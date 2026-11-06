Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.38% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.38% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

· November 6, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

We have no confirmed forecast this morning, so commit to a day in Centro’s museums, which work in any weather.

The headline today is culture: the Museu do Amanhã, the Museu de Arte do Rio and the CCBB are all open.

On business, the board shows a sharp sell-off in US stocks and a jump in volatility, with Brazil falling far less.

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The day in one line: museums in Centro by day, a late walk through Santa Teresa or Lapa only if the sky is clear.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Friday, November 6, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82%
USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

FRI 6
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
SAT 7
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
SUN 8
unconfirmed
unconfirmed
MON 9
unconfirmed
unconfirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Check the Alerta Rio or INMET page before you leave.

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Carry a light layer and a small umbrella in case. The outlook for the weekend is also unconfirmed.

Plan indoor options for both days, as the plan below does.

Sunset today: unconfirmed · Sea temperature, waves and beach flags are unconfirmed today. Ask a lifeguard post before swimming.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: unconfirmed, so plan indoors first
— The day’s event: no dated event verified; venues below are open today
— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am-6pm, R$30 (about US$5.45) (half R$15 (about US$2.72))
— Markets: US stocks fell hard, Brazil fell less (see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: CCBB and Museu do Amanhã both open Saturday and Sunday
— The day for: museum-hopping in Centro

A good day to be somewhere with a roof and free entry.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 6, 2026 · 19:14

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.04%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
97.74
-0.56%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,968.43
-0.17%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.04% +2.69% 5.51 5.53 5.48
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.08% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026
Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B

Read →

03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM DAY

Museu do Amanhã, then the CCBB

Start at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$30 (about US$5.45) (half price R$15 (about US$2.72)).

Walk to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro afterwards. It is free and open from 9am to 8pm, so you can end there.

If you want a third stop, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is free from 10am to 6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect fewer rooms.

The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). Take it or the VLT into Centro rather than a car, since parking near the port is awkward.

OUTDOORS — GREEN SPACES

Parque Lage, in Jardim Botânico, is free and open from 8am to 5pm. Go early if the sky is clear.

The Jardim Botânico is next door and open from 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.27) for residents and R$80 (about US$14.5) for foreigners.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO AND BOTAFOGO

We have not verified café or coworking hours today, so we name none. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and worth a look.

Use the CCBB’s cafés if you need a late seat, as the building stays open until 8pm.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET AND HISTORIC

The Paço Imperial in Centro is free and open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. It is a calm, short visit.

Alternatively, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro opens from 11am to 6pm and costs R$20 (about US$3.63).

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not verified any dated concert or show tonight, so we name none.

The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want an early-evening stop. After dark, take a ride app door to door in Lapa and Centro.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, R$30 (about US$5.45) (half R$15 (about US$2.72))

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (about US$3.63) (free Tuesday)

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening

Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20 (about US$3.63), ask for the tour times

Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today, exhibitions suspended indefinitely; go to the CCBB instead

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We have not verified any disruption on lines 1, 2 or 4 or on the VLT today.

If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise. Book before the downpour starts.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified lunch spots, so we name none. Eat at the café inside the CCBB in Centro if you are at the museums.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner bookings, so we name none. Ask your hotel or host for a place near where you are staying.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, a little cash and your Pix app. Small museum shops sometimes take only cards.

Keep your phone out of sight on Centro’s quieter streets after the offices close, and use a ride app for the last leg home.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any expat meetup today. Newcomers can start with the free museums, which are easy places to meet people at the weekend.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

We have not verified any fixture, kickoff time or broadcast for Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo this weekend. Check the club and league sites for kickoff times before you plan a bar visit.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

US stocks fell sharply on Thursday and volatility jumped. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every level.

Brazil fell much less than Wall Street, and the real weakened against the dollar. We have no source explaining the cause, so we offer none.

Dollar conversions use the 5 November close of 5.5051 reais per US dollar. Today is a normal trading day.

Watch whether the sell-off carries into the open.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

FRI 6 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB in Centro.

SAT 7 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Real Gabinete is closed.

SUN 8 — Same museums open; Paço Imperial from 12pm, free.

MON 9 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR open; Real Gabinete reopens 10am.

TUE 10 — MAR is free; CCBB is closed; Paço Imperial open from 12pm.

Background: Rio Gang Hijacks 3 Buses After Boss Arrest.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free today?

The CCBB, the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Parque Lage, the Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete are all free.

The Museu do Amanhã costs R$30 (about US$5.45) and MAR costs R$20 (about US$3.63).

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.44).

Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios (closed today; currently closed) open?

No. It is closed today and its exhibitions are suspended indefinitely.

Go to the CCBB instead, which is open until 8pm.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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The LatAm Brief

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's president tried to quit. Congress said no”

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