Election Bet Hits 62% After Senate Flip

BRAZIL · ISRAEL · UNITED STATES · PREDICTION MARKETS

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-funded betting exchange, gives 62.5% to Lula, Eisenkot and Democrats all winning (4 November, 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time).

What happened Democrats won the US Senate and Lula won Brazil’s runoff, so only Israel’s next prime minister is still open.

The jump The combined bet rose about 24 points in 24 hours, from roughly 38%.

Volume US$545,866 in total and about US$18,170 in 24 hours, so thinly traded.

What to watch Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, picks who tries to form a government first.

Traders on Polymarket, a large crypto-funded prediction market, now give about 62% to a three-country bet: Brazil’s president Lula wins, Gadi Eisenkot, Israel’s opposition leader and a former army chief, becomes prime minister, and Democrats win the US Senate. The price rose by about 24 points in 24 hours, and the rise coincided with the Senate result overnight.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The bet is odd, because two of its three parts are already decided. For US readers, it is a live read on the one open question, who leads Israel next, at a moment when Washington’s own politics have just shifted.

What the Bet Actually Says

Polymarket’s “Fall Elections Combo” asks traders to pick one outcome for three votes at once. The three are the winner of Brazil’s presidential election, the first prime minister sworn in after Israel’s election, and the party that wins control of the US Senate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Prices below were read on 4 November 2026 at about 8:25 a.m. ET.

Lula, Eisenkot, Democrats: 62.5%, up about 24 points from roughly 38% a day earlier, on Polymarket’s own 24-hour field.

Lula, Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel’s current prime minister), Democrats: 26.5%.

Lula, Naftali Bennett (a former Israeli prime minister), Democrats: 2.0%.

Lula, Eisenkot, Republicans: 0.1%, because the Senate result has gone the other way.

Polymarket spells the Israeli challenger “Eizenkot”; we use the more common Eisenkot. The whole combo has traded US$545,866, and only about US$18,170 changed hands in the last 24 hours.

That is below our US$50,000 line, so we call it thinly traded. A few orders can move the price a long way.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

We found no Kalshi market on this three-way combination. Kalshi is a US exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC, the federal derivatives regulator, and prices on both platforms are bets, not polls.

File photo: the Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil’s presidency.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Gadi Eisenkot (Brazil) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why the Odds Moved

The jump follows the US midterms on 3 November. Democrats flipped seven Republican-held Senate seats, in Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina, and the Senate was called for them on election night, ending the Republican majority.

That decided one of the three conditions in a single night. The Republican versions of the combo fell to near zero.

Brazil’s leg was settled earlier. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, won the 25 October runoff with about 51.8% of valid votes, according to Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), as we reported in How Lula Won Brazil’s Runoff.

We found no single trigger beyond these results. The price rose as two of the bet’s three conditions came in.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.82% EUR / BRL 6.17 +0.47% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 99.25 +4.89% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.82% +2.00% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% IBOV

166,191.45

-0.82% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

Israel Is the Open Question

Israel voted on 27 October, and neither side won a majority. In the final count, Netanyahu’s bloc had 53 seats, the opposition led by Eisenkot had 48, and Arab-led parties, which mainly represent Arab citizens of Israel, had 19.

A government needs 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Eisenkot cannot reach 61 without the Arab-led parties, a partnership Netanyahu portrays as a threat to Israel’s Jewish identity.

Israel’s separate Polymarket market on the next prime minister, with US$85.6 million in total volume, gives Eisenkot 52.9% and Netanyahu 30.6% (read at 9:30 a.m. ET). Bennett stands at 4.7%. On Kalshi, a separate market on who succeeds Netanyahu gives Eisenkot 43%. Our earlier reports covered the swings in Israel’s prime-minister odds.

The two Polymarket prices differ because the combo also bets on Lula and the Senate. The larger Israel market is the better guide to the Israeli leg.

Once the Central Elections Committee, which runs the vote, certifies the result, President Isaac Herzog consults the parties and picks who tries first. If no coalition forms, Israel could face another election.

What It Means for US Readers

A Democratic Senate can refuse to confirm judges, officials and ambassadors, and it controls which bills reach a vote. That changes who the president can appoint, as our report on Democrats winning the Senate explains.

For Israel, Washington is the main arms supplier and diplomatic partner. Who leads the next Israeli government, and whether it needs Arab-led parties, will shape how a new Senate handles that relationship.

For anyone holding Brazilian assets through US-listed funds, the Brazil leg is settled, so this bet offers no new signal there. Our Brazil hub follows what Lula’s second term brings.

What It Means for Latin America

A Senate controlled by Democrats runs the hearings and confirmations that decide who represents Washington in the region. That includes ambassadors and officials who handle trade, sanctions and migration questions.

Our Latin America odds page tracks the markets that do cover the region.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will lead Israel’s next government, or how long coalition talks will take. It is also unclear how many traders hold these positions, since the market has so little daily volume.

We cannot tell how much of the jump reflects the Senate result and how much reflects a few trades. For more market moves, see our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about Brazil, Israel and the US Senate?

On Polymarket, traders gave 62.5% to Lula winning, Eisenkot becoming Israel’s prime minister and Democrats taking the Senate on 4 November 2026. The price rose about 24 points in 24 hours.

Why did the odds jump?

Democrats won the US Senate on election night, and Lula had already won Brazil’s runoff. Only Israel’s next prime minister is still open.

Who will be Israel’s next prime minister?

That is not decided. Neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s reached 61 seats, and coalition talks come next. Polymarket’s Israel market gave Eisenkot 52.9% and Netanyahu 30.6%.

Are prediction markets a reliable forecast?

They are real-money bets, not polls, and thin markets can swing on small orders. This combination traded about US$18,170 in 24 hours, so treat the move with caution.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 4 November 2026, 8:25 to 9:30 a.m. ET); Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) runoff results, 25 October 2026; Israel’s Central Elections Committee vote count, 27–29 October 2026; US Senate race calls and state election offices, 3–4 November 2026.