Sasol, South Africa’s coal-to-fuels and chemicals group, has launched a US$750 million convertible bond due 2032 to replace debt that falls due in 2027. A convertible bond is a loan that holders can later swap for company shares on set terms.

The new bonds are expected to pay 2.75% to 3.25% a year, against 4.5% on the old ones. For US investors, the deal shows what a major emerging-market energy producer must pay to borrow in dollars today.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Sasol, a South African energy group, seeks to refinance US$750 million of bonds due 2027.

Buyback. It offers US$215,000 per US$200,000 of 2027 bonds, a 7.5% premium, until 17 November.

New bonds. Convertible bonds due 2032 carry an expected coupon of 2.75% to 3.25%, against 4.5% now.

Open. The final coupon, the amount accepted and the conversion price are not yet set.

As of 17 November 2026, 15:30 GMT

Sasol is asking holders of its 4.5% bonds to sell them back at a premium while it raises new convertible debt due 2032 at a lower expected rate. Final terms are not yet set.

The Big Picture

Sasol sold the 2027 bonds in November 2022, when it launched a US$750 million convertible issue (Sasol stock-exchange notice, 1 November 2022). Since then it announced US$750 million of 8.75% notes due 2033 on 1 April 2026, and on 29 April confirmed a US$333.8 million buyback of its 8.75% notes due 2029 (Sasol notices).

Sasol’s dividend policy needs net debt, which is debt minus cash, sustainably below US$3 billion. Net debt excluding leases stood at US$3.3 billion at 30 June 2026 (Sasol results for the year to 30 June 2026).

The expected 2032 coupon is far below the 8.75% on April’s straight bonds, because convertible holders also receive an option on Sasol shares. Sasol’s notice of 17 November says proceeds go to general corporate purposes, including the buyback and the refinancing of debt.

The notice also bars Sasol from issuing new shares or share-linked securities until 90 days after closing, with limited exceptions. That limits a second equity raise soon, and the notice gives no comparison with other African issuers.

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What We Know

The offer to holders ends at 6.30 p.m. South African time on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, unless Sasol extends it. The buyer is Sasol Financing International Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Sasol (Sasol notice, 17 November 2026).

Sasol offers US$215,000 for every US$200,000 of bonds, plus accrued interest (interest earned since the last payment), a 7.5% premium. It targets up to the full US$750 million outstanding, but it alone decides the final amount.

If offers exceed that amount, Sasol accepts them in proportion, a method called pro rata. Settlement is expected on or around Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the same day the new bonds are due to close (Sasol notice, 17 November 2026).

The new bonds are issued by Sasol Financing USA LLC, Sasol’s dollar financing arm, and guaranteed by Sasol Limited. They are priced at 100% of face value in units of US$200,000, mature on 24 November 2032 and pay interest each 24 May and 24 November.

The issue depends on holders of at least half the 2027 bonds signalling that they will sell. Bonds not bought back stay outstanding.

Holders can convert at a price 40% to 45% above the volume-weighted average (the average price weighted by shares traded) Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) share price between 17 November and pricing. Until shareholders approve paying in shares, conversion pays cash equal to the share value and Sasol plans that vote within 14 months of closing.

The 2032 bonds are offered under Regulation S, a US rule for sales outside the United States, and the buyback is closed to anyone in the US. Neither is registered under the US Securities Act (Sasol notice, 17 November 2026).

Why the Numbers Matter

On US$750 million, a coupon of 2.75% to 3.25% instead of 4.5% cuts yearly interest by about US$9 million to US$13 million (Rio Times arithmetic on the terms in Sasol’s 17 November notice). Against that, a 7.5% premium costs up to about US$56 million if every bond is tendered.

The main gain is time: repayment moves from 2027 to 2032, which eases pressure on net debt before Sasol’s dividend test. The risk falls on current shareholders, because conversion can be settled in new shares, existing shares, cash or a mix at Sasol’s choice.

What It Means for You

The bonds are sold to professional investors outside the US, so American readers cannot take part directly. They are most affected through Sasol shares or other Sasol debt, where lower interest costs help and possible dilution hurts.

This is background, not investment advice. Our report on Sasol’s year and our story on the Mozambique LNG study give more context, and our South Africa coverage follows the country.

What to Watch

Three dates matter next. The buyback closes at 6.30 p.m. South African time on 17 November 2026, and settlement and closing are expected on 24 November 2026 (Sasol notice).

The shareholder vote on paying conversions in shares is due within 14 months of closing. The meeting date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The final coupon and conversion price are set only at pricing, so we do not know them. We also do not know how many 2027 bonds holders will tender or whether the half-way condition is met.

The date for announcing the buyback result is not confirmed. Sasol has not said which form it will choose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sasol offering holders of its 2027 bonds?

US$215,000 for every US$200,000 of face value, plus accrued interest, a 7.5% premium. The offer closes at 6.30 p.m. South African time on 17 November 2026, with settlement expected on 24 November.

Why replace the 2027 bonds?

The new bonds mature in 2032 and are expected to pay 2.75% to 3.25%, against 4.5% on the old ones. Sasol’s notice lists the buyback and refinancing of debt among the uses of proceeds.

Can US investors take part?

No. The buyback is closed to anyone in the United States, and the new bonds are sold outside the US under Regulation S. Neither is registered under the US Securities Act.

Could existing Sasol shareholders be diluted?

Possibly. Holders can convert into shares at 40% to 45% above the share price set before pricing, and Sasol may settle in shares once shareholders approve, or in cash.

Sources Sasol Limited stock-exchange (SENS) notices: Sasol Financing USA LLC convertible bond offering and invitation to repurchase 2027 convertible bonds, 17 November 2026 (sasol.com/sasol-sens); notice of 1 April 2026, https://www.sasol.com/sasol-sens/202604010001a-s519326; notice of 29 April 2026, https://sasol.com/sasol-sens/202604290099a-s520586; notice of 1 November 2022, https://sasol.com/sasol-sens/202211010006a-s467767; Sasol results for the year to 30 June 2026.

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