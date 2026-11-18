Economy: Peru

Peru will pay each eligible state pensioner a one-off S/200 (about US$59) in December, as the government tries to cushion retirees from food price rises it links to El Niño, the periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean. The emergency decree covers the National Pension System, run by the ONP (Office of Pension Normalisation), and appeared in the official gazette El Peruano on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

For US readers, it shows El Niño reaching household budgets in Peru and not only the weather. Lima used an emergency decree, a rule with the force of law that the government reports to the Senate afterwards, as we flagged when Peru braced for heavy El Niño rains.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Payment. S/200 (about US$59), one time, paid in December 2026.

Who. Retirees in the state pension system with a permanent pension, listed on the 30 November payroll.

Why. The decree blames El Niño food-price rises; many pensions run S/300 to S/600 (US$88 to US$176).

Cost. The pension office (ONP) pays from its budget; no total cost or recipient count is stated.

Limits. One bonus per person, not payable with public-sector pay, valid until 31 December 2026.

Peru has approved a single S/200 (US$59) payment for pensioners in its state pension system, to be paid in December. The government says El Niño rains have pushed up the cost of basic food.

Who Gets the Bonus and When

The decree, numbered 018-2026 and signed on Tuesday 17 November 2026, authorises the ONP to pay S/200 (US$59) “de manera excepcional y por única vez”, meaning exceptionally and only once. The money goes to pensioners and beneficiaries in the National Pension System, the state pension scheme governed by Decree Law 19990.

A person qualifies if the pension was granted on a definitive basis and appears on the system’s payroll on Monday 30 November 2026. Anyone who draws more than one pension in the system receives a single bonus.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The ONP pays in December 2026, under Article 2.5 of the decree. The agency makes no deductions from the amount unless a court orders them.

File photo: container cranes at the port of Callao, Lima.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Peru 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Big Picture: Why El Niño Reaches Pensions

Peru declared a state of emergency over El Niño 2026-2027 in Supreme Decree 149-2026-PCM (PCM is the prime minister’s office), dated Tuesday 3 November 2026. The new decree says the rains are hitting farming and food supply chains in several parts of the country.

It cites a November technical report by INEI, Peru’s national statistics institute, which records higher October prices for potatoes, onions, carrots, avocados and brown sugar. INEI ties those increases to the coastal El Niño, which it says also limits the supply of fish such as bonito and jurel.

The decree’s stated aim is to offset lost buying power for retirees whose pensions run S/300 (about US$88), S/400 (about US$117) or S/600 (about US$176) a month. The decree does not claim the bonus raises pensions, which stay unchanged.

Why It Matters

The main winners are retirees on low pensions, for whom S/200 (US$59) equals one third to two thirds of a monthly pension of S/600 (US$176) or S/300 (US$88), the pension levels the decree cites. The gain is a single payment and the decree leaves pensions unchanged.

Public-sector workers who also draw a pension are excluded, and the bonus is not part of pensionable income. It will therefore not feed into future pension adjustments.

The decree funds the bonus from the ONP’s institutional budget, listed as budget line 095. The exchange rate used here is the 18 November 2026 market rate of about 3.41 soles per US dollar from the RT data service.

What Is Not Known

The decree does not state how many people will receive the bonus or what the payment will cost in total. We have therefore not estimated either figure.

The decree gives no exact December payment day. A separate decree, 017-2026, published in the same gazette issue, pays micro-businesses S/100 (about US$29) per worker.

What to Watch

Two dates in the decree matter: the payroll cut-off on Monday 30 November 2026, and the December payment, whose exact day the decree does not give. The measure expires on Thursday 31 December 2026.

For earlier context on public spending against El Niño, see our report that Peru plans US$5.2 billion of spending against El Niño, and our look at China’s US$22.5 million El Niño aid to Peru. More coverage sits in our Peru news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who gets the S/200 (US$59) bonus in Peru?

Pensioners and beneficiaries of the National Pension System under Decree Law 19990 whose pension is definitive and who are on the payroll on 30 November 2026. Anyone with several pensions gets one bonus.

When will the bonus be paid?

The ONP, Peru’s pension agency, pays it in December 2026, the decree says. The decree gives no exact payment day.

How much is S/200 in US dollars?

About US$59 at the 18 November 2026 rate of roughly 3.41 soles per dollar, using RT market data. The rate moves daily, so the dollar value will differ slightly in December.

Does the bonus raise Peruvian pensions?

No. The decree says the bonus is not remunerative or pensionable, so it does not increase pensions or count toward future adjustments.

Sources Decreto de Urgencia 018-2026, El Peruano official gazette, 18 Nov 2026 · RT PEN/USD rate, 18 Nov 2026