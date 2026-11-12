Seven Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.12% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.06% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,303▼ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.08% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.12% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.06% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,303 ▼ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.08% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Seven Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

By · · 2 min read
A white fuel tanker truck parked on a Nigerian street with two pedestrians in the foreground and a tree overhead
Photo: Fakoyede Seun / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NIGERIA · ROAD SAFETY

Seven people died and 11 were injured when a truck hit a passenger bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a busy highway linking Lagos with Ibadan. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), the state road-traffic agency, said so in a statement on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Key Facts

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  • Where Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, south-west Nigeria.
  • What A Sinotruk truck hit a white Toyota bus carrying about 18 passengers.
  • Toll Seven dead and 11 injured.
Aerial view of central Lagos, Nigeria, with office towers and a waterfront highway
Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. File photo. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
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What TRACE Says Happened

TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi said the injured were taken to the General Hospital in Ishara, a town in Ogun State, and the dead to the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, another Ogun State town. He said the agency repeated its warning to drivers, especially truck drivers, against speeding and reckless driving.

The agency said the truck, which was reportedly travelling at excessive speed, rammed into the bus. We have found no published investigation result.

What Is Not Known

The cause has not been established, and we have found no statement from the police or the Federal Road Safety Corps, the national road safety agency. The victims’ names have not been released.

More Nigerian news is on our Nigeria hub. The hub lists the latest reports from the country.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash?

Seven people died and 11 were injured, according to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE). The crash involved a Sinotruk truck and a Toyota bus.

What caused the crash?

TRACE says the truck was reportedly travelling at excessive speed. We have found no published investigation result.

Sources: Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), statement by spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi, issued in Abeokuta, 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Nigeria Ogun State road crash road safety TRACE

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