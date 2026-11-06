Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so commit to a day in Centro’s museums, which work in any weather.

The headline today is culture: the Museu do Amanhã, the Museu de Arte do Rio and the CCBB are all open.

On business, the board shows a sharp sell-off in US stocks and a jump in volatility, with Brazil falling far less.

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The day in one line: museums in Centro by day, a late walk through Santa Teresa or Lapa only if the sky is clear.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Friday, November 6, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82% USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

FRI 6 unconfirmed unconfirmed SAT 7 unconfirmed unconfirmed SUN 8 unconfirmed unconfirmed MON 9 unconfirmed unconfirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Check the Alerta Rio or INMET page before you leave.

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Carry a light layer and a small umbrella in case. The outlook for the weekend is also unconfirmed.

Plan indoor options for both days, as the plan below does.

Sunset today: unconfirmed · Sea temperature, waves and beach flags are unconfirmed today. Ask a lifeguard post before swimming.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: unconfirmed, so plan indoors first — The day’s event: no dated event verified; venues below are open today — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am-6pm, R$30 (about US$5.45) (half R$15 (about US$2.72)) — Markets: US stocks fell hard, Brazil fell less (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: CCBB and Museu do Amanhã both open Saturday and Sunday — The day for: museum-hopping in Centro A good day to be somewhere with a roof and free entry.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.04% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 97.74 -0.56% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,968.43

-0.17%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.04% +2.69% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.08% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM DAY Museu do Amanhã, then the CCBB Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (about US$5.45) (half price R$15 (about US$2.72)). Walk to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro afterwards. It is free and open from 9am to 8pm, so you can end there. If you want a third stop, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is free from 10am to 6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect fewer rooms. The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). Take it or the VLT into Centro rather than a car, since parking near the port is awkward.

OUTDOORS — GREEN SPACES Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is free and open from 8am to 5pm. Go early if the sky is clear. The Jardim Botânico is next door and open from 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.27) for residents and R$80 (about US$14.5) for foreigners.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO AND BOTAFOGO We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and worth a look. Use the CCBB’s cafés if you need a late seat, as the building stays open until 8pm.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET AND HISTORIC The Paço Imperial in Centro is free and open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. It is a calm, short visit. Alternatively, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro opens from 11am to 6pm and costs R$20 (about US$3.63).

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not verified any dated concert or show tonight, so we name none. The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want an early-evening stop. After dark, take a ride app door to door in Lapa and Centro.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, R$30 (about US$5.45) (half R$15 (about US$2.72)) Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (about US$3.63) (free Tuesday) Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20 (about US$3.63), ask for the tour times Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today, exhibitions suspended indefinitely; go to the CCBB instead

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We have not verified any disruption on lines 1, 2 or 4 or on the VLT today.

If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise. Book before the downpour starts.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified lunch spots, so we name none. Eat at the café inside the CCBB in Centro if you are at the museums.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner bookings, so we name none. Ask your hotel or host for a place near where you are staying.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, a little cash and your Pix app. Small museum shops sometimes take only cards.

Keep your phone out of sight on Centro’s quieter streets after the offices close, and use a ride app for the last leg home.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any expat meetup today. Newcomers can start with the free museums, which are easy places to meet people at the weekend.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We have not verified any fixture, kickoff time or broadcast for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo this weekend. Check the club and league sites for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

US stocks fell sharply on Thursday and volatility jumped. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every level.

Brazil fell much less than Wall Street, and the real weakened against the dollar. We have no source explaining the cause, so we offer none.

Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar. Today is a normal trading day.

Watch whether the sell-off carries into the open.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD FRI 6 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB in Centro. SAT 7 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Real Gabinete is closed. SUN 8 — Same museums open; Paço Imperial from 12pm, free. MON 9 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR open; Real Gabinete reopens 10am. TUE 10 — MAR is free; CCBB is closed; Paço Imperial open from 12pm.

Background: Rio Gang Hijacks 3 Buses After Boss Arrest.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free today?

The CCBB, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Parque Lage, the Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete are all free. The Museu do Amanhã costs R$30 (about US$5.45) and MAR costs R$20 (about US$3.63).

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.44).

Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed today; currently closed) open?