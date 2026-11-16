SOUTH AFRICA · BUSINESS

Old Mutual, the South African insurer and asset manager, agreed on Monday 16 November 2026 to sell 18 retail properties, including the Gateway and Cavendish Square shopping centres, to Vukile Property Fund. Vukile, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), values the portfolio at R16.08 billion (about US$947 million at 16.98 rand per dollar).

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The malls were held for Old Mutual’s policyholders, the customers whose premiums and savings the insurer invests. Old Mutual said the sale reduces policyholders’ direct exposure to property and frees money for other assets.

Key Facts Who Old Mutual, a South African insurer, sells to Vukile, a JSE-listed property fund.

What 18 retail properties in eight retail groupings across five provinces, led by Gateway and Cavendish Square.

Value Gross asset value (properties) R16.08 billion, US$947 million; net asset value (after debt) R9.913 billion, US$584 million.

Timing Completion is expected in April 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Funding Vukile plans a R7.1 billion (about US$418 million) share sale plus debt.

The sale moves two anchor centres and 16 other retail properties from Old Mutual’s policyholder portfolio to a listed property fund.

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What Vukile Is Buying

Vukile said the portfolio has 18 assets in eight retail nodes, which are clusters of centres in one area, across five provinces. Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga and Cavendish Square in Claremont, Cape Town, are the anchors, and the list also includes Bedford Centre, The Zone, Vincent Park, Riverside Mall and Kagiso Mall.

Vukile puts the gross asset value, the total value of the properties, at R16.08 billion and the agreed net asset value of the acquired company at about R9.913 billion (about US$584 million), after liabilities. The gap of roughly R6.2 billion is our own subtraction, and Vukile’s announcement does not label it.

The seller is Old Mutual Real Estate Holding Company, according to Vukile. Vukile said no related parties are involved.

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How the Deal Is Paid For

Vukile said it will fund the purchase with third-party debt and a planned R7.1 billion (about US$418 million) share sale, run as an accelerated bookbuild, a quick sale of new shares. It targets a loan-to-value ratio, which compares debt with the value of its property, of 40% to 42%.

Gateway and the Gateway Hotel are due to move into a new company right after completion. Bopa Moruo Private Equity Fund Managers, a private equity fund manager, will subscribe for 49% of its ordinary shares, and Vukile said the proceeds would repay third-party debt.

Why Old Mutual Is Selling

Old Mutual said in its statement that the sale supports its strategy of reducing policyholders’ direct exposure to property and gives it greater flexibility within the policyholder portfolio. It said it keeps its South African industrial and logistics assets and its international property portfolio.

Vukile said the purchase lifts South Africa to about 46% of its portfolio by gross asset value. It also expects the deal to add to its funds from operations per share, a key profit measure for property funds, from its first full financial year after completion.

What It Means for You

For South African shoppers, the centres change owner once the deal completes. For investors, the planned R7.1 billion (about US$418 million) share sale covers part of the cost, and debt covers the rest, according to Vukile.

For Old Mutual’s policyholders, the sale turns property holdings into cash. The insurer said that money can be invested more widely.

What Is Not Known

Vukile’s announcement refers to regulatory approvals without naming them, so it is not known whether South Africa’s Competition Commission, the competition regulator, must approve it. The price paid by Bopa Moruo for its Gateway stake is also not stated.

Vukile has set 30 June 2027 as the long-stop date, the final date by which the conditions must be met, though it can be extended. Vukile holds an investor call on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 10:00 South African time and reports interim results around 30 November.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Buying the Old Mutual Malls?

Vukile Property Fund, a JSE-listed property company, agreed on Monday 16 November 2026 to buy 18 retail properties from Old Mutual. They include Gateway in Umhlanga and Cavendish Square in Cape Town.

How Much Is the Deal Worth?

Vukile puts the gross asset value at R16.08 billion (about US$947 million). The agreed net asset value of the acquired company is about R9.913 billion (about US$584 million).

When Will the Sale Complete?

Completion is expected in April 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. The long-stop date is 30 June 2027.

Who Gets a Stake in Gateway?

Bopa Moruo Private Equity Fund Managers will subscribe for 49% of a new company holding Gateway and the Gateway Hotel, according to Vukile. The price Bopa Moruo pays for that stake is not stated.

Sources: Vukile Property Fund, announcement through the JSE’s SENS (Stock Exchange News Service) on the acquisition of the Old Mutual retail portfolio, 16 November 2026; Old Mutual, statement on the sale, 16 November 2026; exchange rate of 16.98 rand per dollar on 16 November 2026 from a financial data provider.





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