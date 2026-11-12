Nigeria Opposition Wants Probe of Cash Gifts
NIGERIA · POLITICS
Key Facts
- The claim The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria’s main opposition party, says the ruling party handed out cash and gifts.
- The request It asked the anti-graft agency (EFCC) and the election commission (INEC) to investigate.
- The proof The ADC cites luxury cars, cash, food and a video. None of it is verified.
- The response No reply from the ruling party, EFCC or INEC was available on 12 November 2026.
- Prediction markets Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu a 68.5% chance of winning the presidency, with US$157,000 traded (12 November, 4:25 a.m. ET).
Nigeria’s main opposition party says the ruling party is trying to buy support with cash and gifts ahead of the 2027 election. On Wednesday 11 November 2026 the African Democratic Congress (ADC) asked two state agencies to investigate.
For US readers, the dispute matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer. Doubt over how its 2027 vote is run can move investors and shape Washington’s view of West Africa, and our Nigeria coverage follows the race.
What the ADC Says
In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, its director of strategic communication, the ADC’s Presidential Campaign Council said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has increasingly given out money and gifts at political events. It said this creates a false impression of popular support for President Bola Tinubu.
The council cited reports of luxury vehicles presented to APC women leaders, and cash and cooked food said to be handed out by the president’s son through a political support group called the City Boy Movement. It also cited videos that it says show an APC women’s leader sharing money and fabrics at a gathering.
The council asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election referee, to investigate. It also asked them to say publicly whether electoral or currency laws were broken.
The Manifesto Row
In a second statement, signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its director of media and publicity, the ADC council said the APC’s new 2027 to 2031 manifesto, unveiled by President Tinubu on Tuesday 10 November at a rally in Dutse, Jigawa state, recycles promises made in 2023. It listed stable electricity, affordable food, a stronger naira, jobs for young people and better security.
The council said Nigerians have instead faced rising food prices, a weaker currency and persistent insecurity since May 2023. These are the ADC’s claims, and the APC had not answered them at the time of writing.
A Party in Court
The statements come as the ADC fights for its own survival. On Thursday 5 November 2026 a Federal High Court in Abuja voided the party’s leadership and the primaries held under it, including Atiku Abubakar’s nomination, and the party has appealed and asked for a stay that was undecided.
Our explainer on the ADC court ruling sets out what the judgment means for Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and the party’s presidential candidate. The ADC also says the Kaduna state government sealed Arewa House, a historic building in Kaduna, which was due to host a meeting between Atiku and northern leaders on Thursday 12 November.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, gives Bola Tinubu a 68.5% chance of winning Nigeria’s presidential election and Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, 19.5%. Atiku Abubakar trades at 1.6%, with US$157,000 traded on the market (12 November, 4:25 a.m. ET).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you hold Nigerian bonds, oil stocks or naira exposure, watch whether the electoral commission or the anti-graft agency answers the ADC. A formal probe would signal that money in politics is a live issue before the 2027 vote.
Travellers and US companies in Nigeria need not change plans because of this dispute. The claims are an opposition allegation, not a finding by any agency.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the vehicles, cash or videos described by the ADC are real, or who paid for them. Neither the APC, the EFCC nor INEC had published a reply on Thursday 12 November 2026.
It is also not known whether the agencies will open a case. Nor is it confirmed who sealed Arewa House, or why, because the Kaduna state government’s media office said it was unaware of any sealing.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the ADC Asking For?
The African Democratic Congress wants the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged cash and gift handouts. It also wants both bodies to say publicly what steps they take.
Is the Cash Handout Claim Proven?
No. The claim comes from the ADC’s own campaign council, and the videos and vehicles it cites are unverified. The ruling party, EFCC and INEC had not published a reply on Thursday 12 November 2026.
What Is the EFCC?
The EFCC is Nigeria’s main anti-corruption agency. It prosecutes financial crimes, and the ADC says it should also look at cash given out at political events.
Why Does This Matter for the 2027 Vote?
Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, and its election will shape policy on currency, debt and security. Claims of vote-buying can also affect how voters and investors judge the result.
Sources: African Democratic Congress, Presidential Campaign Council statements signed by Phrank Shaibu and Kola Ologbondiyan, 11 November 2026; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market (polymarket.com), 12 November 2026; Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, judgment of 5 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error