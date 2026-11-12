Puerto Rico Emergency Chief Resigns

Puerto Rico’s emergency management chief, Ángel Jiménez Colón, will resign on 30 November 2026, Governor Jenniffer González Colón announced on Thursday 12 November 2026. Puerto Rico is a US territory, so its disaster response involves US citizens and relations with FEMA, the federal disaster agency.

Jiménez Colón is commissioner of the Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau (NMEAD), the agency that coordinates disaster response on the island. The governor said he agreed to stay one more year to cover the hurricane season, after first committing to one year.

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Key Facts —What. Commissioner Ángel Jiménez Colón resigns, effective 30 November 2026. —Who. The governor named Francisco Bruno as interim commissioner of the island’s emergency bureau. —Where. Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean. —Next. No permanent commissioner has been named.

The departure comes as the hurricane season ends, and it leaves the US territory’s disaster agency under an interim leader.

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What the Governor Said

The governor said Jiménez Colón will return to work for the municipality of Bayamón. She thanked Bayamón’s mayor for letting him join the central government team.

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She said he prepared a status report on the bureau’s projects, commitments and operations during the transition. She also said he worked on the new emergency plan of the Puerto Rico government.

Rescue Equipment Bought in 2025-2026

The bureau bought 36 transport and rescue units for US$2,583,076.50 in federal and state funds. They serve its 10 operational zones and the central level, and include three trailers with specialised rescue tools.

The bureau also took part with the Fire Bureau in adding eight water-tanker trucks. These were bought with US$2,318,776 from the Emergency Reserve.

Background and Related Coverage

Jiménez Colón was appointed in February 2025 to replace Nino Correa. The hurricane season officially ends on 30 November, the day his resignation takes effect.

We covered the island’s wider emergency picture in US extends Puerto Rico grid emergency on 8 November 2026. That article is linked here for context only.

Why It Matters

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico depends on coordination between the island’s bureau and federal agencies such as FEMA, so a leadership change matters to US citizens living there. The governor’s statement does not say the handover will affect operations.

The bureau’s 36 new transport and rescue units, bought for US$2,583,076.50, are equipment the interim leadership inherits. No other figure bears directly on the resignation.

What Is Not Known

The governor did not say who will be named permanent commissioner. Her statement gives no reason beyond his one-year commitment.

It does not say whether the date is final. It also does not describe Francisco Bruno’s background.

What to Watch Next

The resignation takes effect on Monday 30 November 2026, the day the hurricane season officially ends. Francisco Bruno will serve as interim commissioner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is resigning in Puerto Rico?

Ángel Jiménez Colón, commissioner of the Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau, is resigning. The governor said the resignation takes effect on 30 November 2026.

Who replaces him?

Francisco Bruno will serve as interim commissioner, the governor said. No permanent commissioner has been named.

Why did he agree to stay until now?

The governor said he agreed to stay one more year to cover the hurricane season, after first committing to one year. He will return to work for the municipality of Bayamón.

Sources: Statement by Governor Jenniffer González Colón, 12 November 2026.