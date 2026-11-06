Nigeria Foreign Debt Hits US$145 Billion

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria Foreign Debt Hits US$145 Billion

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Tinubu Square in central Lagos, Nigeria, with office towers behind
A public square in central Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. File photo. Photo: Rio Times library
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

NIGERIA · MARKETS

Key Facts

  • The country Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation, led by President Bola Tinubu since May 2023.
  • What happened Nigeria’s total external debt, public and private together, was US$145.0 billion at the end of 2025, up 6.6% in a year.
  • Who says The World Bank, the global development lender, published the figure on Thursday 5 November 2026.
  • The pressure Debt payments took 19.3% of export earnings in 2025, up from 17.6% in 2024.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, gives Tinubu 67.5% to win the next presidential election (6 Nov, 1:52 p.m. ET).

Nigeria’s total external debt, meaning everything the government, companies and banks owe to lenders abroad, reached US$145.0 billion at the end of 2025, the World Bank said on Thursday 5 November 2026. The figure is 6.6% above the US$136.0 billion of a year earlier; the government’s own share, debt it borrowed or guaranteed, was US$56.9 billion.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

For US investors, the number shows how much of Nigeria’s foreign debt sits outside government books and how costly it is to service. It matters to anyone who holds Nigerian Eurobonds, the dollar bonds that Nigeria sells to international investors.

What the World Bank Reported

The World Bank published the figure in its International Debt Report 2026, which tracks the borrowing of low- and middle-income countries. Its data show Nigeria’s external debt, meaning money owed to lenders outside the country, at US$145.0 billion for 2025.

Debt that the government borrowed or guaranteed was US$56.9 billion, up 13.2% from US$50.2 billion in 2024. Private borrowers without a state guarantee owed US$54.5 billion, down from US$57.5 billion, while short-term debt rose to US$28.1 billion from US$22.2 billion.

Bonds issued by the public sector, including Eurobonds, stood at US$19.4 billion, up from US$18.0 billion. Loans from commercial banks to the government or its agencies more than doubled to US$5.0 billion from US$2.2 billion.

Aerial view of central Lagos, Nigeria, with the lagoon and an offshore rig on the right
Central Lagos from the air, the centre of Nigeria’s banks and companies. File photo. photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Debt Is Larger but Slightly Lighter

Measured against the size of the economy, Nigeria’s external debt fell to 51.5% of gross national income, the total income of its citizens and firms, from 55.1% in 2024. Measured against export earnings it fell to 211.9% from 221.4%.

The cost of paying it back moved the other way. Debt service, the interest and principal paid each year, rose to 19.3% of export earnings in 2025 from 17.6% in 2024.

The Global Picture

Nigeria’s rise came as developing countries’ external debt jumped 5.5% to a record US$9.4 trillion in 2025, the fastest pace since 2021, according to the World Bank. These countries paid US$1.4 trillion in principal and interest in 2025, up 1.9% and the fifth rise in a row.

The bank said private lenders returned and bond markets reopened, but the cost of borrowing stayed high. Countries that qualify for the bank’s concessional loans, which carry below-market interest, paid an average of 8.2% on new private loans in 2025, the highest rate since 1989.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on events, Bola Tinubu trades at 67.5% to win Nigeria’s next presidential election and Peter Obi, a leading opposition figure, at 26.0%. About US$153,000 has been traded on that market as of 1:52 p.m. ET on 6 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Nigerian Eurobonds, the data show a public-sector bond stock of US$19.4 billion that is growing slowly and a heavier annual repayment bill. Higher debt service leaves less export income for imports, which can weigh on the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

If you run a business that sells to Nigeria, note that US$54.5 billion of the total is private debt, so many firms carry their own dollar repayments. Travellers and expatriates are not directly affected, but a weaker currency raises local prices over time.

What Is Not Known

The World Bank figure covers the whole country, public and private, so it is far larger than the roughly US$54.5 billion of government external debt that Nigeria’s Debt Management Office reported for 30 June 2026 (US$51.9 billion at 31 March). The two measure different things and dates and should not be compared.

The 2024 base is also higher than in an earlier World Bank dataset, which showed US$108.8 billion before this update. It is also not known how new foreign loans that President Tinubu has sought from the Senate, Nigeria’s upper house of parliament, will change the picture, since they fall after 2025.

Final figures for 2025 may be revised in later editions of the report.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also what new loans could mean for each Nigerian.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Foreign Debt Does Nigeria Owe?

The World Bank puts Nigeria’s total external debt, public and private combined, at US$145.0 billion at the end of 2025. That is up 6.6% from US$136.0 billion a year earlier.

Is All of It Government Debt?

No, about US$56.9 billion was borrowed or guaranteed by the public sector. Most of the rest was owed by private borrowers without a state guarantee or was short-term debt.

Is Nigeria’s Debt Burden Getting Lighter?

Debt relative to national income fell to 51.5% from 55.1%, and relative to exports to 211.9% from 221.4%. Yearly debt service rose to 19.3% of export earnings from 17.6%.

What Is the International Debt Report?

It is the World Bank’s yearly report on the external debt of low- and middle-income countries. The 2026 edition was published on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Sources: World Bank, press release on the International Debt Report 2026, 5 November 2026; World Bank, International Debt Statistics, Nigeria series DT.DOD.DECT.CD and related series, updated 5 November 2026; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 6 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Somalia's court says the president's term has ended”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

debt service Eurobonds International Debt Report Nigeria Nigeria economy Nigeria external debt Tinubu World Bank

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.