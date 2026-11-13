Nigeria Ruling Party Condemns Rally Attacks

Key Facts —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives President Tinubu 68.5% and opposition candidate Obi 21.5% to win in 2027 (US$157,000 traded; 13 Nov, 3:26 a.m. ET). —Who. Dele Alake, spokesperson for the ruling party’s presidential campaign council, issued it on Thursday 12 November 2026. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. It condemned attacks on political meetings in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states and a disrupted Lagos town hall. —Ask. It urged security agencies to prevent political violence and to arrest and punish those responsible. —Not known. We found no police statement or arrests for the Lagos disruption, and the injury count is unconfirmed. —As of 13 November 2026, 08:45 GMT.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned a run of attacks on political meetings and asked security agencies to arrest the attackers. Its presidential campaign council issued the statement on Thursday 12 November 2026.

What the Ruling Party Said

Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, issued a statement on Thursday 12 November 2026 condemning recent attacks on political gatherings. The council is the election team of President Bola Tinubu’s party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement named Edo, Cross River and Gombe states and “strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting” in Lagos. It asked security agencies to be alert and to see that perpetrators are apprehended and punished, and it urged parties not to instigate violence at political events.

The statement gave no dates, places or casualty figures for the Edo, Cross River and Gombe incidents. We could not tie the Edo reference to a dated incident in November.

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The Lagos Town Hall Disruption

The Lagos event belonged to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), an opposition party whose presidential candidate is Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor. Suspected thugs disrupted it on Thursday 12 November at an event venue in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos, according to reports of the day.

Several vehicles were reportedly damaged, and one suspected attacker was reportedly caught and handed to police. The NDC says some supporters were hurt, but the number is not confirmed (our earlier report: Peter Obi Party’s Lagos Town Hall Attacked).

File photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Other Attacks This Month

On Wednesday 4 November, attackers hit Obi’s convoy near Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, Cross River State, while Obi was in Calabar for an NDC town hall. Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect, and the state police commissioner ordered a thorough investigation to find others involved.

On Wednesday 11 November, thugs set up a bonfire on Jekadafari Road in Gombe during a trip by Isa Ali Pantami, a former federal communications minister and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for Gombe governor. Gombe police spokesman Buhari Abdullahi said a probe had begun, and no arrests were reported (our report on the Gombe attack).

Police have not named the attackers in the Gombe case. We do not know whether these are the incidents the ruling party meant, because its statement gave no details.

Parliament Joins the Call

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly, adopted an urgent motion on Thursday 12 November by Frederick Agbedi, the House Minority Leader (the lead lawmaker of the minority parties), and 16 others. It set up a committee drawn from the House committees on Police Affairs and on National Security and Intelligence, chaired by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, to report within three weeks.

The panel can investigate and recommend, but prosecutions are for police and prosecutors. Our full account is in Nigeria’s House to Probe Campaign Violence.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices Bola Tinubu at 68.5% and Peter Obi at 21.5% to win the Nigerian presidential election, with former vice president Atiku Abubakar at about 7% (a thinly traded price) (US$157,348 traded in total; read at 3:26 a.m. US Eastern on 13 November 2026). These are bets, not polls, and the market does not say how violence might change the vote.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why It Matters

Three incidents of violence at political events within nine days (4 November in Calabar, 11 November in Gombe, 12 November in Lagos) show that campaign security is already a live issue before the 2027 vote. The party that leads the federal government, which oversees the national police, is now asking police to act.

For US readers who invest in Nigeria or travel there, the practical signal is whether arrests follow and whether the House committee reports on time. Nigeria is a large market, and election-season violence is the kind of risk that fund managers and travel advisers track.

In Plain English

The APC is the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party and the party of President Tinubu. The NDC, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, is an opposition party that backs Peter Obi.

A campaign council is the team a party sets up to run its election effort, and its spokesperson speaks for the campaign rather than the government. A town hall is a public meeting where candidates and supporters meet.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how many people were hurt in Lagos or who sent the attackers, and we found no police account of arrests there. We also do not know which Edo incident the statement meant.

Whether Obi was due at the Lagos event is disputed. Each point stays open until police or the parties give an official account, and we will update this article when they do.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s APC say about attacks on rallies?

Its presidential campaign council condemned attacks on political gatherings in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states and the disruption of an NDC town hall in Lagos. It urged security agencies to arrest and punish those responsible.

What happened at the NDC town hall in Lagos?

Suspected thugs disrupted the event on 12 November in the Oregun area of Ikeja, and several vehicles were reportedly damaged. The number of injured is not confirmed, and we found no police statement on arrests.

Were there arrests over the attack on Peter Obi’s convoy?

Yes, in Calabar. Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect after the 4 November attack, and the commissioner of police ordered an investigation.

When is Nigeria’s next general election?

It is due in 2027. The Independent National Electoral Commission publishes the official timetable on its website.

Sources: APC Presidential Campaign Council press statement, 12 November 2026; statements by Nigeria Police Force spokespeople on the Calabar and Gombe incidents; National Assembly motion of 12 November 2026 (nass.gov.ng); Polymarket (Nigerian presidential election winner market).

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