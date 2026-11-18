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Peru · Illegal Mining

A bill reported in Peru’s Chamber of Deputies would send money from seized illegal-mining goods to an environmental clean-up fund. As reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the bill from Ahora Nación, a political party with deputies in the lower house, sits with the chamber’s Economy Committee, the lower-house committee that reviews tax and budget bills.

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Under Legislative Decree 1107, a government rule issued under delegated powers, income that Sunat, Peru’s tax and customs agency, earns from selling such goods counts as its own income. The bill, as reported, would redirect that money to a new Fund for Environmental Remediation of Damage from Illegal and Informal Mining, known by its Spanish initials FORAMII.

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We could not open the bill or find it on the Congress portal, so every detail about it here is as reported and unconfirmed. Illegal gold mining is also a topic of US–Peru cooperation, as we reported in Peru and US step up the fight on illegal mining.

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Key Facts What. As reported, a bill would send tax agency Sunat’s seizure income to a clean-up fund.

Unconfirmed. We could not open the bill or find it on the Congress portal.

Deadline. Reinfo, a register of miners seeking legal status, ends Thursday 31 December 2026.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 12:15 GMT

A reported proposal in Peru’s lower house asks whether money from seized illegal-mining goods should repair damaged land instead of going to the tax agency.

The Big Picture

Legislative Decree 1107, published on Friday 20 April 2012, orders Sunat to seize machinery, equipment and mineral that are the object of the crime of clandestine trade. Its Article 5 lets Sunat sell, donate or hand over seized mineral products and vehicles, and says the income from selling them counts as “ingresos propios”, meaning its own income.

Article 5 also orders that seized goods whose sale or use is prohibited be destroyed. We read the 2012 original and did not check later amendments.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Legislative Decree 1105, a companion rule on formalising small-scale mining published on Thursday 19 April 2012 in El Peruano, the official gazette, created a separate fund. Its Article 17 says the Energy and Mines Ministry administers it, and that its money includes funds from the fight against illegal mining that a supreme decree, approved by the Council of Ministers (the cabinet), sets aside for it.

File photo. The city of Huaraz below the Cordillera Blanca peaks, in Peru’s Ancash region. Photo: 68hgzujv, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Proposal Would Change

As reported, the bill would amend Decree 1107 so that sale or auction proceeds go to FORAMII instead of Sunat’s own income. The goods named, as reported, include mineral, machinery and vehicles.

As reported, a technical committee of the new fund would pick the zones to clean up. We could not confirm that because we could not open the bill.

How Big Is the Seizure Effort

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release of Sunday 30 August 2026 that law-enforcement forces ran 1,120 operations in 25 regions between 1 January and 15 August 2026. It valued the machinery, supplies and dredges seized or destroyed at more than S/2.5 billion (about US$740 million at roughly 3.4 soles per US dollar, market rate, mid-November 2026).

That figure covers operations by law-enforcement forces and includes items destroyed, so it is not Sunat’s sale income. Nothing we opened says how much Sunat earned from selling seized goods, which we could not find.

Earlier coverage includes Awajún and Wampis tribes report 60 illegal mining dredges. We also covered a separate bill on Sunat’s tax debts.

The Reinfo Deadline

Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno said on 22 October 2026 that Reinfo, the Integrated Mining Formalisation Register, ends on 31 December 2026. He said miners still formalising would move to a simpler process with 18 months to meet the requirements.

He added that from 1 January illegal miners lose the legal protection the register gives them, so illegal extraction can be investigated and penalised. See also Peru’s court weighing the miners’ criminal shield.

In Plain English

Sunat: Peru’s tax and customs agency, which also polices mining goods.

Peru’s tax and customs agency, which also polices mining goods. Decree 1107: the 2012 rule on seizing machinery and mineral.

the 2012 rule on seizing machinery and mineral. Reinfo: a register that shields miners who are formalising.

a register that shields miners who are formalising. Remediation: cleaning and repairing polluted land.

Why It Matters

Under the 2012 text we read, money from selling seized goods stays inside the tax agency as its own income. If the bill passes as reported, those proceeds would instead pay for clean-up of damaged land.

Communities near illegal mines, Sunat and miners awaiting legal status are affected most directly. No document we opened states any effect on foreign buyers of Peruvian gold.

What To Watch

On Thursday 31 December 2026 Reinfo ends, according to the minister. The Economy Committee’s hearing date for the bill is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the bill’s number, filing date or authors, because we could not open it or find it on the Congress portal. We also do not know how much Sunat earns from selling seized goods, or whether Article 5 of Decree 1107 has been amended since 2012.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What would the Peruvian bill do?

As reported, it would send Sunat’s sale proceeds from seized illegal-mining goods to a new clean-up fund called FORAMII. It would do this by amending Legislative Decree 1107.

What does Decree 1107 say today?

Article 5 of the 2012 decree says income Sunat obtains from selling seized mineral products and vehicles counts as its own income. We read the original text and did not check later changes.

Is there already a mining fund in Peru?

Yes. Under Article 17 of Decree 1105 of 2012, the Energy and Mines Ministry administers a fund for formalising small-scale and artisanal mining.

When does Reinfo end?

Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno said on 22 October 2026 that Reinfo ends on 31 December 2026. Miners still formalising would move to a simpler process with 18 months to meet the requirements.

Sources: Legislative Decree 1107 (Congress of Peru, scanned original of 20 April 2012); Decree 1105 (official gazette, 19 April 2012); Energy and Mines Minister statement on Reinfo, 22 October 2026; Prime Minister’s Office press release, 30 August 2026. More: Peru hub.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error