Peru’s Alicorp Buys Flora Brands for US$150M

PERU · BUSINESS

Key Facts Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening Alicorp, a Peruvian food group, completed its purchase of Flora Food Group’s Latin American businesses at an enterprise value of about US$150.5 million.

Why it matters The deal gives Alicorp 19 spread brands, including Rama in Colombia and La Perfecta in Panama, plus a production plant in Cali, Colombia.

The numbers The price covers 100% of the shares, before customary adjustments. The deal spans seven countries and sales arrangements in about 30 territories.

Who is who Alicorp is a Lima-based group controlled by Grupo Romero, a Peruvian family conglomerate. Flora Food Group, based in Amsterdam, is the seller.

What to watch Alicorp and Flora will work under temporary supply, service and licensing agreements, and Alicorp has not said whether prices or jobs in Panama will change.

What it means for you US shoppers know Country Crock, which Alicorp will now sell exclusively in Central America and the Caribbean, so the deal widens a Peruvian firm’s regional reach.

A Peruvian food group has bought a regional spreads business that includes a well-known Panamanian brand. Alicorp says the deal is complete.

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Alicorp, a Peruvian food group, said on Monday 2 November that it has completed buying Flora Food Group’s Latin American businesses. It told Peru’s securities regulator, the SMV, in a material-event filing.

The price is an enterprise value of about US$150.5 million for 100% of the shares, subject to customary adjustments. Enterprise value counts a company’s debt as well as its equity.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What Alicorp Bought

The buyer was Alicorp Holdco España, Alicorp’s Spanish subsidiary. It acquired Falcon TopCo directly and the Flora Food companies in seven countries indirectly.

Those countries are Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile. The deal also covers distribution and sales arrangements in about 30 territories across South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

In all, Alicorp now holds 19 brands, some transferred outright and some licensed for exclusive sale. They include Rama in Colombia, Bonella and Dorina in Ecuador, and La Danesa and Dorina in Peru.

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La Perfecta and the Panama Link

In Panama, the deal brings the La Perfecta spread brand into Alicorp’s business. Panama joins a new regional distribution and supply structure.

A plant in Cali, Colombia, will play a major part in supplying Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Alicorp says its priority is steady supply and quality during the transition.

How the Handover Works

Alicorp and Flora Food Group will first work under transitional supply, service and licensing agreements, backed by commercial and technical teams. Alicorp says it will combine the brands’ track record with its own production, innovation and distribution.

The agreement was first signed on 4 March 2026, without a price. Closing was subject to approval by competition authorities in Colombia, Ecuador and Trinidad and Tobago.

Flora Food Group, headquartered in Amsterdam, is the seller. Its law firm said the sale excludes Brazil and Mexico.

What It Means for US Readers

Alicorp’s shares trade on the Lima stock exchange, so the deal matters mainly to investors in Latin American consumer companies. US shoppers will recognise Country Crock, a margarine brand that Alicorp will now sell exclusively in Central America and the Caribbean.

The purchase follows Alicorp’s agreement this year to buy Unilever’s home-care business in Colombia and Ecuador. Its controlling group, Grupo Romero, has been selling other businesses, as our report on the Primax sale shows.

More is on the Peru and Panama hubs, with guides to who runs Peru’s economy and the state of its economy. The deal’s two home cities are on the Lima and Panama City pages.

What Is Not Known

Alicorp has not said how it financed the purchase, or published the revenue and profit of the acquired businesses. The price is not split by country.

The company has not said whether prices, imports or hiring in Panama will change. The exact scope also varies by country and depends on separate agreements in each territory.

We could not open the filing itself, so the price and closing come from its consistent description in Peruvian business media. The closing date within the 2 November announcement is not stated.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Alicorp pay for Flora Food’s Latin American business?

Alicorp’s filing puts the enterprise value at about US$150.5 million for 100% of the shares. The figure is subject to customary adjustments.

Which brands does the Alicorp deal include?

It covers 19 brands, including Rama, Bonella, Dorina, La Danesa and La Perfecta. Alicorp also gets exclusive sales rights to Country Crock in Central America and the Caribbean.

What does the deal mean for Panama?

La Perfecta joins Alicorp, and Panama will be supplied through a regional structure that uses a plant in Cali, Colombia. Alicorp has not said whether prices or jobs will change.

Who is Alicorp?

Alicorp is a Peruvian food and consumer-goods group controlled by Grupo Romero. It was founded in 1956, and its main plant and legal address are in Callao, next to Lima.

Is Flora Food leaving Latin America?

No, the sale excludes Brazil and Mexico. Flora Food Group is headquartered in Amsterdam.

Sources: Alicorp, company site and material-event notices; Peru securities regulator (SMV), material-event register; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, counsel to Flora Food Group, announcement of the March 2026 agreement. Alicorp, consolidated financial statement notes (company history and Grupo Romero ownership). Amounts are enterprise value in US dollars as stated in Alicorp’s filing.