Mexico Rate Call Due, Election Chief Sought

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.74▲ 0.65% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.50% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Rate Call Due, Election Chief Sought

By · November 5, 2026 · 6 min read
The headquarters building of the Bank of Mexico, the central bank, in Mexico City
The Bank of Mexico, the central bank, in Mexico City. File photo, 2021. (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The Big Read · Mexico · Thursday 5 November 2026

Key Facts

  • Rate decision. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, decides on interest rates on 5 November at about 2 p.m. ET; the rate now stands at 6.5%.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gave no change 79.0% for the November Banxico decision, with US$357,426 traded, as of 1:16 a.m. ET on 5 November.
  • Election authority. Guadalupe Taddei resigned as head of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on 26 October, seven months before the June 2027 vote.
  • State funds. Lawmakers in Nuevo León, a northern state, asked on 3 November for a probe of 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million).
  • California. Xavier Becerra, son of Mexican immigrants, won California’s governor race on 3 November.
  • Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s central bank announces its interest rate decision on 5 November, while the country’s election authority is still searching for a permanent chief.

In Plain English

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  • INE: The National Electoral Institute runs Mexico’s federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count.
  • Chamber of Deputies: The lower house of Mexico’s Congress elects the INE president by a two-thirds vote.
  • ASF: The Auditoría Superior de la Federación is Mexico’s federal audit office, which reviews how public money is spent.
  • Morena: The governing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, which opponents such as the National Action Party (PAN) challenge.

What Mexico’s Central Bank Decides Today

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, announces its next interest rate decision on Thursday 5 November 2026, at about 2 p.m. ET (19:00 UTC). The rate now stands at 6.5%.

Banxico’s rate sets the cost of credit in Mexico and shapes the peso, which matters to US firms that sell into or source from Mexico. Annual inflation was 3.45% in September.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, showed 79.0% for no change in Mexico’s rate at the November meeting and 22.0% for a quarter-point cut, with US$357,426 traded as of 1:16 a.m. ET on 5 November. Each outcome is priced separately, so totals can differ slightly from 100%.

On Mexico’s next legislative election, due in June 2027, the same platform showed Morena, the governing party, at 88.5%, ahead of the opposition National Action Party (PAN) at 5.1% and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 2.5%, with US$116,972 traded. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico — Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:57

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
70,879.44
+0.08%
L 70,331day rangeH 71,422

+12.14% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.75
+0.70%

Brent crude
98.51
+4.11%

Gold
4,099
+0.64%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+2.50%
GFNORTE

Telecom
+2.05%
TELEVISA, AMX

Consumer Staples
+1.54%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Industrials
+1.07%
GAP, ASUR, OMA

Other
+0.32%
AMX ADR

Materials
-1.17%
CEMEX

Mining
-2.76%
GMEXICO

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.14% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478
USD/MXN 18.75 +0.70% +0.39% 18.62 18.96 18.53
WALMEX 53.68 +2.40% -13.61% 52.42 53.70 52.25 10,650,036
GMEXICO 219.00 -2.76% +38.56% 225.21 228.63 218.00 6,807,399
FEMSA 241.46 +0.14% +38.14% 241.12 244.71 240.00 2,393,928
CEMEX 20.20 -1.17% +5.76% 20.44 20.65 19.78 31,958,139
GFNORTE 211.28 +2.50% +19.39% 206.13 212.44 206.14 5,588,759
BIMBO 69.60 +3.46% +6.02% 67.27 69.95 67.00 2,528,860
TELEVISA 8.80 +2.68% -15.71% 8.57 8.99 8.36 9,306,930
AMX 23.59 +1.42% +10.49% 23.26 23.83 23.35 25,525,498
GAP 440.78 +1.91% +8.83% 432.50 444.99 430.80 809,855
ASUR 264.42 -0.44% -14.17% 265.59 267.53 259.80 27,324
OMA 256.01 +1.73% +3.12% 251.66 256.41 249.41 974,665
KOF 215.58 -0.63% +30.85% 216.95 221.04 213.51 1,204,412
GRUMA 256.38 +0.87% -20.52% 254.18 260.96 253.51 554,416
KIMBER 39.49 +2.97% +12.70% 38.35 39.62 38.40 5,091,956
AMX ADR 25.11 +0.32% +10.57% 25.03 25.39 24.90 3,327,508

