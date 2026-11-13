São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Hayley Williams and a Gil Musical — November 13, 2026
São Paulo · Nightlife
São Paulo nightlife tonight, Friday 13 November 2026, has two confirmed picks: a second Hayley Williams concert at Espaço Unimed, a large concert hall in Barra Funda, and the musical “Gil – Andar com Fé” at Teatro Santander, a theatre in Itaim Bibi. Hayley Williams, the singer of the band Paramore, starts at 8 p.m., and the venue labels the show “last tickets”. The musical, about the life of the veteran singer and songwriter Gilberto Gil, also starts at 8 p.m. with tickets from R$25 (about US$4.45), according to the theatre.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Friday, 13 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
- —Weather Rain is likely early: 98 per cent at 6 p.m., 38 per cent at 8 p.m. and 3 per cent at 10 p.m.
- —Top pick Hayley Williams at Espaço Unimed, 8 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Barra Funda, a district in west São Paulo, home to Espaço Unimed.
- —Entry prices Musical R$25 to R$400 (about US$4.45 to US$71). Rate: US$1 = R$5.61 (PTAX, the central bank’s official dollar rate, 12 November).
Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
Tonight’s Picks
1. The Hayley Williams Show, Espaço Unimed
Hayley Williams is a three-time Grammy winner best known as the singer of the rock band Paramore. The venue says she added this second São Paulo date, after the 12 November show, because of demand for tickets, and that she plays songs from her three solo albums plus surprises.
- WhenFriday 13 November 2026. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., according to the venue.
- AddressRua Tagipuru 795, Barra Funda.
- GenrePop and alternative rock.
- EntryThe venue labels the show “last tickets” and shows no price. When the extra date was announced on 4 May 2026, Rolling Stone Brasil, a Brazilian music magazine, listed standing-floor tickets at R$282.50 half price (about US$50) and R$565 full price (about US$101).
- For foreignersThe show is rated 16+. The venue’s own box office, on Rua Tagipuru 795, sells tickets without a convenience fee, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2. “Gil – Andar com Fé”, Teatro Santander
Teatro Santander is a theatre in the JK Iguatemi shopping complex in Itaim Bibi. The musical, directed by the actor and director Miguel Falabella, follows the life and work of Gilberto Gil from his exile in London to the stages of Salvador and beyond, with songs such as “Aquele Abraço” and “Drão”.
- WhenFriday 13 November 2026, 8 p.m. The season runs from 20 August to 29 November 2026 and the show lasts 2 hours 20 minutes.
- AddressTeatro Santander, JK Iguatemi complex, Itaim Bibi.
- GenreMusical theatre.
- EntryR$25 to R$400 (about US$4.45 to US$71), according to the theatre.
- For foreignersThe theatre lists the show as suitable for all ages, with children under 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Later This Week
- —Saturday 14 November Espaço Unimed lists the singer Gustavo Mioto at 10 p.m. and shows “last tickets”.
- —Saturday 14 November The musical “Gil – Andar com Fé” has two shows, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., from R$25 (about US$4.45).
The Night in Context
Hayley Williams plays Espaço Unimed for the second night in a row. The venue says the extra date was added because of demand for tickets.
The musical sits at the other end of the scale. Its price range of R$25 to R$400 (about US$4.45 to US$71) is wide, so the price you pay depends on the seat you pick.
Teatro Santander and Espaço Unimed are in different parts of the city. Barra Funda is in the west, and Itaim Bibi is in the south-west, so choose one rather than trying both.
The musical and the concert both start at 8 p.m., so the choice is between them. The musical tells the story of Gilberto Gil, who also appears in Rio de Janeiro tonight as the guest of the band Gilsons, according to the Vivo Rio concert hall.
Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 20.4°C (69°F) at 6 p.m. with a 98 per cent chance of rain, easing to 38 per cent at 8 p.m. and 3 per cent at 10 p.m.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground. Barra Funda has its own Metro and train station, Palmeiras-Barra Funda, and Teatro Santander sits in a shopping complex in Itaim Bibi.
- —Tickets Buy at the venue’s box office or through the page the venue names. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.
- —Weather Bring a rain jacket rather than an umbrella, because the Espaço Unimed page lists umbrellas among prohibited objects. It is 19.9°C (68°F) at 8 p.m. and 18.9°C (66°F) at 10 p.m.
What We Could Not Confirm
- —Blue Note São Paulo The jazz club’s schedule lists “Amici” (sold out) and “Sala de Música”, a Rádio CBN radio programme, with the singer João Sabiá at 8 p.m., and “ABBA The History” and “Day Limns canta anos 2000” at 10:30 p.m. The club’s pages show no prices and link to Eventim, a Brazilian ticketing site we could not read, so we do not rank them.
- —Audio The club lists the group Braza on Friday 13 November, a rescheduled date, with doors at 9 p.m., rated 18+, but its page shows no ticket price, so we do not rank it.
- —Hayley Williams prices The venue shows no price today, so the figures above are the prices Rolling Stone Brasil listed on 4 May 2026, and current availability may differ.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in São Paulo tonight, Friday 13 November 2026?
Hayley Williams plays Espaço Unimed at 8 p.m., with the venue labelling the show “last tickets”. The musical “Gil – Andar com Fé” is at Teatro Santander at 8 p.m. from R$25 (about US$4.45).
How much are tickets for Hayley Williams in São Paulo?
The venue labels the show “last tickets” and shows no price. On 4 May 2026 Rolling Stone Brasil listed standing-floor tickets at R$282.50 half price (about US$50) and R$565 full price (about US$101).
How much is the Gilberto Gil musical in São Paulo?
Teatro Santander lists R$25 to R$400 (about US$4.45 to US$71). The show is at 8 p.m. on Fridays and lasts 2 hours 20 minutes.
Will it rain in São Paulo tonight?
Open-Meteo forecasts a 98 per cent chance of rain at 6 p.m., 38 per cent at 8 p.m. and 3 per cent at 10 p.m. Temperatures are 20.4°C (69°F) at 6 p.m. and 18.9°C (66°F) at 10 p.m.
Sources: Espaço Unimed (13 November 2026), Teatro Santander (13 November 2026), Blue Note São Paulo (13 November 2026), Audio (13 November 2026), Rolling Stone Brasil (4 May 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 13 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.6143, 12 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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