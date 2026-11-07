F1 Champion Antonelli Tops Brazil Practice

File photo: Kimi Antonelli celebrates after the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. Photo: Liauzh / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Formula 1 · São Paulo Grand Prix

Published Friday, November 6, 9:34 p.m. ET (11:34 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: Formula 1 timing data, stewards of the FIA (motorsport’s governing body)

Kimi Antonelli, the 20-year-old Mercedes driver who has already won the 2026 world title, topped second practice at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit officially named Autódromo José Carlos Pace. His 1:10.763 beat McLaren’s Lando Norris by 0.253 seconds and set the tone for the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 weekend.

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With the title settled, Friday was about pace, tyres and nerves rather than points. Qualifying, which sets Sunday’s starting grid, begins at 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday (3:00 p.m. São Paulo).

Key Facts Result: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:10.763, Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.253s, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.259s.

Championship: Antonelli clinched the drivers’ title in Mexico City and leads Verstappen 380 points to 261.

Next session: Third practice Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. São Paulo); qualifying 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m.).

How to watch in the US: Apple TV; the race starts Sunday at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Verstappen Starts Brazil Race From the Back

In plain English Free practice is the warm-up before qualifying, when teams test car set-ups and tyres. The times do not count for points, but they show who has speed before the grid is set.

Antonelli Beats Norris by a Quarter of a Second

Norris, McLaren’s British driver who won the 2025 title, was second. Verstappen, Red Bull’s four-time champion from the Netherlands, was 0.006 seconds further back.

George Russell, Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate, was fourth at 0.273 seconds. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fifth at 0.321.

The morning session had gone to Norris, who was fastest with 1:11.717. Antonelli was second, 0.082 seconds behind.

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Teams use these Friday sessions to test tyres and engine settings before the weekend begins. That is why one lap on Friday says little about Sunday’s race.

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A Brazilian Rookie Draws a Rebuke

Gabriel Bortoleto, the Brazilian driver at the Audi team, was eighth, 1.017 seconds off the pace. Rafael Câmara, the Brazilian leader of Formula 2, the sport’s feeder series, who makes his Grand Prix debut this weekend for the American team Haas, was 16th, 1.798 seconds back.

The stewards, the officials who enforce the rules, reprimanded Câmara for impeding Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the circuit’s Turn 15. A reprimand is a formal warning that carries no grid penalty, as we reported on Friday.

Red Bull and Ferrari Have Work to Do

Verstappen reported steering problems on Friday, and Red Bull said it is looking at changes to his car. Russell already carries a five-place grid penalty for an engine change.

Mercedes can win the constructors’ title, awarded to the best team over the season, in São Paulo if it outscores Ferrari by at least three points in the race. Our first-practice report has the opening session in full.

What It Means for US Readers

The race starts Sunday at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo) and streams on Apple TV, the only US broadcaster this season. Our viewing guide has the details.

For American viewers the storylines are a champion with nothing to lose, a Red Bull car in trouble and a Brazilian debutant at the American team Haas. The next rounds are Las Vegas on November 19 to 21, Qatar on November 27 to 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 4 to 6.

What Is Not Known

Teams hide fuel loads and engine settings in practice, so Friday’s order may not hold on Sunday. Friday stayed dry, but rain was forecast for the rest of the weekend, and it could reshuffle qualifying.

Related: our bringing your pet to brazil the complete.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was fastest in second practice in São Paulo?

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, with 1:10.763 on Friday, November 6, 2026. Lando Norris of McLaren was 0.253 seconds behind.

When are qualifying and the race?

Qualifying is Saturday, November 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. São Paulo). The race starts Sunday, November 8, at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).

Sources: Formula 1 official practice 2 results; Formula 1 race page and schedule; FIA stewards’ documents; Apple TV.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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