Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026
We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so commit to a day in Centro’s museums, which work in any weather.
The headline today is culture: the Museu do Amanhã, the Museu de Arte do Rio and the CCBB are all open.
On business, the board shows a sharp sell-off in US stocks and a jump in volatility, with Brazil falling far less.
The day in one line: museums in Centro by day, a late walk through Santa Teresa or Lapa only if the sky is clear.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,191
|-0.82%
|USD/BRL
|5.5051
|+0.84%
Source: market close, 5 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Check the Alerta Rio or INMET page before you leave.
Carry a light layer and a small umbrella in case. The outlook for the weekend is also unconfirmed.
Plan indoor options for both days, as the plan below does.
Sunset today: unconfirmed · Sea temperature, waves and beach flags are unconfirmed today. Ask a lifeguard post before swimming.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good day to be somewhere with a roof and free entry.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
70,968.43
-0.17%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.04%
|+2.69%
|5.51
|5.53
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.08%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN RIO
Museu do Amanhã, then the CCBB
Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (about US$5.45) (half price R$15 (about US$2.72)).
Walk to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro afterwards. It is free and open from 9am to 8pm, so you can end there.
If you want a third stop, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is free from 10am to 6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect fewer rooms.
The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). Take it or the VLT into Centro rather than a car, since parking near the port is awkward.
Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is free and open from 8am to 5pm. Go early if the sky is clear.
The Jardim Botânico is next door and open from 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.27) for residents and R$80 (about US$14.5) for foreigners.
We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and worth a look.
Use the CCBB’s cafés if you need a late seat, as the building stays open until 8pm.
The Paço Imperial in Centro is free and open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. It is a calm, short visit.
Alternatively, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro opens from 11am to 6pm and costs R$20 (about US$3.63).
We have not verified any dated concert or show tonight, so we name none.
The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want an early-evening stop. After dark, take a ride app door to door in Lapa and Centro.
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, R$30 (about US$5.45) (half R$15 (about US$2.72))
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (about US$3.63) (free Tuesday)
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening
Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20 (about US$3.63), ask for the tour times
Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today, exhibitions suspended indefinitely; go to the CCBB instead
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We have not verified any disruption on lines 1, 2 or 4 or on the VLT today.
If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise. Book before the downpour starts.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We have not verified lunch spots, so we name none. Eat at the café inside the CCBB in Centro if you are at the museums.
Dinner: We have not verified dinner bookings, so we name none. Ask your hotel or host for a place near where you are staying.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, a little cash and your Pix app. Small museum shops sometimes take only cards.
Keep your phone out of sight on Centro’s quieter streets after the offices close, and use a ride app for the last leg home.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We have not verified any expat meetup today. Newcomers can start with the free museums, which are easy places to meet people at the weekend.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We have not verified any fixture, kickoff time or broadcast for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo this weekend. Check the club and league sites for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
US stocks fell sharply on Thursday and volatility jumped. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every level.
Brazil fell much less than Wall Street, and the real weakened against the dollar. We have no source explaining the cause, so we offer none.
Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar. Today is a normal trading day.
Watch whether the sell-off carries into the open.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
FRI 6 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB in Centro.
SAT 7 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Real Gabinete is closed.
SUN 8 — Same museums open; Paço Imperial from 12pm, free.
MON 9 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR open; Real Gabinete reopens 10am.
TUE 10 — MAR is free; CCBB is closed; Paço Imperial open from 12pm.
Background: Rio Gang Hijacks 3 Buses After Boss Arrest.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are free today?
The CCBB, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Parque Lage, the Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete are all free.
The Museu do Amanhã costs R$30 (about US$5.45) and MAR costs R$20 (about US$3.63).
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.44).
Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed today; currently closed) open?
No. It is closed today and its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely.
Go to the CCBB instead, which is open until 8pm.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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