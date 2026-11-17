File photo. The round Ponte City tower above central Johannesburg, seen from the Carlton Centre, May 2010. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

AFRICA · TELECOMS DEAL

MTN Group, a South African telecoms group, has given itself until Thursday 17 December 2026 to finish buying the tower company IHS Holding. A letter agreement dated 14 November moved the deadline from Tuesday 17 November, IHS said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 16 November.

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IHS owns and rents out mobile phone towers in Africa and elsewhere. MTN said on 17 February 2026 that it had made an offer of US$8.50 per share in cash for the roughly 75.3% of IHS it does not already own.

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The filing does not say which closing conditions are still open. It says the extra month gives both sides time to complete the merger once those conditions are met or, where allowed, waived.

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Key Facts What MTN, a South African telecoms group, and tower owner IHS Holding moved the merger deadline to 17 December.

Price US$8.50 a share in cash; about US$2.2 billion for the shares MTN does not yet own.

Market IHS shares closed at US$8.43 on Monday 16 November, 0.8% below the US$8.50 offer.

Deadline The new end date is 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday 17 December 2026.

MTN has bought itself a month to close its tower deal with IHS. Nigeria approved with conditions. South Africa’s Competition Commission recommended approval; the final ruling is pending.

The Big Picture

The deal began on 17 February 2026, when MTN announced an offer for the IHS shares it does not own. MTN said the deal would remove the margin it pays IHS and give it the towers’ third-party revenue.

IHS shareholders approved the merger at an extraordinary general meeting, a special shareholder vote, on 4 August 2026, according to IHS’s filing of 16 November. In August, Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the national competition regulator, gave conditional approval.

Under that approval MTN must sell down up to 30% of the Nigerian part of IHS to other investors at market prices over time. South Africa’s Competition Commission, the national competition authority, recommended approval with conditions in late September.

In its results for the six months to 30 June 2026, published in August, MTN said it expected to close the deal in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The extension moves the latest closing date to 17 December.

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What the Extension Changes

The merger agreement set an “End Date”, the deadline for completing the deal, of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday 17 November 2026. A letter agreement dated 14 November moves it to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday 17 December 2026, IHS said in its filing.

The letter was attached to Amendment No. 3 to IHS’s Schedule 13E-3, the disclosure form for going-private deals,, filed with the SEC on 16 November. It cites sections 8.1(b)(i) and 8.5 of the merger agreement, which is dated 17 February 2026.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English End Date: the deadline in the merger agreement for completing the deal.

Tower company: a business that owns masts and rents space on them to phone operators.

Sell down: to sell part of a holding to other investors.

Why the Towers Matter

MTN said on 17 February 2026 that the deal would end the margin it now pays IHS and give it the towers’ third-party revenue, so buying IHS would make MTN the owner of those towers. Rival phone operators that rent IHS towers are also affected by who owns them.

IHS shares closed at US$8.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday 16 November, 0.8% below the US$8.50 offer, on the New York Stock Exchange. A gap that narrow suggests traders expect the deal to close, which is our reading and not a forecast.

What to Watch

The checkpoint is the new End Date of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday 17 December 2026, set out in IHS’s filing of 16 November. No second date has been published.

What It Means for You

US investors can trade IHS on the New York Stock Exchange, where the offer is US$8.50 in cash per share. Holders are waiting for closing, and the filing now puts the latest date at 17 December.

MTN is also in takeover talks with South Africa’s Telkom, a telecoms company, as our earlier report describes. That is a separate negotiation from the IHS deal.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

The filing does not say which closing conditions are still open. It also does not say why one more month is needed.

We could not confirm whether South Africa’s Competition Tribunal, which makes the final competition ruling, has decided on the deal. Early reports of a Tribunal approval were wrong, and only the Commission has recommended approval so far.

The 17 December date is a deadline, not a promise: the filing makes closing depend on the remaining conditions being met or waived. No date beyond 17 December is published.

We also cannot say whether any other regulator still has to approve, as the filing does not list them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did MTN and IHS change?

A letter dated 14 November 2026 moved the merger End Date from 17 November to 17 December 2026. Both times are 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, IHS said in a filing on 16 November.

How much is MTN paying for IHS?

MTN said on 17 February 2026 that the IHS board had accepted its offer of US$8.50 per share in cash for the shares MTN does not own, about 75.3%. MTN put the consideration for the shares it does not own at about US$2.2 billion.

Have regulators approved the deal?

Nigeria’s competition regulator gave conditional approval in August, and South Africa’s Competition Commission recommended approval with conditions in late September. We could not confirm a decision by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal.

Where do IHS shares trade?

IHS shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, where they closed at US$8.43 on Monday 16 November 2026. That is 0.8% below the offer, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sources: IHS Holding Ltd, Form 6-K, 16 November 2026 (SEC): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001876183/000110465926127552/tm2629304d2_6k.htm. MTN Group, announcement of the proposed acquisition of IHS Towers, 17 February 2026: https://www.mtn.com/mtn-group-announces-proposed-acquisition-of-ihs-towers/. MTN Group, results for the six months to 30 June 2026 (JSE announcement, August 2026). Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria, conditional approval, August 2026. Competition Commission of South Africa, recommendation, September 2026. Price: IHS close on 16 November 2026, market data. All amounts are quoted in US$, so no exchange rate was needed.





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