225.21
|228.63
|218.00
|6,807,399
|FEMSA
|241.46
|+0.14%
|+38.14%
|241.12
|244.71
|240.00
|2,393,928
|CEMEX
|20.20
|-1.17%
|+5.76%
|20.44
|20.65
|19.78
|31,958,139
|GFNORTE
|211.28
|+2.50%
|+19.39%
|206.13
|212.44
|206.14
|5,588,759
|BIMBO
|69.60
|+3.46%
|+6.02%
|67.27
|69.95
|67.00
|2,528,860
|TELEVISA
|8.80
|+2.68%
|-15.71%
|8.57
|8.99
|8.36
|9,306,930
|AMX
|23.59
|+1.42%
|+10.49%
|23.26
|23.83
|23.35
|25,525,498
|GAP
|440.78
|+1.91%
|+8.83%
|432.50
|444.99
|430.80
|809,855
|ASUR
|264.42
|-0.44%
|-14.17%
|265.59
|267.53
|259.80
|27,324
|OMA
|256.01
|+1.73%
|+3.12%
|251.66
|256.41
|249.41
|974,665
|KOF
|215.58
|-0.63%
|+30.85%
|216.95
|221.04
|213.51
|1,204,412
|GRUMA
|256.38
|+0.87%
|-20.52%
|254.18
|260.96
|253.51
|554,416
|KIMBER
|39.49
|+2.97%
|+12.70%
|38.35
|39.62
|38.40
|5,091,956
|AMX ADR
|25.11
|+0.32%
|+10.57%
|25.03
|25.39
|24.90
|3,327,508
69.60
+3.46%
39.49
+2.97%
219.00
-2.76%
8.80
+2.68%
211.28
+2.50%
53.68
+2.40%
440.78
+1.91%
256.01
+1.73%
Who Will Lead Mexico’s Election Body After Taddei
Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE), which runs federal elections and keeps the voter list, has an interim president after Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October. The elections are due on 6 June 2027, about seven months later.
President Claudia Sheinbaum called the resignation a good decision. Blanca Yassahara Cruz García became interim president on 27 October.
The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, must elect a successor by a two-thirds vote, and only women may apply. The new president will serve only until 3 April 2032, not a fresh nine-year term.
An earlier plan set registration for 9 to 13 November and a decision by 9 December, but those dates are likely to slip. On 4 November the chamber postponed its vote on the call for candidates.
On 5 November Ricardo Monreal, who leads the governing Morena party’s group in the chamber, said the call could pass next week.
What Nuevo León Lawmakers Want Investigated
The state Congress of Nuevo León, a northern Mexican state, on 3 November approved a non-binding request that authorities investigate a suspected diversion of about 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million at 18.56 pesos per US$, RT) in state funds. The request concerns the administration of Governor Samuel García, of the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party.
It asks the federal financial intelligence unit to trace the money and check for possible laundering. It also asks the federal prosecutor to consider federal crimes and the state auditor to review the 2025 public accounts.
The request rests on a criminal complaint from the federal audit office, which traced routes that begin with state payments to companies. In the largest, 5.85 billion pesos (about US$315 million) went to a builder.
The governor’s party opposes the request.
What California’s Governor Result Means for Mexico
Democrat Xavier Becerra won California’s governor race on 3 November against Republican candidate Steve Hilton. Becerra is the son of Mexican immigrants and a former US Health and Human Services Secretary.
California borders Mexico and is the most populous US state, and its governor signs budgets and orders that affect trade, energy and how state agencies deal with federal immigration enforcement. California counts mail ballots for weeks, so the final margin may move.
What Links These Stories
All three stories turn on whether voters can trust the institutions that count votes and spend public money. California’s quick call on election night, the INE’s leadership crisis and Nuevo León’s audit fight each test that trust.
Parties on each side gain or lose from the outcomes: Democrats gain in California, while Mexico’s Morena and its opponents trade accusations over the INE and Nuevo León. Next come California’s certification, the INE appointment in December and any federal action on the audit complaint.
The reports behind this Big Read
- California Elects First Latino Governor
- Mexico’s Election Body Needs a New Chief
- Nuevo León Congress Urges Probe of US$384M
- Homeland Security Chief Warns Illegal Voters
What It Means for US Readers
US companies that trade with Mexico watch Banxico because its rate moves the peso. A credible INE matters because it will run the 6 June 2027 elections, so investors should watch whether the December appointment is seen as independent.
What to Watch Next
Banxico announces its decision on 5 November. The Chamber of Deputies may vote on the INE call for candidates next week, and a decision on the new president is expected in December.
What Is Not Known
The Chamber of Deputies postponed its vote on the INE call for candidates, so the final schedule is not known. California’s final margin is not known, and the Nuevo León Congress vote count is not known.
Sources
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Frequently Asked Questions
When does Banxico announce its interest rate decision?
Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, announces its decision on 5 November 2026, at about 2 p.m. ET. The rate now stands at 6.5%, and Polymarket bettors gave no change a 79.0% chance.
When did Guadalupe Taddei leave Mexico’s INE?
She resigned on 26 October, about seven months before the June 2027 elections. An interim president, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, took over on 27 October.
What did Nuevo León’s Congress ask for?
On 3 November it asked federal and state authorities to investigate about 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million) of state funds. The request is non-binding.