Nigeria’s state oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), is again saying its pipelines are available more than at any time in 20 years, Punch, a Lagos newspaper, reported on 17 November 2026. We could not read the full Punch text, so the details of the 2026 statement are unchecked.

The same “first time in 20 years” wording appeared in September 2025, after NNPC reported full availability for June 2025. Pipeline availability matters because it measures how often the lines that carry Nigeria’s crude to export terminals can actually run.

Key Facts Claim. NNPC Ltd says pipeline availability is the highest in 20 years.

2025 basis. NNPC said crude pipelines were fully available throughout June 2025.

Earlier repeat. Nigerian media carried the 20-year wording in September 2025.

Unknown. Which pipelines and period the November 2026 claim covers.

As of 17 November 2026, 20:30 GMT (UTC)

NNPC says Nigeria’s pipelines are at a 20-year best. The wording first appeared in September 2025 and its 20-year baseline is not public.

What NNPC Said in 2025

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on 1 July 2025 that NNPC Group chief executive Bayo Ojulari said crude oil pipelines were 100% available throughout June 2025. He spoke at the 24th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja, an annual industry conference, and credited security measures led by NNPC.

NNPC’s own release on that day named no pipelines and gave no barrel volumes. The Sun, a Lagos newspaper, quoted Ojulari on 17 September 2025 at an African oil producers’ forum saying Nigeria had achieved full pipeline availability for the first time in 20 years.

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What Is New in November 2026

Punch’s 17 November headline says Nigeria records its highest pipeline availability in 20 years, according to NNPC. We have not seen the speaker, the pipelines or the period behind it.

If the 2026 statement repeats the 2025 claim, it adds no new evidence of a 20-year record. If it covers a longer period, NNPC has not published the data that would show it.

What It Means for You

More available pipelines mean more crude reaching export terminals, which supports Nigerian exports and state revenue. NNPC has published no volume or dollar figure for the claim, so its size cannot be measured.

For US readers who follow oil supply, the direction is positive but unproven. A confirmed figure would need NNPC or the regulator to publish the underlying data.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how NNPC measures availability, which crude and gas lines are counted, or how the November claim relates to the June 2025 figure. We found no independent data series covering 20 years.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does pipeline availability mean?

It usually means the share of time a pipeline can carry oil or gas. NNPC did not define the term in the 2025 report we read.

Is the 20-year claim new?

No. NAN reported 100% availability for June 2025 on 1 July 2025, and The Sun quoted the 20-year wording on 17 September 2025.

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