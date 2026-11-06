LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 6, 2026

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.65% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.13% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.63 ▼ 0.66% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 0.48% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.81 ▲ 2.79% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.18% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Expats & Nomads Daily City Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 6, 2026

· November 6, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 13 min read

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Friday, November 6, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Friday 6 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:39 a.m. ET

The Short Version
In short: Mexico’s central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its interest rate to 6.25%, and the peso slipped, so plan any large peso transfer with that in mind. Chile publishes October inflation at 6:00 a.m. ET and the US jobs report follows at 8:30 a.m. ET.
01

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Mexico: the central bank cut its rate to 6.25%. The new rate takes effect today, and the peso weakened about 0.7%. Status Board
02

Brazil: industrial output fell 0.8% in September. That was weaker than the forecast of a 0.2% fall. Status Board
03

Central America: a low-pressure area could bring heavy rain through the weekend. The US National Hurricane Center puts its chance of becoming a depression at 40%. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: Mexico’s rate decision arrived, and it was a cut rather than the hold most analysts expected. Currencies moved in both directions, as Money Today shows.

00Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Mexico Act Now

  • AuthoritiesThe central bank’s cut to 6.25% takes effect today, after Thursday’s surprise decision. Status Board
  • MoneyThe peso closed Thursday at 18.7555 per US$1, weaker than Wednesday’s 18.6220, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today

Chile Today

  • AuthoritiesChile publishes October inflation at 6:00 a.m. ET today. Today’s Clock
  • MoneyThe central bank’s dollar rate for today is 970.94 pesos per US$1, almost unchanged. Money Today

Panama and Costa Rica Today

  • WeatherThe US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America through the weekend. Weather Watch
  • AuthoritiesCosta Rica publishes October inflation at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Today’s Clock

Colombia Note

  • VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
  • MoneyThe official rate for today is 3,228.26 pesos per US$1, weaker than Thursday’s 3,221.19. Money Today

Brazil Note

  • AuthoritiesBrazil’s trade balance for October is due at 1:00 p.m. ET today. Today’s Clock
  • MoneyThe official rate was 5.4621 reais per US$1 on Thursday, firmer than Wednesday’s 5.4778. Money Today

Argentina and Peru Note

  • MoneyArgentina’s wholesale rate was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and Peru’s sol closed at 3.4455 per US$1. Money Today

01Weather Watch

Rain Risk for Central America Outlook

A broad low-pressure area offshore of Central America is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and within 7 days. The center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend.

Source: US National Hurricane Center, eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Friday 6 November 2026; the center lists no active tropical cyclones

Atlantic Gale Far From Our Countries Outlook

The NHC’s Atlantic outlook watches a gale-force, non-tropical low-pressure area a few hundred miles south of Bermuda, far from our countries. It gives that system a 20% chance of forming within 48 hours and 30% within 7 days.

Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Friday 6 November 2026

02Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Friday’s headline events are Chile’s inflation figure in the morning and the US jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

6:00 a.m. ET8:00 a.m. Santiago

Chile: inflation for October; forecasts 0.6% for the month and 4.2% for the year, against 0.4% and 4.1% before, and core inflation (excluding volatile prices) of 0.1% for the month, the same as before.
Hours and forecasts: Rio Times economic calendar, 6 Nov 2026
8:30 a.m. ET8:30 a.m. New York

United States: the jobs report for October; forecast 65 thousand new jobs against 29 thousand before, and an unemployment rate of 4.2%, the same as before.
Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card
11:00 a.m. ET10:00 a.m. San José

Costa Rica: inflation for October, in two readings; forecasts 0.5% and 0.7% against 0.11% and 0.34% before.
Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card
1:00 p.m. ET3:00 p.m. Brasília

Brazil: trade balance for October; forecast US$9 billion against US$7.74 billion before.
Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card
2:00 p.m. ET4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires

Argentina: industrial production for September; forecast −1% against −3.2% before.
Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card
2:00 p.m. ET2:00 p.m. Bogotá

Colombia: producer prices for October; forecast 2.9% against 2.2% before.
Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card

03Money Today

Brazilian Real BRL

5.4621 reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Thu 5 Nov
−0.0157 (−0.29%) vs 5.4778 on Wed 4 Nov · real firmer
R$1,000 ≈ US$183
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026

Mexican Peso MXN

18.7555 pesos per US$1
Market close, Thu 5 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
+0.1335 (+0.72%) vs 18.6220 on Wed 4 Nov · peso weaker
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$533
Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 5 Nov 2026

Colombian Peso COP

3,228.26 pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Fri 6 Nov, so it applies today
+7.07 (+0.22%) vs 3,221.19 that applied on Thu 5 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$310
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 6 Nov 2026

Peruvian Sol PEN

3.4455 soles per US$1
Market close, Thu 5 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
+0.0013 (+0.04%) vs 3.4442 on Wed 4 Nov · sol weaker
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$290
Market close, 5 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card

Argentine Peso ARS

1,545.50 pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov; other rates as of Thu 5 Nov: Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570, blue (informal) sell 1,555, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90
−0.50 (−0.03%) vs 1,546 on Wed 4 Nov · peso firmer
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 6 Nov 2026

Chilean Peso CLP

970.94 pesos per US$1
Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Fri 6 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service)
−0.01 (0.00%) vs 970.95 for Thu 5 Nov · peso unchanged
CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,030
Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 6 Nov 2026

Three of the six currencies weakened against the US dollar in the latest rates: Mexico’s peso by about 0.7%, Colombia’s peso by about 0.2% and Peru’s sol by about 0.04%. Brazil’s real and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed slightly, and Chile’s peso was flat.

