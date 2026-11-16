File photo: a stamp mill crushing ore at a small-scale mine in Zimbabwe. Photo: Kevin Walsh, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Published Monday 16 November 2026 · Source: Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Mining Prospects 2027 survey

Zimbabwe’s mining industry expects US$14.6 billion in mineral revenue in 2027, up from an estimated US$13.6 billion this year. The figures come from the annual survey of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, the miners’ industry body, and the rise of about US$1 billion, or 7%, rests on expected higher output and firm prices.

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Gold, lithium and coal are named as key drivers of output growth, and lithium is the metal used in electric-car batteries. Because the figure comes from executives and not from the statistics office, it is a statement of confidence, not a government forecast.

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Key Facts Forecast: Zimbabwe’s mining industry projects US$14.6 billion in mineral revenue for 2027.

Baseline: The 2026 estimate is US$13.6 billion, so the projected rise is about 7%.

Risks: Executives name electricity costs, high production costs, taxes and foreign currency shortages.

Next: Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said he will present the 2027 budget on Thursday 19 November.

As of: Monday 16 November 2026, 20:15 GMT

Executives expect higher output and firm prices to lift mineral income by about 7% next year, but power costs and scarce foreign currency stand in the way.

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What the Chamber of Mines Survey Says

The report, titled Mining Prospects 2027, was presented by Professor A. Makochekanwa, and found that business confidence in the sector has improved. Executives told the survey they expect higher production, better use of installed capacity and firm prices.

Producers of ferrochrome (an iron-chromium alloy used in steelmaking), coal and diamonds are expected to contribute significantly to the rise. Executives asked for a price-linked royalty, a payment to the state that rises when prices rise and eases when they fall.

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What Could Stand in the Way

Electricity supply and cost are among the main risks, because the survey warns that electricity supply and its cost could undermine growth. Drought and breakdowns at power stations are listed among the risks.

High production costs, taxes, mining fees and shortages of foreign currency are also on the survey’s list of threats. The survey says these pressures could undermine the expected growth.

Where the Number Comes From

The Chamber publishes this survey every year as a gauge of how executives see the coming twelve months, so it measures expectations and not outcomes. The US$14.6 billion is a projection by mining executives, not a figure from the statistics office or the finance ministry.

Last year’s edition projected US$7.5 billion in mineral revenue for 2026, and the new survey’s estimate for 2026 is US$13.6 billion. The findings made public do not explain the gap between the two.

What the Government Decides Next

The industry’s request for a price-linked royalty now goes to a finance minister who has said he will present the 2027 national budget to Parliament on Thursday 19 November. Separately, the government suspended exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates (partly processed lithium ore) on 25 February 2026, ahead of a ban on lithium concentrates it had planned from January 2027.

In Plain English

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe is the body that speaks for the country’s mining companies. A royalty is a share of a mine’s sales that is paid to the state.

What It Means for You

For US readers the link is lithium, which goes into electric-car batteries, and gold, since the survey names both among the drivers of expected growth. Investors in listed miners with Zimbabwean operations will find that the survey is a statement of sentiment, not company results.

What Is Not Known

The reason for the gap between last year’s US$7.5 billion revenue projection and the new US$13.6 billion estimate for 2026 is not stated in the findings made public. Which export rules apply to lithium concentrates after the 25 February suspension, and whether the January 2027 ban date holds, is also not confirmed.

Read our report on the small-scale miners’ regularisation deadline for the policy background. Our Zimbabwe coverage has more.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue do Zimbabwe’s miners expect in 2027?

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe’s survey projects US$14.6 billion in mineral revenue for 2027. That is about 7% above its US$13.6 billion estimate for 2026.

Who produced the forecast?

The forecast comes from the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe’s survey report Mining Prospects 2027, presented by Professor A. Makochekanwa. It reflects what mining executives expect, not an official projection.

What are the biggest risks to the forecast?

The survey points to electricity supply and cost, high production costs, taxation and shortages of foreign currency. It also lists drought and power-station breakdowns.

When is Zimbabwe’s 2027 budget?

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said he will present it to Parliament on Thursday 19 November. It is the government’s main annual statement of taxes and spending.

Sources: Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Mining Prospects 2027: The State of the Mining Industry Survey Report, 16 November 2026; Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Mining Prospects 2026 survey, November 2025; public statement of the Finance Minister on the 2027 national budget date, November 2026; Government of Zimbabwe, suspension of raw mineral exports, 25 February 2026.

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