Brazil Likely to Pause Interest Rate Cuts

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.58% USD/MXN18.74▲ 0.65% USD/CLP977.82▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.37% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.24▼ 0.43% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Likely to Pause Interest Rate Cuts

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
The upper part of the dark glass headquarters tower of Brazil's central bank in Brasília against a clear sky
The headquarters tower of Brazil's central bank in Brasília, in a file photo of unstated date, cropped for this article. The photo does not show any crypto firm or incident. Photo: Banco Central do Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Wednesday 4 November 2026, 4:00 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil, IBGE, B3, Polymarket

Key Facts

  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • What is happening Brazil’s central bank committee (Copom) sets the Selic rate today around 4:30 p.m. ET; a pause at 13.75% looks likely.
  • The numbers Inflation is 4.58% against a 3% goal, and one US dollar costs R$5.49, up 1.3% since 30 October.
  • Why it matters A pause keeps borrowing costs high, which tends to support the real but slows growth.
  • What to watch The Copom statement today, the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of analysts on Monday 9 November, the December meeting.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket gives 86.2% to no change and 13.5% to a quarter-point cut (4 November, 3:50 a.m. ET).

Brazil’s central bank is expected to stop cutting interest rates today, after a weaker real and stubborn inflation shifted forecasts.

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Brazil’s central bank walks into a tense meeting with its currency sliding and its rate-cutting streak on the line. Its rate committee, known as Copom, announces its decision on the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, about 4:30 p.m. ET today, Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The Selic stands at 13.75%, and Brazilian financial media and traders now expect no change. A pause would end five quarter-point cuts in a row; see our overview of the Brazil economy.

Why Is a Pause the Likely Call?

Two things moved against the rate cutters. The real weakened, and inflation is still above target.

The central bank’s official rate was 5.4935 reais per US dollar on Tuesday 3 November, up from 5.4212 on Friday 30 October. That makes the real 1.3% weaker than on Friday.

Stocks fell too. The Ibovespa, the main index of Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, closed at 165,529 on Tuesday.

That is 6.3% below Monday 26 October, itself the day of a 13.9% crash after President Lula’s re-election, and 19.3% below Friday 23 October. Inflation, measured by the IPCA consumer price index from the statistics agency IBGE, was 4.58% over the 12 months to September.

That is above the central bank’s 3% goal and up from 4.22% in August, with prices rising 0.82% in September alone. Cutting rates while the currency falls can push prices higher, because imports become more expensive.

Analysts in the central bank’s weekly Focus survey agree: their median forecast for 2027 inflation jumped from 4.40% on 28 October to 4.76% on 30 October, and for 2026 it stands at 5.22%. The same survey still showed a cut to 13.50% at this meeting, at the median, in data to Friday 30 October.

Its data ends before Tuesday’s market moves.

The tower of the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília rising above trees under a blue sky
The central bank headquarters in Brasília, where the rate committee meets, in a file photo. The photo does not show any economic data.

How Did Brazil Get Here?

The Selic stood at 15% at the start of March. The bank has cut it five times by 0.25 percentage point, taking the rate to 13.75%.

Those changes took effect on 19 March, 30 April, 18 June, 6 August and 17 September.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:35

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,608.52
-0.57%
L 166,249day rangeH 168,994

+8.76% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
47% advancing

7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.49
+0.56%

EUR / BRL
6.16
+0.34%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.28
+3.87%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+2.15%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
+1.25%
ABEV3

Utilities
+0.27%
ENEV3

Energy
-0.36%
PETR4, PRIO3

Financials
-0.40%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
-0.55%
SUZB3

Mining
-0.61%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Industrials
-2.21%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,608.52
-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,819.80
+0.91%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,471.38
-1.40%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.76% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249
USD/BRL 5.49 +0.56% +1.75% 5.46 5.50 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 46.52 -1.27% +50.73% 47.12 48.04 46.33 36,578,500
VALE3 63.00 +1.04% -4.09% 62.35 63.16 62.15 17,433,800
ITUB4 39.87 +0.40% +2.36% 39.71 40.04 39.33 21,869,400
BBDC4 13.84 -1.56% -26.45% 14.06 14.15 13.73 55,705,900
BBAS3 16.44 -0.30% -27.29% 16.49 16.71 16.34 25,241,600
B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +8.33% 14.30 14.44 14.04 19,812,600
ABEV3 15.44 +1.25% +17.07% 15.25 15.48 15.13 36,644,400
WEGE3 48.08 -3.94% +10.48% 50.05 49.93 47.65 11,524,300
PRIO3 62.49 +0.56% +65.27% 62.14 64.44 61.93 10,732,300
SUZB3 52.06 -0.55% +6.42% 52.35 52.44 51.15 6,187,700
RENT3 29.32 -0.48% -29.76% 29.46 29.71 28.91 10,453,400
AZZA3 14.27 +2.15% -50.86% 13.97 14.62 13.92 2,724,400
CSNA3 4.11 +0.74% -52.81% 4.08 4.29 4.01 17,539,400
GGBR4 23.98 -3.62% +25.62% 24.88 25.14 23.83 15,051,100
ENEV3 26.34 +0.27% +39.42% 26.27 26.76 26.01 8,916,400

Largest moves today
WEGE3
48.08
-3.94%
GGBR4
23.98
-3.62%
AZZA3
14.27
+2.15%
BBDC4
13.84
-1.56%
PETR4
46.52
-1.27%
ABEV3
15.44
+1.25%
VALE3
63.00
+1.04%
CSNA3
4.11
+0.74%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists a market on the November decision with US$155,382 traded. At 3:50 a.m. ET on 4 November it priced no change at 86.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 13.5% and a larger cut at 0.6%.

For the December meeting, with US$53,135 traded, no change is priced at 66.0% and a 0.25-point cut at 23.0%. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The winner of a pause is anyone holding reais at 13.75%, who keeps a high yield. The loser is anyone borrowing in reais, and any dollar investor if the real keeps falling.

A 1.3% slide in two trading days shows how fast currency losses can eat into that yield. For travellers and expats paid in dollars, US$1,000 now buys about R$5,494; see our guide to the real-to-dollar rate.

US holders of Brazilian ADRs (US-listed receipts of foreign shares), such as Petrobras (PBR), Vale (VALE), Itaú (ITUB) and Nubank (NU), watch the same signal. Our Ibovespa guide explains how the index moves.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the committee’s vote or its wording until the statement comes out. It may say the cuts are over, or only paused.

Nor is it clear how fast Brazil’s government will move on public spending, which investors are watching closely. Either answer could move the real quickly.

What to Watch Next

Today, about 12:30 p.m. ET: the labour ministry’s Caged report on formal jobs for September, with about 150,000 net new jobs expected against 165,827 in August. Tonight, about 4:30 p.m. ET: the Copom statement.

Monday 9 November: the next Focus survey, which will show whether analysts moved their Selic forecasts. In December: the next Copom meeting, where Polymarket sees a pause as more likely than a cut.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Selic rate today?

The Selic is 13.75% a year, in place since 17 September. The central bank announces its next decision on Wednesday 4 November, about 4:30 p.m. ET.

Will Brazil cut interest rates today?

Polymarket gave 86.2% to no change and 13.5% to a quarter-point cut at 3:50 a.m. ET on 4 November. Those prices are bets, not a forecast from the central bank.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Selic target series; Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey (data to 30 October 2026) and official dollar rate; IBGE, IPCA consumer prices; B3, Ibovespa closing data; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in November (accessed 4 November 2026, 3:50 a.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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