São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

· November 7, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Weather: we could not confirm today’s forecast, so pick a plan that works rain or shine, start indoors, keep the park for a dry window.

The day’s headline: the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays, and ten other venues are open too.

Business: Friday’s session ended mixed, with Brazil and New York firmer and Argentina weaker — the board carries every figure.

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The day in one line: a free Saturday of art in Luz, then Avenida Paulista, then the park if the sky allows.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
Visitors relax by the lake in Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 7
SUN 8
MON 9
TUE 10

We could not confirm a verified forecast for today, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Look out of the window before you leave.

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Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can turn within hours. Comfortable shoes matter more, because every plan below involves walking.

We have no confirmed outlook for the days ahead. The plan section is built around opening days, not weather.

Sunset today: —

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: not confirmed today, plan indoors first, outdoors second
— The day’s event: free Saturday entry at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo
— Venue/time: Pinacoteca, Luz, Wed-Mon 10am-6pm, R$40 (about US$7.28) normally, free today
— Markets: closed today; Friday’s close is on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES
— Weekend/outlook: Sunday has MASP open; Monday is quieter
— The day for: art lovers, first-timers and anyone on a budget

A free, walkable Saturday of art, with the park as the reward.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 7, 2026 · 13:42

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

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03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — FREE ART DAY

Start at the Pinacoteca, finish on Paulista

Begin at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm. Entry is normally R$40 (about US$7.28) but free on Saturdays.

Take the metro to Luz, single fare R$5.40 (about US$0.98). Arrive near 10am to beat the queues.

In the afternoon, go to Avenida Paulista. Japan House São Paulo is a calm stop there; check its hours first.

MASP is open until 6pm today at R$85 (about US$15). Go only if you want a long visit, as it is the priciest stop on this plan.

Our commitment: Pinacoteca in the morning, Japan House in the late afternoon, MASP only if you have the energy.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera is São Paulo’s best-known public park. It is the safest outdoor bet for a long walk or a run.

Check the sky first, since we could not confirm today’s forecast. If it is dry, go after the museums for the late light.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — POMPEIA & PAULISTA

We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, a converted factory, is a culture centre worth checking for its programme.

Weekends are better for reading and planning than for video calls. Keep Monday for deep work.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — FOOD & STREET ART

For a louder day, go to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, the city’s best-known food market. Eat early before the lunchtime crowds.

Then walk the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, an open-air street that is always open and free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We found no confirmed event listing for tonight, so we name none.

Sala São Paulo in Luz is the main place for evening concerts.

Sala São Paulo in Luz holds ticketed concerts. We could not confirm tonight’s programme, so check the venue before you go.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga, Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, free on Wednesdays, the city’s history museum

Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25 (about US$4.55), free on Tuesdays and Sundays, go before lunch

Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia, a converted factory worth seeing; check hours

Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista, a calm stop between larger museums; check hours

Sala São Paulo — Luz, guided visits are free, concerts ticketed, check the programme for tonight

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We found no confirmed disruption notice for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today.

We could not confirm today’s rodízio plates and hours, so check the official city notice before driving.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is the obvious lunch stop; check its hours. We have not verified menu prices, so budget generously.

Dinner: We could not verify dinner venues or prices for tonight. Vila Madalena, near the Beco do Batman, is a sensible area to wander and choose.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a light layer and a compact umbrella. Buy museum tickets at the door, as we found no booking requirement.

Safety: keep your phone out of sight on crowded Avenida Paulista and near Luz station, especially as the light fades.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We found no confirmed expat meetup for today, so we name none. Free venues like Sesc Pompeia and Japan House are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers usually plug in through neighbourhood groups in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena. Look for weekend language exchanges before Monday.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no confirmed fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today. We will not guess kickoff times.

Check the clubs’ official pages for the weekend schedule. Once a match is confirmed, we will name the bars.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are closed today. Friday’s session ended mixed: Brazil and New York stocks rose, while Argentina fell.

Fear in the markets eased, the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields rose. The full figures sit on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

The week’s first test comes at Monday’s open, when investors react to Friday’s mixed close.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Sun 8 — MASP is open 10am-6pm at R$85 (about US$15); check Sesc Pompeia and Japan House hours.

Mon 9 — Pinacoteca is open until 6pm at R$40 (about US$7.28). MASP is closed, so plan the day around the Pinacoteca and the park.

Tue 10 — MASP is free and open until 8pm. The Pinacoteca is closed.

Wed 11 — Museu do Ipiranga is free and open 10am-5pm. MASP and the Pinacoteca are open at normal prices.

Forecast — We have no confirmed forecast, so check it each morning.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Big Band Dance at Blue Note.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in São Paulo today?

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturdays. Parque Ibirapuera and the Beco do Batman are free too.

The Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free today as well.

How much is a single metro ride?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We found no confirmed disruption notice for today.

Can I visit MASP today?

Yes. MASP is open 10am-6pm today at R$85 (about US$15).

It is free on Tuesdays, open until 8pm.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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