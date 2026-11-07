Bancolombia Cards Unlock Maluma Tour Tickets

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

COLOMBIA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The star Maluma, a Colombian reggaeton singer from Medellín, opens his Loco X Volver World Tour in Bogotá.

The show He plays El Corazón de Bogotá Arena, formerly Movistar Arena, on Friday 5 February 2027.

The presale Visa cardholders of Bancolombia, a bank, and Nequi, its wallet, buy first from Monday 9 November 2026.

The public sale Everyone else can buy from Wednesday 11 November 2026, through the ticket seller Tuboleta.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s biggest pop export is going back on the road, and the first ticket queue belongs to bank customers. Visa, the card network, together with Bancolombia, one of Colombia’s biggest banks, and Nequi, a Bancolombia digital wallet, announced the presale on Friday 6 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the deal shows how card networks now sell fan access as a loyalty perk. It also shows how much a Latin superstar’s tour matters to Colombian consumer spending.

What Happened

Maluma announced his Loco X Volver World Tour 2027 on Friday 6 November 2026. The tour supports his seventh studio album, Loco X Volver, and starts in Colombia before it travels through Latin America and the Caribbean.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The first date is Friday 5 February 2027 at El Corazón de Bogotá Arena, the indoor venue that used to be called Movistar Arena. Organisers say more cities in South America, Central America and Mexico will follow in the coming weeks.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How the Presale Works

The first stage is open only to Visa cardholders of Bancolombia and to users of the Nequi-Visa card, which people activate inside the Nequi app. It starts on Monday 9 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. and runs until the public sale begins.

The second stage opens on Wednesday 11 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m., and every payment method is accepted. Tuboleta, a Colombian ticketing company, handles both stages.

Fans must first fill in a pre-registration form on the artist’s official site, which asks for contact details and a city of residence. The form says registering does not guarantee a ticket, it only provides exclusive information and key sale dates.

Live Company Intelligence Grupo Cibest S.A. — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What the Banks Get

Visa is the lead sponsor and official payment partner of the tour, and its card will be the preferred way to pay on the ticket platform. Bancolombia says its Visa cardholders can spread the cost over instalments.

Bancolombia also says holders of its Visa Infinite card, a premium tier, will receive extra benefits at the concert. Visa and Bancolombia plan special activities for cardholders inside the venue.

The tour will also go to Argentina, with shows in Buenos Aires and Córdoba. Visa presales there are due to start on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Why It Matters

Bancolombia is the main bank of Grupo Cibest, the Colombian financial group whose shares also trade in New York. A tour tie-in with a national star gives the bank a way to win card spending and new Nequi users.

Presales tied to a card are now common in Colombia, because they give banks data and loyalty at the same time. For fans, the price is that the best seats may go to cardholders first.

What It Means for You

If you plan to see the opening night, the cheapest route to an early ticket is a Bancolombia Visa card or a Nequi-Visa card, and both need to be set up before Monday morning. Visitors without a Colombian card should wait for the public sale on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Travellers from the United States should book flights and hotels only after tickets are secured. Our Bogotá city guide explains neighbourhoods and getting around.

What Is Not Known

The organisers have not said which seat sections or how many tickets the presale will hold. We do not quote ticket prices, because the figures were not confirmed across sources.

The announcement does not state a time zone for the 10:00 a.m. starts. Colombia keeps the same clock as New York in November, so a 10:00 a.m. start would be 10:00 a.m. Eastern for US fans.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Hamilton in Bogotá in April 2027 and who holds power in Colombia.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is Maluma’s Bogotá Concert?

Maluma opens his world tour at El Corazón de Bogotá Arena on Friday 5 February 2027. The venue was formerly called Movistar Arena.

When Does the Visa Presale Start?

The presale for Bancolombia Visa and Nequi-Visa cardholders starts on Monday 9 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The public sale opens on Wednesday 11 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Where Can I Buy Maluma Tickets?

Tickets are sold through Tuboleta, a Colombian ticketing company. Fans must first complete a pre-registration form on the artist’s official site.

Do I Need a Colombian Card for the Presale?

Yes, the first stage is only for Bancolombia Visa and Nequi-Visa cardholders. Everyone else can buy from the public sale on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Sources: Visa, Bancolombia and Nequi tour partnership announcement, 6 November 2026; Tuboleta, ticket sale terms for the Maluma Bogotá concert, November 2026; Maluma, official tour announcement and registration form, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief