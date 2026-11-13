Nigerian Breweries Sales Director Retires

IBOV 172,040.96 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.63▼ 0.14% USD/MXN18.55▼ 0.30% USD/CLP998.26▲ 0.28% USD/COP3,318▲ 1.17% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.24% USD/ARS1,548▲ 0.15% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.61▲ 1.88% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.64% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04% IBOV 172,040.96 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▼ 0.08% USD/MXN 18.56 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 998.98 ▲ 0.35% USD/COP 3,307 ▲ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.22% USD/ARS 1,548 ▲ 0.15% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.61 ▲ 1.88% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.69% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigerian Breweries Sales Director Retires

By · · 2 min read
Aerial view of Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria
File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

Who. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has retired.

When. Effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026, after more than 23 years with the company and Heineken, the Dutch brewing group.

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Career. He joined in 2003 as a trainee, became Marketing Director in 2018 and Sales Director in March 2025.

Successor. None named; the company says one will be announced in due course.

As of 13 November 2026, 15:45 GMT

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a brewer listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s main stock market, has announced that its Sales Director has retired. The company belongs to the Heineken group and has not yet named a successor.

Nigerian Breweries Plc said in a notice on its website, datelined 10 November 2026, that Sales Director Emmanuel Oriakhi retires effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The company put his service at “more than 23 years” at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.

What the Company Announced

Oriakhi joined Nigerian Breweries in 2003 as a Commercial Management Trainee, the company said. From 2015 to 2018 he was Manager, Business Development at Heineken Global Commerce, a Heineken group unit.

He returned to Nigeria as Marketing Director in September 2018 and held that role for six years. In March 2025 he was appointed Sales Director, a post the company says he used to advance trade execution, sales capabilities and customer service.

A bus park in the Igando area of Lagos, Nigeria
A bus park in Igando, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

What Is Not Known

The notice names no successor and says only that one “will be announced in due course”. It does not say who leads the sales function in the meantime, and it gives no reason for the retirement beyond his length of service.

What It Means for Shareholders

For investors in the NGX-listed company, the notice records a leadership change in one commercial role. It carries no financial figures and no guidance, so it does not by itself change the picture from the company’s published results.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Emmanuel Oriakhi retire from Nigerian Breweries?

The company says his retirement took effect on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It put his service at more than 23 years at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.

Who replaces the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries?

No successor has been named. The company says the successor will be announced in due course.

Sources

Nigerian Breweries Plc, notice of the retirement of its Sales Director, 10 November 2026, nbplc.com. Related: Nigeria news.

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