Chile Drinks Maker CCU’s Profit Up 5%

CHILE · BUSINESS

Key Facts The company CCU, a Chilean drinks maker, is listed in Santiago and on the New York Stock Exchange.

The profit Net income rose 5.0% to about US$16.6 million in the three months to 30 September 2026.

The sales Net sales rose 15.5% to about US$775 million on higher prices and volumes.

The catch Profit per share was 44 Chilean pesos (US$0.045), but nine-month profit is down 20.4%.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

CCU, one of Chile’s biggest drinks companies, made a quarterly profit of about US$16.6 million (16.3 billion Chilean pesos, or CLP) in the three months to 30 September 2026. The company announced the result on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and net income was 5.0% higher than a year earlier.

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For US readers, CCU is a way to track Chilean and Argentine consumers, because it sells in both countries and files its reports with US regulators. Our coverage of Chile’s stock market shows how the local market has been trading.

What Happened

CCU’s net sales rose 15.5% to CLP 760.4 billion (about US$775 million at CLP 981 per US dollar), the company said. Average prices in Chilean pesos rose 10.6% and volumes grew 4.4% to 8.4 million hectolitres, or about 223 million US gallons.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

EBITDA, a standard measure of operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 13.4% to CLP 83.5 billion (about US$85 million). The EBITDA margin slipped to 11.0% from 11.2% partly because CCU booked CLP 9.7 billion (about US$9.8 million) of restructuring costs.

Without those costs, CCU says EBITDA would have grown 21.3% and the margin would have risen. Earnings per share, the profit for each share, were CLP 44.0 (about US$0.045), up from CLP 41.9.

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Chile Up, International Surges, Wine Slips

The home market did the heavy lifting. EBITDA in Chile grew 16.3% to CLP 73.0 billion (about US$74 million), and volumes rose 5.0%, led by non-alcoholic drinks, which make up 68.9% of the segment’s volumes.

The International Business segment, which includes Argentina, saw net sales jump 52.8% and EBITDA grow 74.1%. CCU credits price rises in line with Argentine inflation and hyperinflation accounting, a rule for countries with runaway prices, and it says raw-material costs squeezed margins.

The wine segment was the weak spot, with EBITDA down 35.5%. CCU blames mainly industry headwinds, and says a stronger Chilean peso also cut the value of its wine exports.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,536.40

+0.68% L 10,511 day range H 10,617 Market breadth · 11 names 82% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 975.74 -0.29% Copper 6.26 +0.13% Gold 4,072 -1.02% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +3.09% CENCOSUD Utilities +1.84% ENELAM Industrials +1.79% LATAM AIR Other +0.69% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Materials +0.59% SQM-B, CMPC Energy +0.55% COPEC Consumer Disc. +0.08% FALABELLA Financials +0.05% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,481.49

+1.38%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,087.56

+0.38%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,466.03

-0.74%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.26 10,617 10,511 — USD/CLP 975.74 -0.29% +3.43% 978.59 983.51 973.55 — COPPER 6.26 +0.13% +26.52% 6.25 6.29 6.19 70,691 SQM-B 56,400 +1.95% +27.31% 55,320 57,399 55,850 140,429 COPEC 6,375 +0.55% -6.66% 6,340 6,484 6,375 309,623 BSANTANDER 79.42 +0.40% +15.13% 79.10 79.80 78.68 51,840,894 FALABELLA 6,504 +0.08% +10.15% 6,499 6,638 6,490 1,013,398 ENELAM 83.00 +1.84% -7.57% 81.50 83.30 81.51 17,563,051 CENCOSUD 1,670 +3.09% -42.21% 1,620 1,745 1,646 4,439,480 CMPC 898.00 -0.77% -33.54% 905.00 909.16 888.78 1,783,541 BANCO CHILE 189.10 -0.31% +11.24% 189.69 193.80 189.10 26,679,905 LATAM AIR 23.36 +1.79% +12.69% 22.95 23.60 22.35 1,230,444,191 SOUTHERN COPPER 167.43 +1.24% +28.18% 165.38 168.83 164.77 690,934 Largest moves today CENCOSUD

1,670

+3.09% SQM-B

56,400

+1.95% ENELAM

83.00

+1.84% LATAM AIR

23.36

+1.79% SOUTHERN COPPER

167.43

+1.24% CMPC

898.00

-0.77% IPSA

10,536.40

+0.68% COPEC

6,375

+0.55% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.68%, with breadth positive — 9 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Chile Brewer Behind Royal Guard Profit Up 5% Read →

The Longer View

Over the first nine months, net income fell 20.4% to CLP 49.4 billion (about US$50.4 million), so the third quarter is a recovery, not yet a full turnaround. Cash from operations over the same period rose 60.3%, the company says.

CCU calls its plan for 2027 to 2030 “Vamos por Más”, which means “let’s go for more”. It lists six priorities, including reviving beer and spirits volumes, health-focused “Better for You” products and a more efficient supply chain.

What It Means for You

If you hold CCU’s US-traded shares, the quarter shows rising sales but thin margins and a nine-month profit that is still lower than last year. The Chilean peso traded near 981 per US dollar on 3 November 2026, and CCU says a stronger peso cuts the value of its wine exports.

CCU’s Argentine business also shows how price rises are showing up in its sales. Investors who follow Latin American consumer stocks can use the quarter as a gauge of spending in Chile and Argentina.

What Is Not Known

CCU has not said when its wine business will recover or how much more restructuring it plans. It also gave no dividend news in the release, and it is not clear how long Argentine price rises can keep lifting sales.

The company does not give a profit forecast for the fourth quarter. Hyperinflation accounting can swing results, so the Argentine contribution may change from one quarter to the next.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did CCU Earn in the Third Quarter of 2026?

CCU reported net income of CLP 16.3 billion (about US$16.6 million at CLP 981 per US dollar), up 5.0% from a year earlier. Net sales were CLP 760 billion (about US$775 million).

Why Is CCU’s Nine-Month Profit Lower?

Net income for January to September was CLP 49.4 billion (about US$50.4 million), down 20.4% from the same period of 2025. The third quarter was better than the year-earlier quarter, so the gap narrowed.

What Does CCU Say About Argentina?

CCU says its International Business, which includes Argentina, saw sales rise 52.8%, helped by price rises in line with inflation. It also says hyperinflation accounting, a rule for countries with very fast price growth, lifted prices in peso terms.

Is CCU Listed in the United States?

Yes, CCU files its reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and its American depositary shares, which are US-traded certificates for its Chilean shares, trade under the symbol CCU. Its Santiago shares trade as CCU.

Sources: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU), Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Results (Form 6-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission), 3 November 2026; Chilean pesos per US dollar, market close of 3 November 2026 (CLP 981.13).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief