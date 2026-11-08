Peru Denies Amazon Fuel Shortage After Slide

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Peru Latin America

Peru Denies Amazon Fuel Shortage After Slide

By · · 4 min read
Control tower and aircraft at Pucallpa airport, Peru
File photo. The control tower and apron at Captain David Abensur Rengifo International Airport, Pucallpa, Peru. Photo: Ovruni, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Peru: Transport

Peru’s Transport and Communications Minister José Tangherlini said on Saturday 7 November 2026 that there is no fuel shortage in Ucayali, a region of the Peruvian Amazon. He spoke after a huaico, an Andean mudslide, blocked the main highway to the city of Pucallpa, days before Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, visits Peru.

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Claim. Minister Tangherlini called reports of a fuel shortage in Ucayali and at Pucallpa airport “totally false”.

Road. A huaico hit the Federico Basadre highway near Santa Rosa on Sunday 1 November.

Traffic. Controlled traffic for heavy cargo, light vehicles and passenger transport resumed on Saturday 7 November.

Flights. Commercial flights at Cusco and Pucallpa pause for hours on Sunday 15 November for the papal visit.

What Happened

A huaico, a flow of mud and rock common in the Andes, struck the Federico Basadre highway in Sunday 1 November 2026. The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) said it hit near Santa Rosa, in Padre Abad province in Ucayali, and damaged about 140 metres of road.

The Federico Basadre is the main road link between the Andes and Pucallpa, an Amazon city on the Ucayali river. Provías Nacional, the national roads agency, sent machinery from Tingo María and other points to clear the mud and rock.

Tangherlini said light vehicles, mainly mototaxis (three-wheeled taxis common in Amazon towns), were allowed through for two days before Saturday. He said crews had cleared the road for a controlled reopening.

On Saturday 7 November, he said, traffic resumed “in a controlled way” for heavy cargo, light vehicles and passenger transport. Fuel and goods meanwhile used an alternative route.

How stable the slope above the road is has not been published. Crews worked for a week to clear the debris.

Two light aircraft on the apron at Pucallpa airport
File photo. Aircraft on the apron at Pucallpa airport, Ucayali region, Peru. Photo: Ovruni, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Fuel Claim

A report claimed that aircraft fuel at Pucallpa airport was affected ahead of the papal visit. Tangherlini said in a Saturday interview that this is “totally false” and that planes have the fuel needed for normal operations.

He admitted that moving fuel was difficult while the highway was shut. Tanker trucks used an alternative route that “took more time”, he said, but they kept reaching Pucallpa, including the airport.

Why It Matters

Pope Leo XIV is due in Peru with stops in Cusco and Pucallpa on Sunday 15 November. The minister addressed the claim directly in his Saturday interview.

Cusco is also adjusting for the trip, as our earlier report on the papal visit to Cusco explains. The Federico Basadre is the main road link between the Andes and Pucallpa, so a blocked road can slow many supplies.

The papal programme also covers Lima and Chiclayo, a northern coastal city. The ministry said Chiclayo airport will operate normally on Sunday 15 November.

Flights on Sunday 15 November

The ministry said commercial flights will be suspended at Cusco airport from about 7:00 to 15:00 and at Pucallpa airport from about 12:00 to 21:00, Peru time. Earlier notices gave slightly different times, so passengers should confirm with their airline.

The airports at Cusco and Pucallpa will operate 24 hours on Saturday 14 and Monday 16 November, the ministry added. Chiclayo, a northern coastal city on the pope’s route, is not affected.

What Is Not Known

No public figures show how much fuel is stored at Pucallpa’s pumps or at its airport. The denial is the minister’s account, and we have not seen documents that settle the original claim either way.

Officials have not said how long controlled traffic will last or when the highway will reopen without limits. The exact pause times differ between notices.

What It Means for You

If you plan to fly to Cusco or Pucallpa around the papal visit, expect tight flight windows on Sunday 15 November and check your booking early. Allow extra time for any overland trip in Ucayali while traffic stays controlled.

The coming days will show whether controlled traffic is enough to keep pumps and shelves steady in Pucallpa. Until then, the minister’s account is the main public record of the fuel situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a fuel shortage in Ucayali?

Peru’s transport minister said on 7 November that reports of a shortage are “totally false”. He admitted fuel took longer to arrive by an alternative route while the highway was blocked.

When are flights suspended in Pucallpa and Cusco?

On Sunday 15 November, the ministry said, commercial flights pause at Cusco from about 7:00 to 15:00 and at Pucallpa from about 12:00 to 21:00 for the papal visit; earlier notices gave slightly different times.

Sources

Peru Ministry of Transport and Communications; Provías Nacional (national roads agency).

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