Nigeria’s Top Phone Firm Earns 2.6x Airtel Data

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NIGERIA · TELECOMS

Key Facts MTN Nigeria Data revenue was N981.4 billion (about US$729 million) in July to September 2026, up 31.4%.

Airtel Nigeria Data revenue was US$281 million in the same quarter, up 30.1% in constant currency.

The gap By The Rio Times’ calculation, MTN Nigeria’s quarterly data revenue is about 2.6 times Airtel Nigeria’s.

The users MTN Nigeria has 57.2 million active data users; Airtel Nigeria has 32.9 million data customers.

The pace Both grew data revenue by roughly 30% in the quarter, so Airtel is not closing the gap.

MTN Nigeria data revenue was about 2.6 times that of its rival Airtel Nigeria in the three months to 30 September 2026. MTN earned N981.4 billion (about US$729 million at N1,347 per US$1 on 5 November) from data.

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Airtel Nigeria earned US$281 million from data in the same quarter. Both companies grew data sales by roughly 30%, so the gap is staying wide.

How Big the Data Gap Is

MTN Nigeria’s third-quarter data revenue rose 31.4% from N746.7 billion a year earlier. Over nine months, data brought in N2,684.4 billion (US$1.99 billion), up 35.8%.

Airtel Nigeria’s data revenue of US$281 million in the quarter rose 46.5% in US dollars and 30.1% in constant currency. For the six months to September, Airtel’s data revenue was US$544 million, up 33.8% in constant currency.

The naira strengthened over the past year, which flatters Airtel’s dollar growth. Constant-currency figures strip out exchange-rate moves, so MTN’s 31.4% and Airtel’s 30.1% are the fairer comparison.

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Customers and Usage

MTN Nigeria ended September with 57.2 million active data users, up 12%. Its users consumed 15.3 gigabytes a month on average, up 16.2%.

Airtel Nigeria had 32.9 million data customers, up 11.8%, and its smartphone users consumed 16.7 gigabytes a month, up from 12.7. The two companies count users differently, so the figures are close but not identical measures.

Smartphone penetration is 66% on MTN’s network and 56.8% on Airtel’s. Airtel says spending per data customer is up 20.5% in constant currency.

The Wider Picture for Both Companies

MTN Nigeria‘s nine-month profit after tax rose 55.3% to N1,165.2 billion (US$865 million) on revenue of N4,613.3 billion (US$3.43 billion). Its chief executive, Karl Toriola, says growth now comes from more users and heavier use.

Airtel Nigeria’s mobile services revenue for the half-year was about US$1.01 billion, up 26.6% in constant currency. Airtel says fuel prices in Nigeria have doubled since April, but its cost savings lifted the underlying EBITDA margin to 58.2%.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is a mobile network listed on the Nigerian Exchange, with 94.7 million subscribers. Airtel Nigeria is the local arm of Airtel Africa plc, which reports in US dollars.

Constant currency means growth measured as if exchange rates had not moved. Data revenue is the money customers pay for mobile internet, apart from voice calls and text messages.

What It Means for You

For US readers who invest in African telecoms, the numbers show the market leader growing as fast as its challenger. MTN Nigeria’s lead in data revenue has not narrowed.

Relatives and businesses in Nigeria depend on these networks for mobile money, video calls and online sales. See also Rio Times reports on Airtel Africa’s profit and on Nigeria’s telecom subscribers.

What Is Not Known

The two companies count data users differently, so a like-for-like user comparison is not available. Both can publish matching definitions with their next results.

Whether the same pace holds in the fourth quarter is not known. MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa will show it when they report results for the period after the quarter ends.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who earns more from mobile data in Nigeria?

MTN Nigeria earns about 2.6 times as much as Airtel Nigeria, based on July to September 2026 figures. MTN’s data revenue was about US$729 million against Airtel’s US$281 million.

Is Airtel growing faster than MTN?

Not in the same quarter. MTN Nigeria’s data revenue rose 31.4% in naira, while Airtel Nigeria’s rose 30.1% in constant currency.

How many data users do the two networks have?

MTN Nigeria reports 57.2 million active data users. Airtel Nigeria reports 32.9 million data customers, though the two firms define users differently.

Why does the exchange rate matter?

MTN reports in naira and Airtel reports in US dollars, so comparing them needs one exchange rate. This article uses N1,347 per US$1, the rate on 5 November 2026.

Sources: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, filed with the Nigerian Exchange, 30 October 2026; Airtel Africa plc, Results for half year ended 30 September 2026, London Stock Exchange announcement, 30 October 2026; Daily reference exchange rates, naira per US dollar, 5 November 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Airtel Africa Profit Rises to US$452 Million, 31 October 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: Nigeria Telecom Subscribers Hit 195 Million as MTN Crosses 100 Million, 11 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief