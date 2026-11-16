NIGERIA · ENERGY

NIPCO Gas, a Nigerian private gas distributor, and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, the gas-selling arm of state oil company NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited), say they have commissioned a natural gas pipeline network to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State. NIPCO Gas announced the commissioning on Sunday 15 November 2026 and said piped gas supplies to industry now begin.

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For factories along the Sagamu to Abeokuta corridor, near Lagos, piped gas could become an alternative to diesel generators. For anyone following Nigerian energy, it is a concrete test of whether private pipelines can reach customers beyond the Lagos hubs.

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Key Facts Who NIPCO Gas, a private distributor, and NNPC Gas Marketing, the state oil firm’s gas arm.

What A natural gas pipeline network up to Abeokuta was commissioned; piped gas supplies to industry begin.

When NIPCO Gas announced the commissioning on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Where Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, on the Sagamu to Abeokuta corridor near Lagos.

Not yet public Tariffs, gas volumes and the list of industrial customers.

Gas to Abeokuta is switched on, but without published prices, volumes or customers, the savings for factories cannot yet be measured.

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What Was Commissioned

NIPCO Gas said on its website on 15 November that it had commissioned the natural gas pipeline network up to Abeokuta in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML). It called the step the start of piped natural gas supplies to industries and described gas as a cleaner and more reliable energy source.

The two companies work through a joint venture, and NGML is the gas arm of NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s national oil company. The announcement gives no pipeline length, gas volume, price or list of customers.

File photo. An NNPC-marked road tanker passes under a bridge in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

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Why Factories Care

Ogun State, which borders Lagos, hosts many manufacturers. Many Nigerian factories also run their own diesel generators to keep production going.

Whether piped gas will lower fuel bills compared with diesel depends on a tariff that has not been published. Buyers will also want firm supply volumes from upstream producers, because a pipeline is only as useful as the gas flowing through it.

The Licence Behind the Line

Nigeria’s downstream regulator, the NMDPRA (Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority), has licensed the NIPCO Gas and NGML joint venture to distribute gas in this area under the Petroleum Industry Act, the 2021 law reforming Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The licence carries 25 years of exclusivity.

The companies describe that exclusivity as regulatory certainty for long-term investors. Pipelines cost a lot to build and take years to earn back, so guaranteed exclusivity matters to those who fund them.

What Comes Next

The partners are also building an 80 km line from Sagamu to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. No completion date has been confirmed, and work on the line was reported disrupted by a dispute in May 2026.

We could not confirm whether that dispute has been settled. Readers can follow Nigeria’s wider gas push in our reports on the US$2.2 billion flare gas investment pitch and on NNPC’s denial that its gas network caused power cuts.

What It Means for You

For manufacturers in Ogun, the commissioning is a possible route to lower and steadier energy costs, once prices and volumes are known. For investors in Nigerian energy, it shows state and private capital building gas infrastructure outside the established hubs, alongside our coverage of NNPC’s possible stock market listing.

What Is Not Known

Neither company has published the tariff, the contracted gas volume, the pipeline length or the number of customers connected. It is also not clear when the first factories will receive gas, or when the Sagamu to Ibadan line will be finished.

More background on Nigerian news is on our Nigeria page. We will update this report when the companies publish prices or customer figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did NIPCO Gas and NNPC Gas Marketing Commission?

They commissioned a natural gas pipeline network up to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State. NIPCO Gas announced it on 15 November 2026.

Who Is NIPCO Gas?

NIPCO Gas is a private Nigerian gas distribution company. Its partner NGML is the gas-marketing arm of the national oil company NNPC.

How Will Factories Benefit From Piped Gas?

Piped gas can replace diesel generators and other costly fuels. The size of the saving depends on a tariff that has not been published.

When Will the Sagamu to Ibadan Pipeline Be Finished?

No completion date has been confirmed. Work on the 80 km line was reported disrupted in May 2026.

Sources: NIPCO Gas, “Another Milestone in Natural Gas Infrastructure”, 15 November 2026; NIPCO Gas and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, statements on the Abeokuta commissioning, November 2026; Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), gas distribution licensing under the Petroleum Industry Act.





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