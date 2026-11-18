Houses on a residential street in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, at night. File photo, July 2023. (Photo: Ceibos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Ecuador · Energy

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that households will not face power cuts in the coming months, and he blamed companies for the cuts that still hit factories. He argues that large firms did not meet a rule to generate part of their own electricity.

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The statement comes 11 days before Ecuadorians vote in local elections on Sunday 29 November. It repeats a promise he made on 26 October, and the cost of that promise has fallen on industry.

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Key Facts Pledge. Noboa said in a radio interview reported on 18 November that homes will not face power cuts.

Blame. He says industries without their own generation caused the cuts that hit the productive sector.

Rule. Noboa said on 26 October that big users had 18 months to self-generate 30% of power.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

The promise covers homes only, and the cost of keeping household lights on has fallen on factories.

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What Noboa Said

In a radio interview reported on 18 November, Noboa said Ecuadorian families would not face electricity cuts in the coming months. He traced the interruptions that continue in the productive sector to industries that had not built their own generation.

He gave the same assurance on 26 October in another radio interview, when he said the government was weighing tax relief for companies that obeyed the disconnection rule. He also said fines for firms that did not comply were being considered.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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How the Industrial Cuts Work

On 26 October Noboa said that industries without enough self-generation had 30% of their weekly hours cut. He added that industry had known for 18 months that it had to cover 30% of its consumption itself.

He said about 45% of industries had taken on that commitment. The idea, he argued, was to stop cuts from reaching homes.

Coca Codo Sinclair, Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric plant, in a file photo. Ecuador’s grid depends heavily on hydropower. Photo: amalavida.tv, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Big Picture

Ecuador depends heavily on hydroelectric dams, so dry spells cut output quickly and push the government to ration demand. From late September 2024 a severe drought forced rolling blackouts of up to 14 hours a day.

Noboa has repeated the promise of no household cuts several times, including on 5 October and 26 October 2026. The 2026 rationing has fallen on industry, which loses production days while homes keep their lights.

Why It Matters

For firms with plants in Ecuador, including US companies, grid access now depends on having their own generation. The government’s rule asks users to supply 30% of their power, and Noboa says the government may reward those that took it on.

For households the promise is politically valuable ahead of a vote. It also depends on rainfall and reservoir levels, which the president cannot control.

What to Watch

Ecuadorians elect mayors, prefects (the heads of provinces) and councillors on Sunday 29 November, according to the National Electoral Council. The campaign ends on 26 November, and a quiet period follows until the vote.

What Is Not Known

The government has not published how many firms remain disconnected or how many fines it has issued. It has also not detailed the size or timing of any tax relief.

Current reservoir levels and the cut schedule for the rest of November were not part of the interview. Without them, the pledge cannot be tested against the grid’s actual margin.

What It Means for You

Residents and visitors face no announced household cuts, while factories and large businesses may still see limits on supply. Investors in Ecuadorian industry should read the 30% self-generation rule as a cost of doing business there.

The promise is a political statement made during a campaign. The weather and the dams will decide whether it holds.

Connected Coverage

Sources: Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (energiayminas.gob.ec); National Electoral Council of Ecuador (cne.gob.ec); presidential radio interviews of 26 October and 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ecuador have household blackouts?

President Noboa said on 18 November that households will not face power cuts in the coming months. The industrial sector has faced cuts since late September.

Why are factories being cut off?

Noboa says industries were told 18 months ago to generate 30% of their own electricity, and the cuts fall on those that did not. They aim to protect household supply.

How many industries complied?

Noboa said on 26 October that about 45% of industries had taken on the self-generation commitment. The government has not published a firm-by-firm list.

When are Ecuador’s local elections?

Ecuadorians vote for mayors, prefects (the heads of provinces) and councillors on Sunday 29 November 2026. The campaign period runs until 26 November.