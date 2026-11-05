Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Samba at Fundição Progresso — November 5, 2026
Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife
Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Thursday 5 November 2026, has a samba party in Lapa and a small gig in Botafogo. Fundição Progresso, a cultural centre beside the Lapa arches, the white aqueduct arches that mark the district, hosts Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes at 9 p.m., and Audio Rebel, a concert club, has a single launch at 8 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6). It is warm, about 25°C (77°F) after dark, with a moderate chance of showers early on.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Thursday, 5 November 2026, a normal working day. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
- —Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.3°C (79°F) at 6 p.m. and 24.0°C (75°F) at 10 p.m., with a chance of rain of 35 per cent at 6 p.m. falling to 13 per cent at 10 p.m.
- —Top pick Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes, a samba night at Fundição Progresso, 9 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Lapa, Rio’s old nightlife quarter under the white arches of the former aqueduct, where samba fills the streets and halls.
- —Entry prices Audio Rebel, a concert club in Botafogo, lists R$35 (about US$6) for tonight’s show. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.48 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 4 November).
- —Safety note Lapa is crowded and phones are a target. Keep yours out of sight on the street and book a ride app home.
Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
If You Only Go to One Place
Fundição Progresso, Rua dos Arcos 24, Lapa, 9 p.m.
Fundição Progresso is a large independent cultural centre in a former safe and stove factory beside the Lapa arches. Its agenda lists Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes, a samba night, at 9 p.m. tonight, with tickets sold through Shotgun, a ticketing platform; the price is shown only there.
Tonight’s Top 3 (Evening and Late Night)
1. Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes, Fundição Progresso
Fundição Progresso is a cultural centre on Rua dos Arcos, on the edge of the Lapa arches. Its agenda lists this samba night for tonight at 9 p.m.; its only other listing this week is a theatre play.
- WhenThursday 5 November 2026, 9 p.m.
- GenreSamba.
- EntrySold through Shotgun. The price is not shown on the venue’s page, so we could not confirm it.
- AddressRua dos Arcos 24, Lapa, Centro.
- VerdictThe one music party we could confirm at this venue tonight. For foreigners: buy the ticket online before you go, and take a ride app rather than walking the streets around the arches late at night.
2. Pedro Mann, “Aeroporto” single launch, Audio Rebel
Audio Rebel is a concert club in Botafogo, a neighbourhood in Rio’s South Zone. Its agenda lists the musician Pedro Mann launching his single “Aeroporto” at 8 p.m.
- WhenThursday 5 November 2026, 8 p.m.
- GenreNot stated on the agenda page.
- EntryR$35 (about US$6). Not listed as sold out.
- AddressRua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.
- VerdictA cheap, early show for anyone who likes to discover new Brazilian music. For foreigners: the venue does not name the style, so listen to the artist online before you buy.
3. Rio Scenarium, Centro
Rio Scenarium is a live-music house on Rua do Lavradio, the antiques street of old central Rio. Its website lists Thursday opening hours but names no act for tonight.
- WhenThursday 5 November 2026, open 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- GenreLive Brazilian music, usually samba and related styles.
- EntryThe site shows no price. We could not confirm tonight’s price.
- AddressRua do Lavradio 20, Centro.
- VerdictA safe fallback if the other rooms are full, a short ride from the arches. For foreigners: call the venue on +55 21 3553-3104 during the day (the line is staffed until 6 p.m.) or use its ticket page to ask who plays before you go.
Also Tonight
- —Vaca Atolada, Centro A samba bar at Avenida Gomes Freire 533, in Centro on the edge of Lapa, that Time Out Rio, a city guide, lists as open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. with live samba. We could not confirm tonight’s act or whether a cover applies.
Later This Week
- —Friday 6 November Audio Rebel lists the band Flerte Flamingo at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7).
- —Saturday 7 November Audio Rebel lists Flerte Flamingo again at 8 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7), with VALLADA, a support act, opening.
The Night in Context
Thursday is when Rio’s samba rooms start to fill. Lapa is where most visitors begin.
Tonight’s confirmed choice is smaller than a weekend’s. We found one large-room samba party, one ticketed gig and one live-music house with no named act.
For a first-time visitor, Lapa and the centre are the easiest place to start. They sit close together, ride apps work well there, and Fundição Progresso, Rio Scenarium and Vaca Atolada all lie in the centre.
Prices stay low by international standards. The one ticket we could price is R$35 (about US$6), and the weekend gigs at Audio Rebel cost R$40 (about US$7).
The forecast helps the plan. Open-Meteo shows rain risk easing from 35 per cent at 6 p.m. to 13 per cent at 10 p.m., and the temperature holds near 24°C (75°F) late into the evening.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, for the trip home. Lapa, the centre and Botafogo are all well served.
- —Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.
- —Weather Expect about 25°C (77°F) after dark. A light rain jacket is enough for the early evening.
- —Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowded streets in Lapa and do not carry more cash than you need.
What We Could Not Confirm
- —Fundição Progresso The agenda gives the name and time of the party but no price.
- —Rio Scenarium The site gives opening hours but no act or price for tonight.
- —Audio Rebel The agenda lists the show and price but not the music style.
- —Other venues Other Rio concert venues did not show readable listings for tonight, so we list nothing unconfirmed.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Thursday 5 November 2026?
We could confirm Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes at Fundição Progresso at 9 p.m. and Pedro Mann at Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 8 p.m. (R$35, about US$6). Rio Scenarium in the centre is open from 7 p.m.
What is the weather in Rio tonight?
Open-Meteo forecasts 26.3°C (79°F) at 6 p.m. and 24.0°C (75°F) at 10 p.m. The chance of rain falls from 35 per cent at 6 p.m. to 13 per cent at 10 p.m.
What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?
The one ticket we could price is Pedro Mann at Audio Rebel for R$35 (about US$6). Fundição Progresso does not show its price on its own page.
Is Rio Scenarium open tonight?
Yes. The venue’s own site lists Thursday hours of 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sources: Fundição Progresso, Audio Rebel, Rio Scenarium, Open-Meteo (weather service, 5 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4778, 4 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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