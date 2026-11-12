Ex-Minister Pantami’s Gombe Convoy Attacked

Nigeria Politics

A convoy carrying a former Nigerian minister was attacked on arrival in Gombe, and the rights group Amnesty International has urged police to investigate.

A convoy carrying Isa Ali Pantami, a former Nigerian communications minister, was attacked in Gombe, capital of Gombe State in north-eastern Nigeria, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Amnesty International, the global human rights group, condemned the attack on Thursday 12 November 2026.

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Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and its 2027 elections will shape politics across the region. Gombe’s governorship vote is about 12 weeks away, so the incident matters to readers abroad.

Key Facts •Who: Isa Ali Pantami, ex-communications minister and Gombe governor candidate for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). •What: His convoy was attacked in Gombe city, with burned tyres and smashed glass on Jekadafari Road. •Where: Gombe, capital of Gombe State in north-eastern Nigeria. •When: Wednesday 11 November 2026; Amnesty International condemned it on 12 November. •Next: Nigeria's election body lists the governorship vote for Saturday 6 February 2027.

What Happened in Gombe

Pantami arrived in Gombe on Wednesday 11 November 2026 for a rally and reception with supporters. His convoy was attacked on Jekadafari Road in the city.

Tyres were burned on the road, and windscreens and glass of convoy vehicles were smashed. No one has confirmed how many vehicles were damaged or how many people were hurt.

Pantami is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a main opposition party, for governor of Gombe State. Our explainer on the Gombe candidates gives more background on the race.

The central mosque in Gombe city, capital of Gombe State in north-eastern Nigeria. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Gwanki, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Amnesty and the Police Said

Amnesty International said the attack appeared aimed at stopping Pantami from entering Gombe town. Its preliminary findings suggest the attackers are suspected to be working for Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amnesty urged security agencies to investigate and bring those responsible to justice through a fair trial. It said no arrests appeared to have been made.

Buhari Abdullahi, spokesperson for the Gombe State Police Command, confirmed the incident. He said some people took advantage of the movement of the crowd to barricade vehicles and attack them after the main procession had passed.

Abdullahi said no arrests had been made as of Thursday and that an investigation is under way. He said police could not establish how many vehicles were affected because no formal complaint had been lodged.

Usman Murtala, the APC’s publicity secretary in Gombe State, accused supporters of the PDP candidate of attacking residents and damaging property. That is the APC’s own claim, and no suspect has been named.

Who Is Isa Ali Pantami

Pantami served as Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy under former president Muhammadu Buhari. He quit the APC governorship race in protest after the party backed Jamilu Gwamna, its consensus candidate, meaning one agreed by party leaders, and joined the PDP.

On 24 September 2026 the Federal High Court in Gombe, a national trial court, nullified the first PDP primary that picked him and ordered a fresh one. He won the rerun on 29 September 2026, and our profile of Isa Ali Pantami explains his career.

The 2027 Election Calendar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election body, lists the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027. It lists the governorship and state assembly elections for Saturday 6 February 2027.

INEC revised its timetable in February 2026 after Nigeria adopted a new election law, the Electoral Act 2026. Its published calendar still shows both votes as upcoming.

So Gombe’s governor race is about twelve weeks away. Campaign incidents like this one therefore land close to polling day.

What It Means for Election Risk

The incident shows how quickly a campaign event can become a security question. Amnesty describes violence against the opposition, while the police describe opportunists acting after the procession had passed.

The strongest counter-view belongs to the APC and the police. The APC’s Usman Murtala says PDP supporters attacked residents, and police say no arrests have been made and no formal complaint has been lodged.

For a US reader, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so the credibility of its vote matters. We follow that test in our Nigeria coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not established who attacked the convoy. Amnesty’s link to the APC is a preliminary suspicion and remains unproven.

No one has confirmed the number of injuries or damaged vehicles. Police said no arrests had been made as of Thursday and named no suspects.

What to Watch Next

First, watch whether police, who say an investigation is under way, make arrests or name suspects. Police said no formal complaint had been lodged, so any later complaint would be a signal.

Second, watch the INEC dates, with the governorship vote set for Saturday 6 February 2027. Any revision by INEC would reset the campaign clock.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Isa Ali Pantami?

He is a former Nigerian minister of communications and digital economy. He is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Gombe State.

What happened to his convoy?

It was attacked on Jekadafari Road in Gombe on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Tyres were burned and convoy glass was smashed.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police said no arrests had been made as of Thursday. Amnesty International said none appeared to have been made.

When is the Gombe governorship election?

INEC lists it for Saturday 6 February 2027. The presidential vote is listed for Saturday 16 January 2027.

Sources Amnesty International, Nigeria; INEC election calendar. Amnesty International statement of 12 November 2026; statements by the Gombe State Police Command, the PDP and the APC, 12 November 2026.

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