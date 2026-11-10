Paraguay Eyes Impeaching Its Top Prosecutor

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.32% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.44% USD/CLP983.68▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,300▲ 5.77% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.05% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.38% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 983.68 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.67% BRENT 91.50 ▼ 1.16% WTI 86.01 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.09% GOLD 4,040 ▼ 1.82% SILVER 51.41 ▼ 2.20% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.06 ▼ 0.29% VALE3 65.04 ▼ 1.62% ITUB4 41.18 ▼ 1.29% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.98% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 0.76% B3SA3 14.37 ▼ 3.23% WEGE3 51.16 ▲ 0.83% PRIO3 59.61 ▲ 0.37% SUZB3 54.72 ▲ 0.96% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.61 ▼ 3.37% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.44 ▲ 1.73% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.04 ▲ 0.33% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 1.45% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.95 ▼ 2.32% RANI3 8.38 ▼ 4.34% CSNA3 4.44 ▼ 1.11%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Paraguay Latin America

Paraguay Eyes Impeaching Its Top Prosecutor

By · · 4 min read

PARAGUAY · POLITICS

Opposition lawmakers in Paraguay are drafting impeachment charges against Attorney General Emiliano Rolón, the country’s chief prosecutor, over his handling of the case of ueno bank, a Paraguayan bank that collapsed this month, and of complaints against former president Santiago Peña. Leaders of the ruling Colorado Party, Peña’s own party, had taken no formal position by Tuesday 10 November 2026, days after the Senate removed Peña from office.

Key Facts

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  • Who Opposition lawmakers are drafting impeachment charges against Attorney General Emiliano Rolón, Paraguay’s chief prosecutor.
  • Why They fault his handling of the ueno bank case and of complaints against ex-president Santiago Peña.
  • Ruling party Colorado Party leaders have taken no formal position and say they would study the matter only if charges advance.
  • Votes Both chambers need a two-thirds majority: Deputies to accuse him, then the Senate to remove him.
  • Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

What Opposition Lawmakers Are Preparing

Opposition deputy Rocío Vallejo said her group is drafting the indictment, known in Paraguay as a libelo acusatorio. She cited omissions and a lack of results in Rolón’s investigations.

The opposition Liberal Party, formally the Partido Liberal Radical Auténtico (PLRA), agreed to work toward impeaching Rolón. It is also weighing the same step against Comptroller General Camilo Benítez and Deputy Comptroller Armindo Torres, who lead the state audit office.

Critics say prosecutors were slow to act on the complaints against Peña. Rolón has pointed to limited resources, and the prosecution service said on 5 November that it had opened three criminal cases linked to the ueno bank collapse.

Glass entrance of the Palacio Legislativo in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s Congress, with a wide stone staircase
File photo. The entrance of the Palacio Legislativo, seat of Paraguay’s Congress, in Asunción. Photo: Mx. Granger, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

How the Ruling Party Responded

Raúl Latorre, president of the Chamber of Deputies and a Colorado Party figure, declined to give an opinion on Rolón’s conduct when asked. He added that the chamber would examine the matter once a request is formally filed.

Senator Natalicio Chase, of the ruling bloc, said the group has not yet discussed the matter and would assess Rolón’s performance only if the process advances in the lower house. He also praised Rolón’s willingness to pursue the cases against Peña.

How Impeachment Works in Paraguay

Under Paraguay’s constitution, the Chamber of Deputies accuses an official by a two-thirds majority. The Senate then tries the case and needs a two-thirds majority to remove the official.

The same procedure removed Peña: the lower house approved his trial unanimously on 5 November, and the Senate voted on 6 November with 44 of 45 senators in favour. Our explainer on why Paraguay removed Peña has the background.

In plain English The attorney general heads the prosecution service that investigates crimes. The comptroller’s office audits public money and officials’ asset declarations.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, a white stone high-rise with arched windows and people walking in front
File photo. The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters for Investors

S&P Global Ratings lifted Paraguay’s sovereign credit rating to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade step, on 17 December 2025, with a stable outlook. Investors in Paraguayan bonds and companies may watch whether the ueno bank cases keep moving, because the Senate removed Peña for poor performance of his duties after the bank’s collapse.

No date is set for any vote. The first checkpoint is the formal filing of the charges in the Chamber of Deputies, which our report on the earlier impeachment push traces back to the bank crisis.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the charges will be filed or whether the Colorado Party bloc as a whole will back them. No formal filing against Rolón had been confirmed on 10 November 2026, and more is in our Paraguay coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Emiliano Rolón?

He is Paraguay’s attorney general (fiscal general del Estado), the head of the prosecution service. Opposition lawmakers want to impeach him over the ueno bank case.

Why do lawmakers want to impeach him?

They say he acted too slowly on the ueno bank collapse and on complaints against ex-president Santiago Peña. Rolón points to limited resources.

How many votes are needed?

Both chambers need a two-thirds majority. The Chamber of Deputies must first accuse him, and then the Senate must vote to remove him.

Has the ruling party backed the move?

Not so far. Colorado Party figures say they have not discussed it and would assess Rolón only if the process advances in the lower house.

Sources: Statements by Deputy Rocío Vallejo, Chamber of Deputies president Raúl Latorre and Senator Natalicio Chase, 9–10 November 2026; Paraguay’s Ministerio Público, statement of 5 November 2026 on ueno bank cases; Constitution of Paraguay, article 225 on impeachment; S&P Global Ratings, Paraguay sovereign rating action, 17 December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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