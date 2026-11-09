Peru Plans US$5.2B Spending Against El Niño

Economy: Peru

Peru’s government will pour US$5.2 billion into its economy in 2027 to cushion a possible El Niño disaster, as announced on 22 October.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Peru plans S/18 billion (about US$5.2 billion) of extra spending in 2027 against El Niño, announced on 22 October.

Where. Peru’s Andean south faces drought, while heavy rain and floods threaten the north.

Money. S/13 billion (US$3.8 billion) goes to schools and unfinished public works.

Open question. The government has not said whether the total could rise if El Niño worsens.

As of. announced 22 October 2026; figures checked 9 November 2026.

Peru, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold exporters, is betting that spending its way ahead of a weather shock will protect growth. President Keiko Fujimori announced on Thursday 22 October 2026 an extra S/18 billion (about US$5.2 billion) for 2027.

El Niño is a warming of the Pacific Ocean that brings floods to Peru’s north coast and drought to its Andean south. The package matters to US readers because Peru supplies copper, gold, fruit and fish meal, and a weather shock can disrupt all four.

All soles figures here use about S/3.45 per US$1, the central bank rate (Banco Central de Reserva del Perú, or BCRP) of 5 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the S/18 Billion Pays For

The largest block is S/13 billion (US$3.8 billion) for infrastructure, which the government says will be split in two. S/6 billion (US$1.7 billion) goes to school buildings and S/7 billion (US$2.0 billion) to finishing stalled public works that are already well advanced.

Another S/2.5 billion (US$720 million) funds cash transfers for vulnerable families, paid over three to five months depending on need. A further S/2 billion (US$580 million) pays for fast maintenance work on schools, health centres, police stations and roads.

The final S/500 million (US$145 million) subsidises fuel, whose price has risen. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) says about 250 public works projects, each more than half built, are first in line for money.

Fujimori called the plan “a strong and historic response”. She said the aim is for Peru’s economy to grow faster in 2027 than in 2026 despite the shocks.

File photo. The city of Huaraz below the Cordillera Blanca peaks. Photo: 68hgzujv, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Gets Help and How

Cash grants target families in the southern Andes hit by drought, households in the north hit by heavy rain, and people affected by mudslides and river overflows. Retirees and elderly people are also named among the groups that can qualify.

Businesses get liquidity measures rather than grants. These include deferred tax payments, the release of money held in tax-withholding accounts, and guaranteed loans for micro and small firms through a state fund called Fondo Crecer.

How Lima Will Pay for It

Fujimori said the government will adjust Peru’s fiscal rules, which cap how much the state may overspend each year, to raise the 2027 budget deficit to 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP). In her words, “fiscal rules will be adjusted; we have the financial capacity to do so”.

Elmer Cuba, the economy minister, told the lower house’s economy committee on Wednesday 21 October that El Niño “can be worse than we think”. He named three risks: El Niño itself, higher oil prices and high interest rates in the big economies.

Cuba added that El Niño already hurts fishing, farming and textiles, and that the economy grew 3.1% from January to August. Peru’s Congress has separately passed a supplementary credit, an extra budget top-up, that is not the same measure as this package.

For context, our earlier reports on that top-up are at Peru Passes US$2.4B Extra Spending Bill. The growth risk is covered in Peru Growth May Fall to 2% If El Nino Lasts.

Could the Amount Grow?

Nothing in the official statements sets a ceiling or promises more money. The minister’s warning that the impact may be worse than expected shows why the question is being asked, but it is not a commitment.

Any bigger bill would need new room in the deficit limits, which the government has so far set at 2.4% of GDP. Officials have not said where that extra room would come from.

What We Do Not Know

The government has not published how much each family will receive, or the exact date the first payments start. It has also not said whether Congress must vote on the change to the fiscal rules, and we found no new step on 9 November.

We cannot confirm how large the El Niño damage will be, because that depends on how strong the ocean warming becomes this summer. Other deficit figures circulate in public debate, but only the 2.4% figure came directly from the president.

What It Means for You

If you hold Peruvian bonds or US-listed funds with Peru exposure, a wider deficit means more borrowing, but also a spending boost for construction. Travellers planning trips to Peru’s north coast and Andes should watch for road closures and rain alerts through early 2027.

Importers of Peruvian fruit, copper and seafood should expect possible delays if floods hit ports and roads. The package is meant to blunt that shock, though it cannot stop the weather.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Peru spending on El Niño?

President Keiko Fujimori announced S/18 billion (about US$5.2 billion) of additional spending for 2027. It covers infrastructure, cash transfers, maintenance work and fuel subsidies.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean. In Peru it brings flooding rain to the north coast and drought to the southern highlands.

How will Peru pay for the plan?

The government says it will adjust its fiscal rules to allow a deficit of 2.4% of GDP in 2027. Fujimori said the state has the financial capacity to do so.

Could the package get bigger?

No official statement promises more money. The economy minister has warned El Niño could be worse than expected, so a larger response cannot be ruled out.

Sources Peru Congress press office · Ministry of Economy and Finance and Presidency statements of 22 October 2026 · Central bank (BCRP) exchange rate