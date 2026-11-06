LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 6, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Friday, November 6, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Friday 6 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:39 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Mexico’s central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its interest rate to 6.25%, and the peso slipped, so plan any large peso transfer with that in mind. Chile publishes October inflation at 6:00 a.m. ET and the US jobs report follows at 8:30 a.m. ET. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Mexico: the central bank cut its rate to 6.25%. The new rate takes effect today, and the peso weakened about 0.7%. The new rate takes effect today, and the peso weakened about 0.7%. Status Board 02 Brazil: industrial output fell 0.8% in September. That was weaker than the forecast of a 0.2% fall. That was weaker than the forecast of a 0.2% fall. Status Board 03 Central America: a low-pressure area could bring heavy rain through the weekend. The US National Hurricane Center puts its chance of becoming a depression at 40%. The US National Hurricane Center puts its chance of becoming a depression at 40%. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: Mexico’s rate decision arrived, and it was a cut rather than the hold most analysts expected. Currencies moved in both directions, as Money Today shows.

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Mexico Act Now Authorities The central bank’s cut to 6.25% takes effect today, after Thursday’s surprise decision. Status Board

The central bank’s cut to 6.25% takes effect today, after Thursday’s surprise decision. Status Board Money The peso closed Thursday at 18.7555 per US$1, weaker than Wednesday’s 18.6220, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Chile Today Authorities Chile publishes October inflation at 6:00 a.m. ET today. Today’s Clock

Chile publishes October inflation at 6:00 a.m. ET today. Today’s Clock Money The central bank’s dollar rate for today is 970.94 pesos per US$1, almost unchanged. Money Today Panama and Costa Rica Today Weather The US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America through the weekend. Weather Watch

The US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America through the weekend. Weather Watch Authorities Costa Rica publishes October inflation at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Today’s Clock Colombia Note Visa Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax

Ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official rate for today is 3,228.26 pesos per US$1, weaker than Thursday’s 3,221.19. Money Today Brazil Note Authorities Brazil’s trade balance for October is due at 1:00 p.m. ET today. Today’s Clock

Brazil’s trade balance for October is due at 1:00 p.m. ET today. Today’s Clock Money The official rate was 5.4621 reais per US$1 on Thursday, firmer than Wednesday’s 5.4778. Money Today Argentina and Peru Note Money Argentina’s wholesale rate was 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and Peru’s sol closed at 3.4455 per US$1. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

Rain Risk for Central America Outlook A broad low-pressure area offshore of Central America is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and within 7 days. The center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend. Source: US National Hurricane Center, eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Friday 6 November 2026; the center lists no active tropical cyclones Atlantic Gale Far From Our Countries Outlook The NHC’s Atlantic outlook watches a gale-force, non-tropical low-pressure area a few hundred miles south of Bermuda, far from our countries. It gives that system a 20% chance of forming within 48 hours and 30% within 7 days. Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Friday 6 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Friday’s headline events are Chile’s inflation figure in the morning and the US jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

6:00 a.m. ET 8:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: inflation for October; forecasts 0.6% for the month and 4.2% for the year, against 0.4% and 4.1% before, and core inflation (excluding volatile prices) of 0.1% for the month, the same as before. Hours and forecasts: Rio Times economic calendar, 6 Nov 2026 8:30 a.m. ET 8:30 a.m. New York United States: the jobs report for October; forecast 65 thousand new jobs against 29 thousand before, and an unemployment rate of 4.2%, the same as before. Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card 11:00 a.m. ET 10:00 a.m. San José Costa Rica: inflation for October, in two readings; forecasts 0.5% and 0.7% against 0.11% and 0.34% before. Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card 1:00 p.m. ET 3:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: trade balance for October; forecast US$9 billion against US$7.74 billion before. Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card 2:00 p.m. ET 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: industrial production for September; forecast −1% against −3.2% before. Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card 2:00 p.m. ET 2:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: producer prices for October; forecast 2.9% against 2.2% before. Same calendar as the 6:00 a.m. ET card

