Nigerian Breweries Sales Director Retires

Key Facts —Who. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has retired. —When. Effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026, after more than 23 years with the company and Heineken, the Dutch brewing group. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Career. He joined in 2003 as a trainee, became Marketing Director in 2018 and Sales Director in March 2025. —Successor. None named; the company says one will be announced in due course. —As of 13 November 2026, 15:45 GMT

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a brewer listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s main stock market, has announced that its Sales Director has retired. The company belongs to the Heineken group and has not yet named a successor.

Nigerian Breweries Plc said in a notice on its website, datelined 10 November 2026, that Sales Director Emmanuel Oriakhi retires effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The company put his service at “more than 23 years” at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.

What the Company Announced

Oriakhi joined Nigerian Breweries in 2003 as a Commercial Management Trainee, the company said. From 2015 to 2018 he was Manager, Business Development at Heineken Global Commerce, a Heineken group unit.

He returned to Nigeria as Marketing Director in September 2018 and held that role for six years. In March 2025 he was appointed Sales Director, a post the company says he used to advance trade execution, sales capabilities and customer service.

A bus park in Igando, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

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What Is Not Known

The notice names no successor and says only that one “will be announced in due course”. It does not say who leads the sales function in the meantime, and it gives no reason for the retirement beyond his length of service.

What It Means for Shareholders

For investors in the NGX-listed company, the notice records a leadership change in one commercial role. It carries no financial figures and no guidance, so it does not by itself change the picture from the company’s published results.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Emmanuel Oriakhi retire from Nigerian Breweries?

The company says his retirement took effect on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It put his service at more than 23 years at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.

Who replaces the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries?

No successor has been named. The company says the successor will be announced in due course.

Sources Nigerian Breweries Plc, notice of the retirement of its Sales Director, 10 November 2026, nbplc.com. Related: Nigeria news.

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