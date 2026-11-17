Nigerian Breweries, the Lagos-based beer maker controlled by Heineken of the Netherlands, says its operations supported about US$1.2 billion of Nigeria’s economic output in 2025. Managing director and chief executive Thibaut Boidin gave the figure, N1.6 trillion (about US$1.2 billion at N1,350 per dollar), at a media event in Lagos marking the company’s 80th anniversary, Nairametrics, a Nigerian financial news site, reported on 17 November.

The company links the number to its own Socio-Economic Impact Study, which we have not seen. It is a company claim about its value chain, so US readers who follow Nigerian stocks should treat it as the firm’s own measure, not an official statistic.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Claim. Nigerian Breweries says it supported N1.6 trillion (about US$1.2 billion) of Nigeria’s GDP in 2025.

Jobs. The company says it supported about 310,700 jobs across its value chain.

Farmers. Sorghum buying supported about 55,400 farming households, it says.

Unknown. Who prepared the study and how it counted are not published.

As of 17 November 2026, 20:15 GMT (UTC)

Nigerian Breweries says it supported US$1.2 billion of Nigeria’s 2025 output. The number comes from the company’s own study, and its method is not public.

What the Company Said

Boidin told the Lagos event that Nigerian Breweries’ activities supported an estimated N1.6 trillion contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP, the value of goods and services a country produces) in 2025. Nairametrics reported that the study covers farmers, suppliers, distributors, retailers and hospitality businesses.

The company said about 310,700 jobs were supported across its operations and wider value chain in 2025, and that sorghum purchases sustained about 55,400 farming households. Nairametrics gave no tax figure and did not say who prepared the study.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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How to Read the Number

GDP counts value added, so a figure that includes suppliers, retailers and bars can be larger than what the company itself adds. Because the study is not published, we cannot say which method was used.

Nigerian Breweries’ nine-month results to 30 September 2026, as reported by Nairametrics, showed revenue up 5.4% to N1.10 trillion (about US$815 million) and profit after tax up 33.4% to N114.1 billion (about US$85 million). We did not open the company’s exchange filing, and the conversions use N1,350 per US dollar, the 17 November market rate.

What It Means for You

For investors in Nigerian equities, the claim shows how the company argues its economic weight, not how it earns money. Earnings come from its filings, which are separate from this study.

For readers in the United States, the number is context on the size of a Heineken-owned business in Africa’s largest economy by population. It is not an independent estimate.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who prepared the Socio-Economic Impact Study, how GDP contribution was calculated, or whether the 310,700 jobs are direct or indirect. We found no independent publication of the study and no date when the company will release it.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigerian Breweries claim?

Its chief executive said operations supported N1.6 trillion (about US$1.2 billion) of Nigeria’s GDP in 2025, according to Nairametrics on 17 November 2026. The figure comes from the company’s own impact study.

Is the figure independently verified?

No, the study has not been published and its method is not known. Treat the figure as a company estimate.

How many jobs does the company say it supports?

About 310,700 jobs across its operations and value chain in 2025, the company says. Nairametrics did not say how many are direct.

Who owns Nigerian Breweries?

It is controlled by Heineken, the Dutch brewer. It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Sources Nigerian Breweries chief executive Thibaut Boidin, remarks at Lagos 80th anniversary event, as reported by Nairametrics, 17 November 2026; Nigerian Breweries nine-month 2026 results, as reported by Nairametrics; USD/NGN market rate, 17 November 2026 (RT market data provider).

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