Seven Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
NIGERIA · ROAD SAFETY
Seven people died and 11 were injured when a truck hit a passenger bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a busy highway linking Lagos with Ibadan. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), the state road-traffic agency, said so in a statement on Thursday 12 November 2026.
Key Facts
- Where Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, south-west Nigeria.
- What A Sinotruk truck hit a white Toyota bus carrying about 18 passengers.
- Toll Seven dead and 11 injured.
What TRACE Says Happened
TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi said the injured were taken to the General Hospital in Ishara, a town in Ogun State, and the dead to the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, another Ogun State town. He said the agency repeated its warning to drivers, especially truck drivers, against speeding and reckless driving.
The agency said the truck, which was reportedly travelling at excessive speed, rammed into the bus. We have found no published investigation result.
What Is Not Known
The cause has not been established, and we have found no statement from the police or the Federal Road Safety Corps, the national road safety agency. The victims’ names have not been released.
More Nigerian news is on our Nigeria hub. The hub lists the latest reports from the country.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people died in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash?
Seven people died and 11 were injured, according to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE). The crash involved a Sinotruk truck and a Toyota bus.
What caused the crash?
TRACE says the truck was reportedly travelling at excessive speed. We have found no published investigation result.
Sources: Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), statement by spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi, issued in Abeokuta, 12 November 2026.
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