The Nigerian Economic Society says stable numbers are not yet shared prosperity, and it wants parties to protect the reforms through the 2027 campaign.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, pictured in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Economy: Nigeria

The Nigerian Economic Society has asked politicians not to undo the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. Dr Baba Yusuf Musa, president of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), a professional association of Nigerian economists, made the appeal on Thursday 19 November 2026 at the National Growth and Development Forum in Abuja.

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He told political parties and governments at every tier to keep fiscal discipline and policy continuity. The forum, organised by Moneyline with Nancy, a business talk show on the Nigerian broadcaster African Independent Television, took the theme “The Nigeria We Want: The Economy, Your Money, Our Future”.

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Key Facts Who. Baba Yusuf Musa, president of the Nigerian Economic Society, the professional body of Nigerian economists.

What. He urged parties and governments to keep fiscal discipline and not reverse reforms before the 2027 elections.

Where. Abuja, at the National Growth and Development Forum, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:45 GMT.

The Nigerian Economic Society says stable numbers are not yet shared prosperity, and it wants parties to protect the reforms through the 2027 campaign.

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President Bola Tinubu said on 29 May 2023 that the petrol subsidy was gone. On 14 June 2023 the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) merged its several official exchange rates into one market rate.

Tax reform bills were signed on 26 June 2025 and took effect on 1 January 2026. The CBN had set March 2026 as the deadline for banks to raise fresh capital, a step known as bank recapitalisation.

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Musa said he judges Tinubu’s reforms by whether ordinary Nigerians are better off. His appeal was direct: “As we approach the 2027 elections, I appeal, respectfully but earnestly, to all stakeholders, across every party and every tier of government, to protect these hard-won gains through fiscal discipline and policy continuity.”

Central Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, seen from above in September 2018. (File photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

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Official data back part of his case. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s statistics office, put second-quarter 2026 growth in real GDP (output after inflation) at 4.43% year on year at the end of August 2026, up from 3.89% in the first quarter.

On 16 November 2026 the NBS put October headline inflation, the all-items annual rate, at 14.06%, down from 14.63% in September and the fifth monthly fall in a row. The CBN cut its main interest rate by 350 basis points (3.5 percentage points), from 26.5% to 23%, on 22 September 2026.

The CBN’s gross external reserves, the dollars and other foreign assets it holds, stood at about US$54.87 billion on 12 November 2026. They have slipped from about US$55.26 billion on 27 October 2026, according to the central bank’s figures.

On debt, Musa was blunt: “Debt is a financing instrument, not a development strategy.” The Debt Management Office (DMO), the government’s debt agency, put total public debt in Nigeria’s currency, the naira, at 166.79 trillion (about US$120.93 billion at 1,379 naira per US$1, the 30 June rate) on 30 June 2026.

Musa said the numbers do not yet feel like progress at home: “Macroeconomic stability is necessary, but it is not yet shared prosperity.” He added: “A stable exchange rate is not yet a full dinner table.”

The government side says stability has to come first. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Economic Affairs, told the forum: “If you don’t build a strong macro, you can’t go anywhere with the micro,” using macro to mean the national economy and micro the economy of households and firms.

Musa set out five priorities: job-creating growth, affordable credit, domestic production, investment in human capital and disciplined public finance. He proposed a national development compact of government, business, universities, media and citizens, with measurable targets for household income, jobs, education, health, electricity and poverty.

He said the country must replace “the politics of short-term applause with the economics of long-term results.” The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a business-led policy think tank, said in January 2026 that the 2027 election cycle is the biggest test of the reforms.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and swings in its policy move the naira, Nigerian government bonds and the cost of doing business for US firms there. For investors, the figures above are the baseline against which any change of course would be measured.

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets its policy rate, meets on 23 and 24 November 2026, with a decision due on Tuesday 24 November. Analysts polled before the October inflation figures expected a hold at 23%, though a small cut is not ruled out, and the NBS has yet to publish third-quarter growth figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s economists ask politicians to do?

The Nigerian Economic Society asked parties and governments to keep fiscal discipline and policy continuity before the 2027 elections. It wants the gains of the reforms protected.

Why does this matter outside Nigeria?

Policy swings in Africa’s most populous country move its currency, its bonds and the cost of operating there. Foreign firms and investors watch for any sign of reversal.

What happens next?

The central bank’s rate decision and the next GDP release are the next official checkpoints. Both will show whether stability is holding.

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