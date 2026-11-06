Chile Drinks Maker CCU’s Profit Up 5%
CHILE · BUSINESS
Key Facts
- The company CCU, a Chilean drinks maker, is listed in Santiago and on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The profit Net income rose 5.0% to about US$16.6 million in the three months to 30 September 2026.
- The sales Net sales rose 15.5% to about US$775 million on higher prices and volumes.
- The catch Profit per share was 44 Chilean pesos (US$0.045), but nine-month profit is down 20.4%.
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
CCU, one of Chile’s biggest drinks companies, made a quarterly profit of about US$16.6 million (16.3 billion Chilean pesos, or CLP) in the three months to 30 September 2026. The company announced the result on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and net income was 5.0% higher than a year earlier.
For US readers, CCU is a way to track Chilean and Argentine consumers, because it sells in both countries and files its reports with US regulators. Our coverage of Chile’s stock market shows how the local market has been trading.
What Happened
CCU’s net sales rose 15.5% to CLP 760.4 billion (about US$775 million at CLP 981 per US dollar), the company said. Average prices in Chilean pesos rose 10.6% and volumes grew 4.4% to 8.4 million hectolitres, or about 223 million US gallons.
EBITDA, a standard measure of operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 13.4% to CLP 83.5 billion (about US$85 million). The EBITDA margin slipped to 11.0% from 11.2% partly because CCU booked CLP 9.7 billion (about US$9.8 million) of restructuring costs.
Without those costs, CCU says EBITDA would have grown 21.3% and the margin would have risen. Earnings per share, the profit for each share, were CLP 44.0 (about US$0.045), up from CLP 41.9.
Chile Up, International Surges, Wine Slips
The home market did the heavy lifting. EBITDA in Chile grew 16.3% to CLP 73.0 billion (about US$74 million), and volumes rose 5.0%, led by non-alcoholic drinks, which make up 68.9% of the segment’s volumes.
The International Business segment, which includes Argentina, saw net sales jump 52.8% and EBITDA grow 74.1%. CCU credits price rises in line with Argentine inflation and hyperinflation accounting, a rule for countries with runaway prices, and it says raw-material costs squeezed margins.
The wine segment was the weak spot, with EBITDA down 35.5%. CCU blames mainly industry headwinds, and says a stronger Chilean peso also cut the value of its wine exports.
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Chile — Live Market Board
+0.68%
168,481.49
+1.38%
71,087.56
+0.38%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,466.03
-0.74%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,536.40
|+0.68%
|—
|10,465.26
|10,617
|10,511
|—
|USD/CLP
|975.74
|-0.29%
|+3.43%
|978.59
|983.51
|973.55
|—
|COPPER
|6.26
|+0.13%
|+26.52%
|6.25
|6.29
|6.19
|70,691
|SQM-B
|56,400
|+1.95%
|+27.31%
|55,320
|57,399
|55,850
|140,429
|COPEC
|6,375
|+0.55%
|-6.66%
|6,340
|6,484
|6,375
|309,623
|BSANTANDER
|79.42
|+0.40%
|+15.13%
|79.10
|79.80
|78.68
|51,840,894
|FALABELLA
|6,504
|+0.08%
|+10.15%
|6,499
|6,638
|6,490
|1,013,398
|ENELAM
|83.00
|+1.84%
|-7.57%
|81.50
|83.30
|81.51
|17,563,051
|CENCOSUD
|1,670
|+3.09%
|-42.21%
|1,620
|1,745
|1,646
|4,439,480
|CMPC
|898.00
|-0.77%
|-33.54%
|905.00
|909.16
|888.78
|1,783,541
|BANCO CHILE
|189.10
|-0.31%
|+11.24%
|189.69
|193.80
|189.10
|26,679,905
|LATAM AIR
|23.36
|+1.79%
|+12.69%
|22.95
|23.60
|22.35
|1,230,444,191
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|167.43
|+1.24%
|+28.18%
|165.38
|168.83
|164.77
|690,934
1,670
+3.09%
56,400
+1.95%
83.00
+1.84%
23.36
+1.79%
167.43
+1.24%
898.00
-0.77%
10,536.40
+0.68%
6,375
+0.55%
The Longer View
Over the first nine months, net income fell 20.4% to CLP 49.4 billion (about US$50.4 million), so the third quarter is a recovery, not yet a full turnaround. Cash from operations over the same period rose 60.3%, the company says.
CCU calls its plan for 2027 to 2030 “Vamos por Más”, which means “let’s go for more”. It lists six priorities, including reviving beer and spirits volumes, health-focused “Better for You” products and a more efficient supply chain.
What It Means for You
If you hold CCU’s US-traded shares, the quarter shows rising sales but thin margins and a nine-month profit that is still lower than last year. The Chilean peso traded near 981 per US dollar on 3 November 2026, and CCU says a stronger peso cuts the value of its wine exports.
CCU’s Argentine business also shows how price rises are showing up in its sales. Investors who follow Latin American consumer stocks can use the quarter as a gauge of spending in Chile and Argentina.
What Is Not Known
CCU has not said when its wine business will recover or how much more restructuring it plans. It also gave no dividend news in the release, and it is not clear how long Argentine price rises can keep lifting sales.
The company does not give a profit forecast for the fourth quarter. Hyperinflation accounting can swing results, so the Argentine contribution may change from one quarter to the next.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Much Did CCU Earn in the Third Quarter of 2026?
CCU reported net income of CLP 16.3 billion (about US$16.6 million at CLP 981 per US dollar), up 5.0% from a year earlier. Net sales were CLP 760 billion (about US$775 million).
Why Is CCU’s Nine-Month Profit Lower?
Net income for January to September was CLP 49.4 billion (about US$50.4 million), down 20.4% from the same period of 2025. The third quarter was better than the year-earlier quarter, so the gap narrowed.
What Does CCU Say About Argentina?
CCU says its International Business, which includes Argentina, saw sales rise 52.8%, helped by price rises in line with inflation. It also says hyperinflation accounting, a rule for countries with very fast price growth, lifted prices in peso terms.
Is CCU Listed in the United States?
Yes, CCU files its reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and its American depositary shares, which are US-traded certificates for its Chilean shares, trade under the symbol CCU. Its Santiago shares trade as CCU.
Sources: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU), Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Results (Form 6-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission), 3 November 2026; Chilean pesos per US dollar, market close of 3 November 2026 (CLP 981.13).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief