File photo, 2011. The Ralco reservoir in Alto Biobio, Chile, which feeds the hydroelectric plant. (Photo: Albinfo, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

China will give Peru US$22.5 million, in cash and machinery, to help it face a strong El Niño, President Keiko Fujimori announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. She made the announcement after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, southern China, ahead of the APEC summit (the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ forum).

El Niño is a warming of the Pacific Ocean that brings floods and landslides to Peru’s coast. For US readers, the news shows how China uses disaster aid to deepen ties with a country that also trades heavily with the United States.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Keiko Fujimori, Peru’s president, and Xi Jinping, China’s president, met in Shenzhen.

What. China will give US$22.5 million in funds and machinery against El Niño.

When. Announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026; no delivery date is published.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. GMT

Peru’s president says Beijing will back its El Niño response with money and equipment. The exact terms and the delivery date are still unclear.

The Big Picture

Peru’s government has spent weeks lining up foreign help before the rainy season. In September, Fujimori said Japan, through its aid agency JICA (the Japan International Cooperation Agency), would provide about US$10 million of machinery for the same purpose.

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The Chinese pledge is more than double that amount. It comes as Lima lines up help from several partners at once, ahead of the rainy season.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Legislative Palace, seat of Peru’s Congress, in Lima.

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What We Know

Fujimori publicly thanked Xi for “el valioso apoyo de 22,5 millones de dólares, entre recursos y maquinaria” (the valuable support of US$22.5 million, in resources and machinery). Peru’s official gazette says the support will contribute to Peru’s efforts against El Niño.

The government has not published how the US$22.5 million splits between funds and machinery. It has also not published the terms of the support.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of APEC Leaders’ Week, which runs from 13 to 19 November 2026 in Shenzhen. The leaders’ meeting itself is on 18 and 19 November.

Why It Matters

El Niño can flood Peru’s coast and set off mudflows in the Andes. The government declared an emergency in districts across 25 regions (24 regions plus Callao) by Supreme Decree 149-2026-PCM (a government emergency order), published on 3 November 2026.

Machinery matters because dredgers and trucks clear river channels before floods arrive. The US$22.5 million is small beside Peru’s needs, but it arrives when the government is racing the rains.

Aid like this can raise China’s profile in Peru. The terms have not been published, so it is not yet clear whether any repayment is involved.

What to Watch

The APEC leaders’ meeting on 18 and 19 November 2026 may produce more bilateral announcements. A visit to Japan is expected to follow, though no official date has been published.

No date for the first Chinese delivery has been published. We found no scheduled checkpoint from Peru’s foreign ministry or the Chinese embassy.

What Is Not Known

It is not public which Chinese agency will deliver the aid, or whether the machinery will be bought in China or Peru. The government has also not said which regions will receive it first.

We found no formal statement from the Chinese government on the amount as of 3:00 p.m. GMT. We also found no named critic of the deal, so we do not present a counter-view.

What It Means for You

Travellers to Peru’s north coast should follow local civil-defence warnings through the rainy season. US companies in Peruvian mining and agriculture face the same flood risks to roads and supply routes.

Investors should note that Peru is balancing Beijing and Washington. This pledge, with the Japanese aid, shows Lima accepting help from several partners at once.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Is China Giving Peru?

China will give US$22.5 million in funds and machinery, according to President Fujimori’s public thanks on 17 November 2026. The government has not published how it splits between funds and machinery.

Is the Chinese Money a Loan?

Fujimori called it support, and the government has not published the terms. We found no statement on whether any part must be repaid.

When Will the Aid Arrive?

No delivery date has been published. We found no official schedule as of 17 November 2026.

Why Does Peru Need El Niño Aid?

El Niño can bring floods and mudflows to Peru’s coast. The government declared an emergency in districts across 25 regions on 3 November 2026.

Sources Public statement by President Keiko Fujimori, 17 November 2026 · El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette, note of 17 November 2026 (https://elperuano.pe/noticia/309137-presidenta-keiko-fujimori-agradece-a-china-apoyo-para-enfrentar-impacto-de-el-nino) · Supreme Decree 149-2026-PCM, El Peruano, 3 November 2026 (https://elperuano.pe/noticia/308230-fenomeno-el-nino-2026-2027-declaran-estado-de-emergencia-en-distritos-de-25-regiones) · El Peruano, Peru’s official gazette, on Japanese machinery aid, September 2026 (https://elperuano.pe/noticia/304559-presidenta-fujimori-confirma-donacion-de-maquinaria-de-japon-por-un-valor-de-us10-millones) · APEC 2026 calendar (https://www.apec.org)

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