Largest moves today
BIMBO
69.60
+3.46%
KIMBER
39.49
+2.97%
GMEXICO
219.00
-2.76%
TELEVISA
8.80
+2.68%
GFNORTE
211.28
+2.50%
WALMEX
53.68
+2.40%
GAP
440.78
+1.91%
OMA
256.01
+1.73%

The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.08%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Mexico’s Leader Seeks Trump Talks in China

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Who Will Lead Mexico’s Election Body After Taddei

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE), which runs federal elections and keeps the voter list, has an interim president after Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October. The elections are due on 6 June 2027, about seven months later.

President Claudia Sheinbaum called the resignation a good decision. Blanca Yassahara Cruz García became interim president on 27 October.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, must elect a successor by a two-thirds vote, and only women may apply. The new president will serve only until 3 April 2032, not a fresh nine-year term.

An earlier plan set registration for 9 to 13 November and a decision by 9 December, but those dates are likely to slip. On 4 November the chamber postponed its vote on the call for candidates.

On 5 November Ricardo Monreal, who leads the governing Morena party’s group in the chamber, said the call could pass next week.

What Nuevo León Lawmakers Want Investigated

The state Congress of Nuevo León, a northern Mexican state, on 3 November approved a non-binding request that authorities investigate a suspected diversion of about 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million at 18.56 pesos per US$, RT) in state funds. The request concerns the administration of Governor Samuel García, of the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party.

It asks the federal financial intelligence unit to trace the money and check for possible laundering. It also asks the federal prosecutor to consider federal crimes and the state auditor to review the 2025 public accounts.

The request rests on a criminal complaint from the federal audit office, which traced routes that begin with state payments to companies. In the largest, 5.85 billion pesos (about US$315 million) went to a builder.

The governor’s party opposes the request.

A wide plaza in Monterrey with the Government Palace building and a large Mexican flag in the background
The Government Palace in Monterrey, seat of the Nuevo León state government, in a file photo. It does not show the 3 November vote. Photo: B.jars / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What California’s Governor Result Means for Mexico

Democrat Xavier Becerra won California’s governor race on 3 November against Republican candidate Steve Hilton. Becerra is the son of Mexican immigrants and a former US Health and Human Services Secretary.

California borders Mexico and is the most populous US state, and its governor signs budgets and orders that affect trade, energy and how state agencies deal with federal immigration enforcement. California counts mail ballots for weeks, so the final margin may move.

What Links These Stories

All three stories turn on whether voters can trust the institutions that count votes and spend public money. California’s quick call on election night, the INE’s leadership crisis and Nuevo León’s audit fight each test that trust.

Parties on each side gain or lose from the outcomes: Democrats gain in California, while Mexico’s Morena and its opponents trade accusations over the INE and Nuevo León. Next come California’s certification, the INE appointment in December and any federal action on the audit complaint.

The reports behind this Big Read

All of today’s Mexico news →

What It Means for US Readers

US companies that trade with Mexico watch Banxico because its rate moves the peso. A credible INE matters because it will run the 6 June 2027 elections, so investors should watch whether the December appointment is seen as independent.

What to Watch Next

Banxico announces its decision on 5 November. The Chamber of Deputies may vote on the INE call for candidates next week, and a decision on the new president is expected in December.

What Is Not Known

The Chamber of Deputies postponed its vote on the INE call for candidates, so the final schedule is not known. California’s final margin is not known, and the Nuevo León Congress vote count is not known.

Sources

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Banxico announce its interest rate decision?

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, announces its decision on 5 November 2026, at about 2 p.m. ET. The rate now stands at 6.5%, and Polymarket bettors gave no change a 79.0% chance.

When did Guadalupe Taddei leave Mexico’s INE?

She resigned on 26 October, about seven months before the June 2027 elections. An interim president, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, took over on 27 October.

What did Nuevo León’s Congress ask for?

On 3 November it asked federal and state authorities to investigate about 7.2 billion pesos (about US$390 million) of state funds. The request is non-binding.

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