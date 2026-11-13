Nigerian Breweries Sales Director Retires
Key Facts
—Who. Emmanuel Oriakhi, Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has retired.
—When. Effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026, after more than 23 years with the company and Heineken, the Dutch brewing group.
—Career. He joined in 2003 as a trainee, became Marketing Director in 2018 and Sales Director in March 2025.
—Successor. None named; the company says one will be announced in due course.
—As of 13 November 2026, 15:45 GMT
Nigerian Breweries Plc, a brewer listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s main stock market, has announced that its Sales Director has retired. The company belongs to the Heineken group and has not yet named a successor.
Nigerian Breweries Plc said in a notice on its website, datelined 10 November 2026, that Sales Director Emmanuel Oriakhi retires effective Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The company put his service at “more than 23 years” at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.
What the Company Announced
Oriakhi joined Nigerian Breweries in 2003 as a Commercial Management Trainee, the company said. From 2015 to 2018 he was Manager, Business Development at Heineken Global Commerce, a Heineken group unit.
He returned to Nigeria as Marketing Director in September 2018 and held that role for six years. In March 2025 he was appointed Sales Director, a post the company says he used to advance trade execution, sales capabilities and customer service.
What Is Not Known
The notice names no successor and says only that one “will be announced in due course”. It does not say who leads the sales function in the meantime, and it gives no reason for the retirement beyond his length of service.
What It Means for Shareholders
For investors in the NGX-listed company, the notice records a leadership change in one commercial role. It carries no financial figures and no guidance, so it does not by itself change the picture from the company’s published results.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Emmanuel Oriakhi retire from Nigerian Breweries?
The company says his retirement took effect on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It put his service at more than 23 years at Nigerian Breweries and Heineken.
Who replaces the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries?
No successor has been named. The company says the successor will be announced in due course.
Sources
Nigerian Breweries Plc, notice of the retirement of its Sales Director, 10 November 2026, nbplc.com. Related: Nigeria news.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Part of our ongoing coverage
Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.