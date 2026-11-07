São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026
Weather: we could not confirm today’s forecast, so pick a plan that works rain or shine, start indoors, keep the park for a dry window.
The day’s headline: the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays, and ten other venues are open too.
Business: Friday’s session ended mixed, with Brazil and New York firmer and Argentina weaker — the board carries every figure.
The day in one line: a free Saturday of art in Luz, then Avenida Paulista, then the park if the sky allows.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5053
|+0.00%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not confirm a verified forecast for today, so we give no temperature or rain figure. Look out of the window before you leave.
Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather can turn within hours. Comfortable shoes matter more, because every plan below involves walking.
We have no confirmed outlook for the days ahead. The plan section is built around opening days, not weather.
Sunset today: —
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free, walkable Saturday of art, with the park as the reward.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Start at the Pinacoteca, finish on Paulista
Begin at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm. Entry is normally R$40 (about US$7.28) but free on Saturdays.
Take the metro to Luz, single fare R$5.40 (about US$0.98). Arrive near 10am to beat the queues.
In the afternoon, go to Avenida Paulista. Japan House São Paulo is a calm stop there; check its hours first.
MASP is open until 6pm today at R$85 (about US$15). Go only if you want a long visit, as it is the priciest stop on this plan.
Our commitment: Pinacoteca in the morning, Japan House in the late afternoon, MASP only if you have the energy.
Parque Ibirapuera is São Paulo’s best-known public park. It is the safest outdoor bet for a long walk or a run.
Check the sky first, since we could not confirm today’s forecast. If it is dry, go after the museums for the late light.
We have not verified café or coworking hours for today, so we name none. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, a converted factory, is a culture centre worth checking for its programme.
Weekends are better for reading and planning than for video calls. Keep Monday for deep work.
For a louder day, go to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, the city’s best-known food market. Eat early before the lunchtime crowds.
Then walk the Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, an open-air street that is always open and free.
We found no confirmed event listing for tonight, so we name none.
Sala São Paulo in Luz is the main place for evening concerts.
Sala São Paulo in Luz holds ticketed concerts. We could not confirm tonight’s programme, so check the venue before you go.
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga, Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, free on Wednesdays, the city’s history museum
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz, Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25 (about US$4.55), free on Tuesdays and Sundays, go before lunch
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia, a converted factory worth seeing; check hours
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista, a calm stop between larger museums; check hours
Sala São Paulo — Luz, guided visits are free, concerts ticketed, check the programme for tonight
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We found no confirmed disruption notice for the Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today.
We could not confirm today’s rodízio plates and hours, so check the official city notice before driving.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is the obvious lunch stop; check its hours. We have not verified menu prices, so budget generously.
Dinner: We could not verify dinner venues or prices for tonight. Vila Madalena, near the Beco do Batman, is a sensible area to wander and choose.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a light layer and a compact umbrella. Buy museum tickets at the door, as we found no booking requirement.
Safety: keep your phone out of sight on crowded Avenida Paulista and near Luz station, especially as the light fades.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We found no confirmed expat meetup for today, so we name none. Free venues like Sesc Pompeia and Japan House are easy places to meet people.
Newcomers usually plug in through neighbourhood groups in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena. Look for weekend language exchanges before Monday.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We found no confirmed fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today. We will not guess kickoff times.
Check the clubs’ official pages for the weekend schedule. Once a match is confirmed, we will name the bars.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets are closed today. Friday’s session ended mixed: Brazil and New York stocks rose, while Argentina fell.
Fear in the markets eased, the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields rose. The full figures sit on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
The week’s first test comes at Monday’s open, when investors react to Friday’s mixed close.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sun 8 — MASP is open 10am-6pm at R$85 (about US$15); check Sesc Pompeia and Japan House hours.
Mon 9 — Pinacoteca is open until 6pm at R$40 (about US$7.28). MASP is closed, so plan the day around the Pinacoteca and the park.
Tue 10 — MASP is free and open until 8pm. The Pinacoteca is closed.
Wed 11 — Museu do Ipiranga is free and open 10am-5pm. MASP and the Pinacoteca are open at normal prices.
Forecast — We have no confirmed forecast, so check it each morning.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Big Band Dance at Blue Note.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is free in São Paulo today?
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturdays. Parque Ibirapuera and the Beco do Batman are free too.
The Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free today as well.
How much is a single metro ride?
A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$0.98). We found no confirmed disruption notice for today.
Can I visit MASP today?
Yes. MASP is open 10am-6pm today at R$85 (about US$15).
It is free on Tuesdays, open until 8pm.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.