04Status Board

Mexico Interest Rate

6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate, held at its previous three announcements6.25%, cut by 0.25 point on Thu 5 Nov by a majority of three of its five board members, effective Fri 6 NovLowest since March 2022; the bank says it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period and raised its inflation forecast for the end of 2026, and bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, see no change in December, as the prediction-markets block shows

Source: Banco de México (Mexico’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026

Brazil Interest Rate

13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate, after a cut in September13.75%, held on Wed 4 Nov by a unanimous vote of its rate-setting committee, CopomThe hold ended a run of five 0.25-point cuts; the next meeting is 8 and 9 December, and the minutes of this one are due Tue 10 Nov

Source: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement, 4 Nov 2026

Brazil Industrial Output

August: −0.7% from July, as revisedSeptember: −0.8% from August and −2.5% from a year earlier, published Thu 5 NovWeaker than the forecasts of −0.2% and −1.7%; we did not find a confirmed date for the next reading

Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office), 5 Nov 2026

Colombia Interest Rate

12.25%, the central bank’s policy rate12.25% held on Fri 30 Oct, by four votes to three; the three others wanted a rise of 0.25 pointHeld after a split vote; the minutes were due Thu 5 Nov, and we have not read them

Source: Banco de la República (Colombia’s central bank), 30 Oct 2026

Brazil Unemployment Rate

5.4% (April to June)5.2% (July to September), published Fri 30 OctLower than the previous quarter, and IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office) calls it the lowest for a July-to-September quarter in its series, which starts in 2012

Source: IBGE, 30 Oct 2026

Colombia Unemployment Rate

9.4% in August8.0% in September, published Fri 30 OctLower than August and than the 8.2% of September 2025

Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 30 Oct 2026

05Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed

Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency.

The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.

Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
Skyscrapers of Santiago, Chile, including the tall Gran Torre Santiago, with the Andes foothills behind
File photo: Santiago’s financial district, with the Gran Torre Santiago tower, seen from a hillside viewpoint.
RT
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06What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:39 a.m. ET (2:39 a.m. Brasília), 6 November 2026

Bank of Mexico Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 92%, a 0.25-point cut about 7%. US$18,955 traded.
Brazil Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 82.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 4.7%. US$63,052 traded.
Colombia Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 60%, a 0.25-point rise about 30%. US$38,510 traded.
Argentina Monthly Inflation in OctoberPolymarket: 1.9% to 2.1% about 39%, 1.6% to 1.8% about 36.5%. US$34,521 traded.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket, 6 Nov 2026

07The Calendar Ahead

Mon 9 Nov

All day Dominican Republic: Constitution Day, a public holiday listed in the Rio Times calendar
Mon 9 Nov

6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before
Mon 9 Nov

7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before
Mon 9 Nov

6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before
Tue 10 Nov

6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: minutes of the central bank’s rate decision
Tue 10 Nov

All day Panama: commemoration of the Uprising in Villa de los Santos, listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close
Wed 11 Nov

6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting
Thu 12 Nov

2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before
Thu 12 Nov

6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Lima Peru: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%
Mon 16 Nov

All day Colombia: Independence of Cartagena, and Mexico: Revolution Day, both listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close
Forecasts and hours: same calendar as in Today’s Clock, 6 Nov 2026

08Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Mexico’s Central Bank Decide on Thursday?

Mexico’s central bank cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 point to 6.25% on Thursday 5 November 2026, effective Friday 6 November. It also said it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period.

Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Weekend?

The US National Hurricane Center gives a low-pressure area offshore of Central America a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the weekend. Whether or not it forms, the center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend.

When Does Chile Publish October Inflation?

Chile publishes October inflation today, Friday 6 November, at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Santiago), as listed by the Rio Times economic calendar. That calendar forecasts 0.6% for the month and 4.2% for the year, against 0.4% and 4.1% before.

09Go Deeper

Dossiers

All Rio Times Dossiers

Long-form country and sector dossiers.

Markets

Mexico Market Report

How shares and the peso reacted to the rate cut.

Markets

Brazil Market Report

Thursday’s share and real moves in detail.

Markets

Chile Market Report

Thursday’s stock and peso moves before the inflation data.

Visa Guide

Colombia Visa Transfer Deadline

Who had to transfer a permanent visa, and how.

Country Hub

Mexico

News, markets and guides for Mexico.

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; Banco de México; IBGE; DANE; Banco de la República; Cancillería de Colombia; Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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