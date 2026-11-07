São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note — November 7, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Saturday 7 November 2026, centres on two shows by the Brazilian duo Kleiton and Kledir at Blue Note SP, the jazz club on Avenida Paulista, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Across town, the rock band IRA! plays what is billed as the last show of its acoustic tour, from R$60 (about US$11). Expect rain around 6 p.m. and a milder, drier night.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 23.5°C (74°F) at 6 p.m. with a 71 per cent chance of rain, easing to 22.3°C (72°F) and 30 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Kleiton and Kledir, a Brazilian duo, at Blue Note SP, two shows at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista and Consolação, São Paulo’s main avenue and the streets around it, where Blue Note SP sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building.

— Entry prices IRA! from R$60 (about US$11). Blue Note’s page shows no price. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.50 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 6 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Rain early tonight: allow extra time for rides, and keep phones out of sight on busy Paulista pavements.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Blue Note SP, Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Blue Note SP is a jazz and live-music club inside the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its own page lists Kleiton and Kledir at 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m., marks the night “Últimos Ingressos” (last tickets) and shows no price.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Kleiton and Kledir, Blue Note SP Kleiton and Kledir are a Brazilian duo with a career of more than 40 years, playing Brazilian popular music (MPB). Blue Note SP lists two sets tonight. When Saturday 7 November 2026, set 1 at 8 p.m., set 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Genre MPB (Brazilian popular music).

Entry The club’s page shows no price, so we could not confirm it. It carries the label “Últimos Ingressos” (last tickets), so seats are running low; the buy links lead to Eventim, a ticketing platform.

Address Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Consolação.

Verdict The easiest and most central choice on a wet Saturday, with two sets so you can pick your hour. For foreigners: book before you go, because the club says last tickets remain, and check which set your ticket covers.

2. IRA! “Acústico 20 Anos”, Vibra São Paulo IRA! is a Brazilian rock band. Tonight’s show at Vibra São Paulo, a large concert hall in the south of the city, is billed as the last of its “Acústico 20 Anos” tour, which marks 20 years of the band’s Acústico MTV album. When Saturday 7 November 2026, doors 8 p.m., show 10 p.m.

Genre Brazilian rock, acoustic.

Entry From R$60 (about US$11). We could not confirm the full price range or whether tickets remain.

Address Avenida das Nações Unidas 17955, Vila Almeida.

Verdict The pick for rock fans who want a big-room sing-along. For foreigners: the hall is far from Paulista, so use a ride app and plan your return before the show ends.

Also Tonight

— MARO, Casa Natura Musical Pinheiros concert hall, Rua Artur de Azevedo 2134. The venue’s own site marks tonight’s show by MARO, a Portuguese singer-songwriter, “So Much Has Changed”, as sold out (“esgotado”).

File photo: the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista, which houses Blue Note SP. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 7, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Sunday 8 November Blue Note SP lists “Holland Meets Brazil”, featuring the musician Nailor Proveta, at 7 p.m.

— Tuesday 10 November Blue Note SP lists Lorenza Pozza in “De Beatles a Carpenters”, a tribute programme, at 8 p.m.

The Night in Context

Saturday is when São Paulo’s week turns into its biggest night out. The city has no single party district, so the night depends on which part you choose.

Tonight’s listings lean towards seated, ticketed music rather than clubs. Blue Note SP offers two sets in one building, so a visitor can stay in one place from 8 p.m. until after midnight.

Metal fans have a date too. Sepultura, the Brazilian heavy-metal band, plays its announced final concert tonight, which promoter Live Nation Brasil moved from the Pacaembu stadium to the smaller Suhai Music Hall; we could not confirm tonight’s start time or ticket availability.

Blue Note SP shows no prices on its own page. The one starting price we could find tonight is R$60 (about US$11) for IRA!.

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The forecast shapes the night. Open-Meteo shows rain likely at 6 p.m. and a 30 per cent chance at 10 p.m., so late plans are safer than early ones.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. Late at night an app is simpler than public transport.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s page or the platform it names, such as Eventim or Sympla. Avoid street sellers.

— Weather Rain is likely around 6 p.m., so carry an umbrella. It cools to about 22°C (72°F) by 10 p.m.

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight near busy Paulista junctions and use a ride app after midnight.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Blue Note SP No ticket price is shown on the club’s own pages.

— IRA! The details come from event listings, not the venue’s own page, and we could not confirm sold-out status.

— Sepultura The venue change was announced by the promoter, but we could not open the ticket pages to confirm tonight’s times, prices or availability, so we do not list it as a pick.

— Other venues Cine Joia, a concert hall, JazzB, a jazz bar, and Sesc SP, a network of cultural centres, did not show readable listings for tonight, so we list nothing unconfirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Saturday 7 November 2026?

Blue Note SP has Kleiton and Kledir at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. IRA! plays Vibra São Paulo with the show at 10 p.m. The MARO show at Casa Natura Musical is sold out.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 23.5°C (74°F) at 6 p.m. with a 71 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 22.3°C (72°F) with a 30 per cent chance.

How much is a ticket for IRA! tonight?

Event listings give tickets from R$60 (about US$11). We could not confirm the upper range or whether tickets remain.

Where is Blue Note SP?

Blue Note SP is on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building at Avenida Paulista 2073, in Consolação.

Sources: Blue Note SP, Casa Natura Musical, Event listings for the IRA! show, Open-Meteo (weather service, 7 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5013, 6 November 2026).









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