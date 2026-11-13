Nigeria Witness Says Emefiele Used Proxies

A tree-lined street in Ikeja GRA, a residential area of Ikeja, the Lagos State capital district, pictured in April 2023. Photo: Swantata / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

NIGERIA · COURTS

A prosecution witness told a court in Lagos on Thursday 12 November 2026 that Godwin Emefiele, Nigeria’s former central bank governor, used associates to acquire property in Lagos, Delta State in the south, Ogun State next to Lagos, and the capital, Abuja. The investigator works for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency.

The testimony is an allegation made in open court, not a finding, and Emefiele’s lawyers can challenge it when they question the witness in cross-examination, the testing of testimony by the other side. The case matters beyond Lagos because Emefiele ran the Central Bank of Nigeria, the national bank that sets interest rates in Africa’s most populous country, until his suspension in June 2023.

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Key Facts Who Godwin Emefiele, ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and his co-defendant Henry Omoile, charged with accepting gifts.

What An EFCC investigator says Emefiele used associates to buy property in four places.

Where Lagos State Special Offences Court, a trial court for corruption cases, in Ikeja, before Judge Rahman Oshodi.

When Testimony on Thursday 12 November 2026; the court adjourned, meaning paused, until Friday 13 November.

Status Allegations only; the defence objected and cross-examination is still to come.

What the Witness Told the Court

The witness said his team recorded Emefiele’s statement and traced assets the agency links to him. He told the court that investigators found property held through associates in Lagos, Delta State, Ogun State and Abuja, the capital.

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The properties he listed include twin duplexes in Lekki Phase 1, a Lagos district and two mansions on Queens Drive in Ikoyi, another Lagos district. He also named a factory under construction in Agbor, Delta State, and a block of eight flats on Adekunle Lawal Street in Ikoyi.

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Property in Abuja and Ogun

In Abuja, the witness described an estate of more than 700 houses under construction in the Lokogoma district. In Ogun State, next to Lagos, he described a warehouse of containers reportedly worth hundreds of billions of naira, Nigeria’s currency (roughly US$150 million or more at 1,340 naira per dollar).

He said about US$2 million in cash was recovered from the office of a lawyer who, the witness said, had admitted acting as a front for Emefiele. The lawyer’s own account in court has not been reported.

Eagle Square, a public space in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo. Photo: Tofibobo2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

What the Defence Said

Lawyers for Emefiele and for Omoile, who faces three counts of unlawfully accepting gifts, objected that the property evidence had no bearing on the charges. Judge Oshodi overruled them and said the defence could test the witness in cross-examination.

The witness also told the court that some of the properties have already been forfeited, meaning seized by the state. The defence can still question him in cross-examination.

In Plain English Cross-examination: questioning of a witness by the other side’s lawyers.

Counts: the separate charges listed in an indictment.

EFCC: Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the federal anti-corruption agency.

Central Bank of Nigeria: the national bank that sets interest rates and manages the naira.

Proxy: a person who holds or buys assets on behalf of someone else.

How This Case Fits Together

Emefiele and Omoile are tried together in Lagos, with 19 counts against Emefiele and three against Omoile. The counts against Emefiele cover receiving gratification (improper payments) and corrupt demands, and he also faces separate charges in Abuja, as our earlier report on that trial explains.

The case is part of the wider coverage of Nigeria on our site. The two cases are separate trials in separate courts.

What It Means for You

For investors in Nigerian bonds or the naira, the case is a test of governance at the institution that sets the currency and interest-rate rules. The testimony concerns the past conduct of a former governor, not current policy.

Readers with business in Nigeria should note that the testimony is unproven and that the defence has not yet answered it. We will report the cross-examination when it is public.

What Is Not Known

The defence has not yet cross-examined the witness, and what the containers in Ogun State hold has not been established. The witness’s account has not been tested by the court.

The property list and the counts come from reports of the hearing and have not been checked against the court record. They are reported, not confirmed, until that record is available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Godwin Emefiele?

He is the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who was suspended in June 2023. He is on trial on corruption-related charges in Lagos and faces separate charges in Abuja.

What did the witness say on 12 November 2026?

An EFCC investigator told the court that Emefiele used associates to acquire property in Lagos, Delta State, Ogun State and Abuja. The investigator’s account is testimony, not a court finding.

Has Emefiele been convicted?

No. The trial is continuing and the hearing was adjourned to 13 November 2026, with the defence still able to cross-examine the witness.

Who is Henry Omoile?

He is Emefiele’s co-defendant in the Lagos trial. The charges against him concern unlawfully accepting gifts.

Sources: Testimony of an EFCC investigator before Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Thursday 12 November 2026; The testimony was heard in open court on 12 November 2026 and is reconstructed here from several accounts of the hearing.

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