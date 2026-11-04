Mazatlán Expects 4,000 More Guard Troops

MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts What is happening Mazatlán’s mayor said 4,000 more National Guard troops will arrive in the coming days.

Why it matters Mazatlán is a resort city popular with US visitors, and local authorities say violence there has risen.

The numbers About 9,000 personnel are already deployed; the mayor says the total would pass 13,000.

Who is who Estrella Palacios Domínguez is Mazatlán’s mayor. The National Guard is Mexico’s federal security force.

What to watch Whether the federal government confirms the number, the dates and where the troops will be based.

What it means for you The US State Department lists Sinaloa, including Mazatlán, at Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mazatlán’s mayor says 4,000 more National Guard troops will reach the Mexican Pacific resort soon. She also says Mexico City has not yet made the plan official.

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Mazatlán Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez said on Tuesday, 3 November, that 4,000 more National Guard troops will arrive at the port city. She spoke in city hall after the local Security Table, a forum of federal, state and city security chiefs, met that morning.

The city of Mazatlán, in Sinaloa state on Mexico’s Pacific coast, draws many US tourists and retirees. The mayor said the troops are expected “in the coming days”, but she gave no dates.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Mayor Announced

Palacios said about 9,000 federal, state and municipal personnel are already deployed in the municipality. With the new arrivals, she said, the total would rise above 13,000.

She said the city asked Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security chief, for support last week. Her words on the answer were: “we have a positive response, but we cannot make it official yet”.

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The mayor said she is waiting for instructions from the governor of Sinaloa before dates and numbers are set. She also said 35 new municipal police officers will join soon, posted to the Zona Dorada tourist district and the Cerritos area.

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Why Mazatlán Is Getting More Forces

Local authorities say violence in Mazatlán has risen and link it to a fight between Sinaloa Cartel factions. That conflict has hit the state since 9 September 2024.

The federal government has already sent forces this autumn, starting on 15 September with 1,800 personnel for Sinaloa, Mazatlán a main focus. García Harfuch said they were 1,000 from the Navy and 800 from his ministry.

On 31 October the Navy said it was adding more than 1,600 naval personnel for Sinaloa, mainly Mazatlán. It is unclear whether those are part of the mayor’s 4,000.

What It Means for You

The US State Department lists Sinaloa state at Level 4, Do Not Travel, in the advisory version dated 6 September 2024. It limits US government employees in Mazatlán to the Zona Dorada and the historic centre, reached by air or sea.

Visitors should check the current advisory and their airline or cruise line before booking, because security measures can change quickly. A larger troop presence is meant to calm the city but also signals how serious the authorities consider the situation.

See also reports on the Mazatlán prison riot and on the plan for a new Sinaloa prison. More is in the Mazatlán Marathon guide, the Mexico hub, the Mexico explainer and the Puerto Vallarta city page.

What Is Not Known

The federal government has not published the 4,000 figure, the dates or the unit assignments, and the mayor called the response unofficial. No announcement from the Defense Ministry, which commands the National Guard, or the presidency has been found.

It is not known whether the 4,000 include troops already announced in September and October. Authorities have not given figures for killings in Mazatlán this autumn, so the scale of the violence is not stated here.

What Comes Next

The mayor says the governor of Sinaloa will set dates and numbers with federal officials. No dates have been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many National Guard troops are coming to Mazatlán?

Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez said 4,000 more National Guard members will arrive soon. The federal government has not confirmed the number or the dates.

Why is Mexico sending more troops to Mazatlán?

Local authorities say violence has risen in the city and link it to a feud inside the Sinaloa Cartel. Federal forces were already reinforced in September and October.

Is Mazatlán safe for US tourists?

The US State Department lists Sinaloa state at Level 4, Do Not Travel, in the version dated 6 September 2024. Check the current advisory before booking.

Who is Omar García Harfuch?

He is Mexico’s Security and Citizen Protection Secretary, the federal official who coordinates police and troop deployments. The mayor says she asked him for help last week.

Sources: Mexico’s Security and Citizen Protection Ministry; Mexican Navy (Semar); Mexican Defense Ministry; US State Department Mexico travel advisory; press conference of the Mazatlán mayor of 3 November 2026; Navy and security ministry statements of 15 September and 31 October 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).