The city gate of Abuja, Nigeria's capital and the seat of its financial regulators. File photo, not linked to the story. (Photo: Rio Times library)

A foreign visitor can buy a Nigerian SIM card with a passport, but every SIM must be registered with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms regulator, and residents must link it to a National Identification Number (NIN). For home internet, the ten cheapest unlimited plans listed by Nairametrics, a Nigerian business site, in June 2026 cost N15,380 to N33,910 a month (naira, about US$11 to US$25).

Fast 5G is still rare, so many newcomers pair a SIM with a home line. We convert prices at N1,348 per US dollar (RT, a market data provider, 16 November 2026).

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. SIM rule. Short stays get a time-limited SIM on passport and visa pages; two-year residents need a NIN.

Networks. MTN has 100.9 million of 195.1 million mobile lines; Airtel 66.8 million (July 2026).

5G. Only 4.49% of connections were 5G in May 2026; 4G was 54.3%.

Home internet. The ten cheapest unlimited plans cost N15,380 to N33,910 a month (US$11 to US$25).

Starlink. The satellite service’s Priority plan costs N159,000 a month (US$118); the kit about N590,000 (US$438).

This guide explains how to register a SIM, which networks dominate and what home internet costs in Nigeria.

In Plain English •NCC. The Nigerian Communications Commission, the federal telecoms regulator. •NIN. The National Identification Number, a state-issued ID number for citizens and legal residents. •4G and 5G. Fourth and fifth generations of mobile internet; 5G is faster but rarer. •Fibre. Home internet over a fibre-optic cable. •Mbps. Megabits per second, a measure of connection speed. •N. The symbol for the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

How to Register a SIM Card

The NCC says on its page for foreigners, last updated on 9 April 2026, that all persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks must register their SIM cards and link them to the NIN database. Foreigners on a tourist or visiting visa hand over their international passports to get a SIM.

The NCC’s Business Rules for subscriber registration, issued in 2026, say foreigners who live lawfully in Nigeria for two years or more must have a NIN to register a SIM. Foreigners transiting through Nigeria, or staying less than 24 months, are exempt but must justify the shorter stay.

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For those short stays, providers record the passport biodata page and the visa page. The rules add that the foreigner also shows the passport page with the Nigerian immigration entry stamp, and the provider checks that its date falls within the visa dates.

For exempt foreigners, the rules set SIM activations to 2 weeks, 1 month or 3 months, depending on the visa’s validity, and allow renewal on request where the visa is not for a stay of two years or more. Residents get a NIN because providers capture their details for NIN issuance when they present a residence permit; our Nigeria visa and residency guide covers the permits.

Which Network to Choose

Arise News, a Nigerian broadcaster, reported on 11 September 2026 on NCC figures that active mobile subscriptions reached 195,108,814 in July 2026. MTN had 100,859,587 (51.76% market share in the NCC’s figures), Airtel 66,760,297 (34.26%), Globacom (Glo) 23,628,966 (12.13%) and T2 3,613,811 (1.85%).

MTN was the first Nigerian operator to pass 100 million subscribers, as we covered in our report on Nigeria telecom subscribers. Our story on MTN and Airtel data revenue compares the two largest networks.

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Share does not equal coverage in your street, so test two networks if you can. We could not open the operators’ price pages, so we give no mobile bundle prices; check the operator’s app or its USSD (short dial) menu for today’s rates.

4G, 5G and Coverage Gaps

Techeconomy, a Nigerian tech outlet, reported on NCC data published on 31 July that 5G made up 4.49% of mobile connections in May 2026, up from 3.17% in August 2025. It said 4G held 54.3% and older 2G and 3G networks together more than 41%.

Home Internet and Fibre

Nairametrics, a Nigerian business site, listed on 20 June 2026 the ten cheapest unlimited plans from internet providers, with monthly prices. Wifiber Broadband Home Smart is cheapest at N15,380 (about US$11) for up to 35 Mbps, and Cyberspace Cyber Unlimited Classic is tenth at N33,910 (about US$25).

Sample Monthly Plans, June 2026 •FibreOne SmartHome: N17,604 (US$13), 30 Mbps. •Tizeti Residential Unlimited: N17,500 (US$13), speed not stated. •iPNX Bronze Unlimited: N22,253 (US$17), 20 Mbps. •Airtel Unlimited 50: N25,000 (US$19), up to 50 Mbps, via a 5G outdoor router. •MTN FibreX Basic: N30,000 (US$22), 50 Mbps, no set-up cost.

Nairametrics noted that first-time subscribers often pay set-up costs and that coverage differs by provider, so check your address before you sign. It also reported that MTN’s chief executive, Karl Toriola, said unlimited data over mobile is not feasible, which is why unlimited plans come through fibre or routers.

Nairametrics quoted the NCC’s chief executive, Aminu Maida, saying Nigerians use about 45,800 terabytes of data a day. A terabyte is 1,000 gigabytes.

Starlink

Legit.ng, a Nigerian news site, reported on 26 February 2026 that Starlink, the satellite internet service, has offered a Business Priority plan in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt since 14 February 2026 at N159,000 a month (about US$118). It put a standard kit at around N590,000 (about US$438) and said residential sign-ups were unavailable in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Surulere.

Zawya, a business news site, gave different figures in an undated article: a kit at N669,000 (about US$496) and a residential plan from N57,000 to N75,000 (about US$42 to US$56) a month. The two reports conflict and we could not confirm either on Starlink’s own site, so check there before you order.

What It Means for You

A stay under two years needs a passport, a visa and a registered SIM; a longer stay needs a NIN, so start the paperwork early. Pair a SIM with a fibre or router line at home, and test coverage at your address.

Our guide to Nigeria visas for digital nomads and our guide to renting in Nigeria cover related choices. See the cost of living guide and Nigeria news for more.

What Is Not Known

We did not confirm where a foreigner may buy a SIM or any limit per person, and we have no mobile bundle prices, because the operators’ price pages did not open. We also do not know whether Starlink residential orders have reopened since February 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a tourist buy a SIM card in Nigeria?

Yes. The NCC says visitors hand over their international passports, and its 2026 rules have providers record the passport biodata and visa pages. All SIMs must be registered.

Do foreign residents need a NIN?

Yes, if they live lawfully in Nigeria for two years or more, according to the NCC rules. Providers capture their details for NIN issuance when they present a residence permit.

Which network has the most users in Nigeria?

MTN, with 100,859,587 active subscriptions in July 2026 out of 195,108,814, according to NCC figures reported by Arise News.

How much is home internet in Nigeria?

Nairametrics listed unlimited plans from N15,380 (about US$11) to N33,910 (about US$25) a month in June 2026, and MTN FibreX Basic at N30,000 (about US$22).

Is 5G widely available in Nigeria?

No. The NCC data cited by Techeconomy put 5G at 4.49% of connections in May 2026, while 4G held 54.3%.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error