03 Money Today

Brazilian Real BRL 5.4621 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Thu 5 Nov −0.0157 (−0.29%) vs 5.4778 on Wed 4 Nov · real firmer R$1,000 ≈ US$183 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.7555 pesos per US$1 Market close, Thu 5 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.1335 (+0.72%) vs 18.6220 on Wed 4 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$533 Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 5 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,228.26 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Fri 6 Nov, so it applies today +7.07 (+0.22%) vs 3,221.19 that applied on Thu 5 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$310 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 6 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4455 soles per US$1 Market close, Thu 5 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0013 (+0.04%) vs 3.4442 on Wed 4 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$290 Market close, 5 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov; other rates as of Thu 5 Nov: Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570, blue (informal) sell 1,555, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90 −0.50 (−0.03%) vs 1,546 on Wed 4 Nov · peso firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 6 Nov 2026 Chilean Peso CLP 970.94 pesos per US$1 Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Fri 6 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service) −0.01 (0.00%) vs 970.95 for Thu 5 Nov · peso unchanged CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,030 Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 6 Nov 2026

Three of the six currencies weakened against the US dollar in the latest rates: Mexico’s peso by about 0.7%, Colombia’s peso by about 0.2% and Peru’s sol by about 0.04%. Brazil’s real and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed slightly, and Chile’s peso was flat.

04 Status Board

Mexico Interest Rate 6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate, held at its previous three announcements6.25%, cut by 0.25 point on Thu 5 Nov by a majority of three of its five board members, effective Fri 6 NovLowest since March 2022; the bank says it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period and raised its inflation forecast for the end of 2026, and bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, see no change in December, as the prediction-markets block shows Source: Banco de México (Mexico’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate 13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate, after a cut in September13.75%, held on Wed 4 Nov by a unanimous vote of its rate-setting committee, CopomThe hold ended a run of five 0.25-point cuts; the next meeting is 8 and 9 December, and the minutes of this one are due Tue 10 Nov Source: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement, 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Industrial Output August: −0.7% from July, as revisedSeptember: −0.8% from August and −2.5% from a year earlier, published Thu 5 NovWeaker than the forecasts of −0.2% and −1.7%; we did not find a confirmed date for the next reading Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office), 5 Nov 2026 Colombia Interest Rate 12.25%, the central bank’s policy rate12.25% held on Fri 30 Oct, by four votes to three; the three others wanted a rise of 0.25 pointHeld after a split vote; the minutes were due Thu 5 Nov, and we have not read them Source: Banco de la República (Colombia’s central bank), 30 Oct 2026 Brazil Unemployment Rate 5.4% (April to June)5.2% (July to September), published Fri 30 OctLower than the previous quarter, and IBGE (Brazil’s statistics office) calls it the lowest for a July-to-September quarter in its series, which starts in 2012 Source: IBGE, 30 Oct 2026 Colombia Unemployment Rate 9.4% in August8.0% in September, published Fri 30 OctLower than August and than the 8.2% of September 2025 Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 30 Oct 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Santiago’s financial district, with the Gran Torre Santiago tower, seen from a hillside viewpoint.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:39 a.m. ET (2:39 a.m. Brasília), 6 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 92%, a 0.25-point cut about 7%. US$18,955 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 82.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 4.7%. US$63,052 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 60%, a 0.25-point rise about 30%. US$38,510 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Polymarket: 1.9% to 2.1% about 39%, 1.6% to 1.8% about 36.5%. US$34,521 traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 6 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 9 Nov All day Dominican Republic: Constitution Day, a public holiday listed in the Rio Times calendar

Mon 9 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before

Mon 9 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before

Mon 9 Nov 6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before

Tue 10 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: minutes of the central bank’s rate decision

Tue 10 Nov All day Panama: commemoration of the Uprising in Villa de los Santos, listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close

Wed 11 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before

Thu 12 Nov 6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Lima Peru: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Mon 16 Nov All day Colombia: Independence of Cartagena, and Mexico: Revolution Day, both listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close

Forecasts and hours: same calendar as in Today’s Clock, 6 Nov 2026

08 Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Mexico’s Central Bank Decide on Thursday? Mexico’s central bank cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 point to 6.25% on Thursday 5 November 2026, effective Friday 6 November. It also said it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period. Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Weekend? The US National Hurricane Center gives a low-pressure area offshore of Central America a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the weekend. Whether or not it forms, the center says it could bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend. When Does Chile Publish October Inflation? Chile publishes October inflation today, Friday 6 November, at 6:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. Santiago), as listed by the Rio Times economic calendar. That calendar forecasts 0.6% for the month and 4.2% for the year, against 0.4% and 4.1% before.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; Banco de México; IBGE; DANE; Banco de la República; Cancillería de Colombia; Polymarket.