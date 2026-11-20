A new book by journalist Simon Kolawole tells the inside story of Tinubu’s 2023 win and argues that Nigerian presidents win by uniting voting blocs.

Aso Rock, the granite hill beside the presidential complex in Abuja. File photo. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

A new book promises an inside account of how Bola Tinubu won Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election, by the journalist Simon Kolawole, goes on sale on Monday 23 November 2026.

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Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so the way its presidents win matters to investors and to the large Nigerian diaspora in the United States. The book arrives as the country looks ahead to its next presidential vote.

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Key Facts The country Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is led by President Bola Tinubu, elected in 2023.

What happened Cable Books, a Nigerian publisher, puts Winning Formula on sale on Monday 23 November 2026.

The author Simon Kolawole, a Nigerian journalist, wrote the 296-page account of the 2023 presidential race.

The argument The book argues winners since 1999 united two of the three biggest voting blocs.

Prediction markets Polymarket (a prediction market) gives Tinubu 70% to win the next presidential vote (5:17 a.m. ET).

A new book by journalist Simon Kolawole tells the inside story of Tinubu’s 2023 win and argues that Nigerian presidents win by uniting voting blocs.

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What the Book Claims

Cable Books, the publisher, calls the 296-page work an authoritative account “enriched by insider briefings, court filings and polling data.” Kolawole calls it “a story of naivety, cat-and-mouse games, cold calculations” and subterfuge.

He says it explains how Tinubu outmanoeuvred the then president, Muhammadu Buhari, and how Atiku Abubakar, the opposition People’s Democratic Party candidate, and Nyesom Wike, then governor of Rivers State, damaged each other’s ambitions. It also covers how Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, and his Obidient movement of young supporters became a phenomenon, and how Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari’s vice president, lost out.

The book also tells the story behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket, in which Tinubu chose a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. That choice broke with Nigerian custom, which has usually balanced a Muslim and a Christian on the top two lines.

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The Voting Pattern It Describes

The central argument is that since the return to civilian rule in 1999, no candidate has reached the presidency without a competitive coalition across at least two of the three largest voting blocs. Those are the Hausa-Fulani, the Igbo and the Yoruba, Nigeria’s three largest ethnic groups, plus decisive support from a minority region.

Kolawole says this “winning formula” was “hiding in plain sight” in 2023. Nigeria’s constitution adds a second test, since a winner needs the most votes and at least one quarter of the vote in at least two thirds of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

What the Official Record Shows

Mahmood Yakubu, then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Tinubu the winner in Abuja at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday 1 March 2023. Tinubu had 8,794,726 votes, ahead of Atiku with 6,984,520 and Obi with 6,101,533.

Atiku and Obi challenged the result, and on Thursday 26 October 2023 the Supreme Court, in a ruling by seven judges led by Justice John Okoro, dismissed both appeals. It affirmed the 6 September 2023 decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

For more context, read our guide to the 2027 election race and our report on how the election chief admits a trust gap. Both show what is at stake before 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market platform, traders gave Tinubu a 70% chance of winning the next Nigerian presidential election as of 5:17 a.m. ET (10:17 UTC) on Friday 20 November 2026. Peter Obi stood at 24% and Atiku Abubakar at 5%, with about US$161,000 traded on the market.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why It Matters

Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes were about 37% of the 24,025,940 valid votes counted, so a majority of voters backed someone else. That is why the coalition arithmetic in the book, and not a single large bloc, is the real story of Nigerian presidential politics.

A book by a veteran editor will not change the next vote, but it gives readers a map of how deals were struck last time. The checkpoints to watch are the book’s release on 23 November 2026 and the reactions of the people it names.

What It Means for You

If you hold Nigerian bonds or shares through US funds, the next presidential vote is the largest political event on your calendar. A clear account of how the last one was won helps you judge which alliances could decide the next.

Readers in the Nigerian diaspora can order the book through Rovingheights, the bookstore chain that the publisher says will distribute it nationwide. Travellers need not change plans, since the book carries no rule or policy.

What Is Not Known

We have not read the book, and the claims about its content are the publisher’s and the author’s own description. We found no public reply from the people it names by Friday 20 November 2026.

The price and the export edition have not been announced in the publisher’s statement. It is also not known whether the book discloses new documents or relies on earlier public records.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Winning Formula by Simon Kolawole?

It is a 296-page book on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, published by Cable Books. It goes on sale on Monday 23 November 2026.

Who Won Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election?

Bola Tinubu, who received 8,794,726 votes according to the election commission. Atiku Abubakar had 6,984,520 and Peter Obi 6,101,533.

Did the Courts Uphold the 2023 Result?

Yes. On 26 October 2023 the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals of Atiku and Obi.

What Is the Muslim-Muslim Ticket?

It was the 2023 pairing of Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima, who are both Muslim. Nigerian tickets have usually balanced a Muslim and a Christian.

Sources: Cable Books, statement on Winning Formula, 20 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declaration of the 2023 presidential result, 1 March 2023; Supreme Court of Nigeria, judgment on the presidential appeals, 26 October 2023; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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