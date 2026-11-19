UAC gets cash and an exit, and Sunbeth gets a feed business with an 18.7% gross margin. Minority shareholders have seen the share price run ahead of the deal price.

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Business: Nigeria

Nigerian conglomerate UAC of Nigeria has sold its 73.29% stake in animal-feed maker Livestock Feeds to the buyer, Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited (Sunbeth), for N19.5 billion (about US$14.4 million at N1,352.79 per US$1, the 17 November 2026 close). The buyer completed the purchase on Tuesday 17 November 2026, after regulators approved it.

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The price of N8.85 a share (about US$0.0065) is 31% below where the stock closed that day, and the deal shows how differently the two sides gain. UAC gets cash and sheds a small subsidiary, Sunbeth gets control, and the remaining shareholders get a new majority owner.

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Key Facts Deal. Sunbeth bought UAC’s 73.29% of Livestock Feeds for N19.5 billion (US$14.4 million), all cash.

Price. N8.85 a share (US$0.0065), 31% below the 17 November close of N12.80.

Timing. Announced 30 September 2026; completed 17 November 2026 after competition, securities and Nigerian Exchange approvals.

Target. Livestock Feeds made N1.25 billion (US$0.9 million) profit in nine months while sales fell 24.8%.

Next. Other shareholders hold 26.71%; we found no announced offer to them.

UAC gets cash and an exit, and Sunbeth gets a feed business with an 18.7% gross margin. Minority shareholders have seen the share price run ahead of the deal price.

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What Happened

Sunbeth bought UAC’s majority stake in Livestock Feeds Plc, a Lagos-based maker of animal feed listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s stock exchange. UAC of Nigeria Plc, a Nigerian conglomerate also listed on the NGX, announced the sale on 30 September 2026.

Livestock Feeds said in a notice dated 17 November 2026 that the deal closed after approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (Nigeria’s competition regulator), the Securities and Exchange Commission (the capital-market regulator) and the NGX. The company’s board now has eight members after three directors resigned and five were appointed.

Sunbeth said it intends to combine its strength in sourcing soybeans and other feed ingredients with Livestock Feeds’ factories and distribution network. UAC has not said how it will use the N19.5 billion, in anything we found.

A poultry farm with broiler houses and feed silos near Magaliesburg, South Africa, a farm of the kind that buys animal feed (file photo, September 2019). Photo: Olga Ernst, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

Livestock Feeds has been a subsidiary of UAC, and its own filing for the nine months to 30 September 2026 names UAC as its parent. The same filing shows UAC arranged N7.0 billion (US$5.2 million) of commercial paper, a short-term loan note, on the company’s behalf, and it reports N7.93 billion (US$5.9 million) of borrowings at 30 September 2026, against none shown at 31 December 2025.

Sales fell but profit rose. Revenue for the nine months was N22.39 billion (US$16.6 million), down 24.8% from N29.77 billion a year earlier, while profit after tax was N1.25 billion (US$0.9 million), against a loss of N326.5 million (US$0.2 million).

The improvement came from lower costs: finance costs halved to N1.27 billion (US$0.9 million) from N2.66 billion (US$2.0 million), and the gross margin, which is gross profit as a share of sales, rose to 18.7% from 13.0%, by our calculation from the same filing. Gross profit rose even though sales fell.

Sunbeth’s stated aim is to join its ingredient sourcing to Livestock Feeds’ manufacturing. The record we found is silent on whether it plans to keep the listing or to change the product range.

Who Gains Most

UAC gains cash and certainty. Livestock Feeds’ total equity was N1.64 billion (US$1.2 million) at 30 September 2026, so UAC’s 73.29% share had a book value, meaning assets minus liabilities, of about N1.20 billion (US$0.9 million), and the N19.5 billion price is about 16 times that.

The market had already moved by then. The shares closed at N8.10 on 30 September, the day of the announcement, and at N12.80 on 17 November, a rise of 58%, so the deal price of N8.85 was only 9% above the pre-announcement close.

Sunbeth pays about 16 times book value and about 16 times annualised earnings, by our calculation from the nine-month profit, yet it still pays less per share than the market asked on 17 November. The company it buys carries N7.93 billion of borrowings and a listing on the exchange.

Minority shareholders, the other owners who hold 26.71%, gain from the higher share price but have no stated offer at the deal price. We could not find a statement on whether Sunbeth must or will make one.

Why It Matters

The deal values all of Livestock Feeds at N26.55 billion (US$19.6 million), against a market value of about N38.4 billion (US$28.4 million) at the 17 November close of N12.80, on the company’s 3.0 billion shares. A buyer paying the market price for the whole company would have paid about N11.9 billion (US$8.8 million) more.

For Nigerian poultry and fish farmers, who buy compound feed, the effect depends on whether Sunbeth’s soya sourcing lowers costs. For the NGX, it shows a conglomerate selling a small listed subsidiary to a new owner.

What to Watch

No dated next step has been announced. We found no date for a takeover offer to minority shareholders, for a change in the listing, or for UAC’s plans for the cash.

Livestock Feeds’ next filing with the NGX will update its borrowings, and the date of that filing is not confirmed. UAC’s next results will show how it reports the N19.5 billion.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm how Sunbeth is funding the N19.5 billion, whether a minority offer will follow, or what UAC will do with the proceeds. We also could not open the 17 November 2026 completion notice, so the board changes rest on reports of it.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Nigerian shares, the move from N8.10 to N12.80 in seven weeks shows how fast a small stock can reprice around a deal. If you follow Nigerian agribusiness, a bigger feed buyer with its own sourcing could change what farmers pay for feed.

For wider context on the Nigerian market, see our report on the Nigerian Exchange Group’s nine-month profit and our Nigeria coverage. The exchange’s own rules on what issuers must disclose are in our guide to the NGX.

In Plain English Stake. The share of a company’s ordinary shares that one owner holds; here 73.29% of Livestock Feeds. Gross margin. Gross profit, which is sales minus the direct cost of making the goods, as a share of sales. Book value. What a company’s assets are worth on its accounts after subtracting what it owes. Commercial paper. A short-term loan note a company sells to investors, usually for under a year. Naira (N). Nigeria’s currency; this article converts at N1,352.79 per US$1, the 17 November 2026 close.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Sunbeth pay for Livestock Feeds?

Sunbeth paid N19.5 billion (about US$14.4 million) in cash for UAC of Nigeria’s 73.29% stake. That is N8.85 a share (about US$0.0065).

When did the sale close?

It closed on 17 November 2026 after approval from the competition regulator, the securities regulator and the Nigerian Exchange. UAC had announced it on 30 September 2026.

Was the price a discount to the market?

Yes. N8.85 is 31% below the 17 November close of N12.80, though it is 9% above the N8.10 close on 30 September.

What happens to minority shareholders?

They hold 26.71% and keep their shares. We found no announced offer to buy them out.

Sources: Livestock Feeds Plc, unaudited financial statements for the nine months to 30 September 2026 (Nigerian Exchange filing, October 2026); Livestock Feeds Plc, notice to the Nigerian Exchange of 17 November 2026; UAC of Nigeria Plc, shareholding notice of 30 September 2026; Nigerian Exchange, share prices of 30 September and 17 November 2026; US dollar conversions at the 17 November 2026 close.

Connected Coverage Nigeria news · Nigerian Exchange (NGX): How It Works · NGX Group Nine-Month Profit

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