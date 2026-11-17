The skyline of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, seen from Chiremba Road and pictured in 2020. The photo is illustrative and does not show the recruits. Photo: Itaisibanda / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Namib Minerals, a gold producer listed on the US Nasdaq exchange with mines in Zimbabwe, said its underground How Mine made 2,396 ounces of gold in October 2026. The company said in its statement of 16 November 2026 that this was about 21% above its third-quarter monthly average.

The gain follows the start-up of an expanded mill, the plant that crushes ore and recovers the gold. For US investors in Nasdaq-listed African miners, it is an early test of whether more capacity turns into more ounces.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Output. How Mine made 2,396 ounces in October, 21% above the third-quarter monthly average.

Ore. The mine processed 52,376 tonnes in October, about 27% above the third-quarter monthly average.

Grade. Gold content averaged 1.64 grams per tonne of ore, against 1.72 in the third quarter.

Costs. Direct cost (C1) was US$1,155 an ounce; all-in sustaining cost, which adds overheads, was about US$1,783.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 7 p.m. GMT

More ore through a bigger mill, not richer ore, lifted output, the company says, and the company says costs should fall further after power upgrades targeted for early 2027. One month is not a trend.

The Big Picture

Namib Minerals mines gold in Zimbabwe, a southern African country that Zimbabwe Explained covers in more detail. Its statement of 26 October 2026 put How Mine’s expanded mill at about 55,000 tonnes a month, up from about 40,500, and chief executive Tulani Sikwila leads the company.

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In its first-half results of 1 October 2026, Namib Minerals had lowered its full-year 2026 output guidance and expected the mill to start in mid-October. It said it would then need six to eight weeks to build up to full rate, with an end-of-December target.

The company says its formal 2027 guidance will include its Redwing Mine, a Zimbabwean gold mine it is restarting, with first gold targeted for November 2026 in a company statement of 3 November 2026. Our record holds no sourced national figure for Zimbabwe’s gold output, so we do not rank How Mine against other producers, and Who Runs Zimbabwe’s Economy gives the wider setting.

File photo: a downtown avenue in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital. Photo: Suesen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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What We Know

Namib Minerals said in its statement of 16 November 2026 that How Mine produced 2,396 ounces of gold in October 2026. That compares with a third-quarter 2026 monthly average of 1,981 ounces, and the company says October beat its January to September 2026 monthly average by about 27%.

The mine processed 52,376 tonnes of ore in October, about 27% above its third-quarter monthly average, the same statement says. Head grade, the amount of gold in each tonne of ore, was 1.64 grams per tonne against 1.72 in the third quarter.

Namib Minerals announced on 26 October 2026 that the expanded mill was operating at its full rate of about 55,000 tonnes a month, up from about 40,500, ahead of schedule. Its statement of 16 November 2026 adds that the mill was not at full capacity throughout October and is still in ramp-up, with plant availability, the share of time the mill is ready to run, of about 94.6% since commissioning.

For October, Namib Minerals reported a C1 cash cost, the direct cost of mining and processing, of US$1,155 per ounce. Its all-in sustaining cost, or AISC, which adds overheads and the capital needed to keep the mine running, was about US$1,783 per ounce.

Why It Matters

The company links the gain to volume, not richer rock. Throughput, the ore the mill processes, rose about 27% while head grade fell about 5%, our arithmetic from the company’s 1.72 and 1.64 grams per tonne, so more tonnes outweighed a thinner yield per tonne.

Namib Minerals gives illustrative post-upgrade costs of about US$1,067 (C1) and US$1,695 (AISC) per ounce, based on estimated grid-power costs; it says these are not guidance and targets the upgrades for the first quarter of 2027. That would be a fall of about US$88 per ounce on both measures, our arithmetic from the company’s October figures of US$1,155 and US$1,783.

We give no gold price because we have no dated one from a primary source. The Zimbabwe miners’ revenue forecast sets the sector context.

What to Watch

Namib Minerals says it expects formal 2027 guidance, including Redwing Mine, in the first quarter of 2027; the date is not confirmed. That guidance will show how many ounces the company expects in a full year at the larger mill.

The company’s statement of 16 November 2026 targets power upgrades for the first quarter of 2027, after which it gives illustrative lower costs, not guidance; the date is not confirmed. A second checkpoint is Redwing: on 3 November 2026 the company targeted its first gold pour for November 2026, and we have not seen a pour confirmed.

The Other Side

We found no named outside critic or short seller, so this section rests on the company’s own data. Its head grade fell from 1.72 to 1.64 grams per tonne between the third quarter and October, according to the statement of 16 November 2026.

Namib Minerals also lowered its full-year 2026 output guidance at its first-half results of 1 October 2026. October is a single month, and twelve times its 2,396 ounces, about 28,750 ounces, is our arithmetic and not company guidance.

What Is Not Known

Whether the 55,000-tonne rate and 94.6% availability can hold for several months is not known. It is also not known whether grade will recover or keep falling.

No sourced figure lets us compare How Mine with Zimbabwe’s total gold output. Nor has the company split the October gain between the expanded mill and other factors.

What It Means for You

For investors who follow Nasdaq-listed African miners, these are company figures that have not been independently verified. The facts to weigh are 21% more gold, 27% more ore, a lower grade and unit costs the company says should fall further.

Readers who want the wider picture can start with our Zimbabwe coverage and our look at how gold reserves back the ZiG, Zimbabwe’s currency. This is journalism, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much gold did How Mine produce in October 2026?

Namib Minerals said How Mine produced 2,396 ounces of gold in October 2026. That was about 21% above its third-quarter monthly average of 1,981 ounces, in its statement of 16 November 2026.

Why did output rise at How Mine?

The company says the expanded mill reached its full rate of about 55,000 tonnes a month. Ore processed was about 27% above the third-quarter monthly average, while head grade fell to 1.64 grams per tonne.

What do C1 and AISC mean?

C1 is the direct cost of mining and processing an ounce of gold. AISC, all-in sustaining cost, adds overheads and sustaining capital; Namib Minerals reported US$1,155 and about US$1,783 per ounce for October.

Has Namib Minerals given 2027 guidance?

No. The company says formal 2027 guidance, including Redwing Mine, is expected in the first quarter of 2027, and the date is not confirmed.

Sources Namib Minerals press release, 16 November 2026 · Namib Minerals press release, 3 November 2026 · Namib Minerals press release, 26 October 2026 · Namib Minerals first-half 2026 results release, 1 October 2026

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