Mr Price's takeover of NKD lifted sales by more than 40%, but earnings per share grew only 2%. The company says financing costs weighed on profit and expects trading to stay hard.

File photo. The towers of Sandton, Johannesburg's main business district, South Africa. Photo: Andres de Wet, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Retail: South Africa

Mr Price Group, the clothing and homeware chain listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), said on Friday 20 November 2026 that retail sales jumped 41.8% to R25.3 billion (about US$1.45 billion) in the six months to 26 September. Nearly all of that growth comes from NKD, a European discount retailer it bought this year.

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Profit per share barely moved. Headline earnings per share, South Africa’s standard measure that strips out one-off items, rose only 2.0% to 523.0 cents (about US$0.30).

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Key Facts Who. Mr Price Group, a South African clothing and homeware retailer with 5,410 shops in Africa and Europe.

What. Retail sales rose 41.8% to R25.3 billion (US$1.45 billion); headline earnings per share rose 2.0%.

Why. NKD, a European discount chain bought on 31 March 2026, added R6.9 billion (US$395 million) of sales.

Next. The interim dividend of 329.5 cents a share is paid on Monday 14 December 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 05:05 GMT

Mr Price’s takeover of NKD lifted sales by more than 40%, but earnings per share grew only 2%. The company says financing costs weighed on profit and expects trading to stay hard.

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Mr Price agreed in December 2025 to buy NKD, which runs discount shops in seven European markets, and the deal took effect on 31 March 2026. This is therefore the first half-year to include NKD’s trading, and NKD ended it with 2,162 shops after opening 44 and closing 36.

Before the deal, Mr Price earned its money in Africa. Its African sales rose 3.1% to R18.4 billion (about US$1.05 billion), but sales in comparable shops, a measure that leaves out newly opened stores, were flat.

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That points to a business growing mainly by adding shops, not by selling more through the old ones. Last year the interim dividend rose 6.5% to 323.2 cents, so the pace of growth in shareholder payouts has slowed to 2.0% this year.

The group now runs 5,410 shops, of which 3,248 are in Africa. NKD’s 2,162 shops make up about 40% of the total.

Basic earnings per share, which include one-off items, rose just 0.2% to 513.6 cents (about US$0.29). Diluted headline earnings per share, which allow for extra shares that could be issued, rose 2.2% to 508.6 cents.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping, a mall in Umhlanga near Durban, South Africa. File photo (2022, CommunicationsLady, CC BY-SA 4.0).

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NKD earned an operating profit of R526 million (about US$30 million) on its R6.9 billion (about US$395 million) of sales, an operating margin of 7.5%, the company said. Group operating profit rose 30.7% to R2.8 billion (about US$160 million), well behind the rise in sales.

Africa supplied R2.2 billion (about US$126 million) of that profit, up 5.9%. The company’s results announcement says that, as anticipated, financing costs weighed on earnings growth, and it lists R32.3 million (about US$1.85 million) of one-off costs for refinancing NKD’s German debt.

Mr Price gave a cautious outlook. It said trading conditions are “likely to remain challenging for the remainder of the financial year” and described the backdrop in Africa and Europe as one of “persistent volatility and heightened unpredictability”.

The announcement also says the group is managing supply-chain pressure, including at the port of Durban, during the key festive trading period. It adds that NKD’s earnings are weighted towards the first half of the financial year.

Cash from operations was R4.8 billion (about US$275 million) and net debt, borrowings minus cash, stood at R7.7 billion (about US$440 million). The company’s own figures show a business funding a large acquisition while still paying out about 63% of profit as dividends.

Shareholders receive an interim dividend of 329.5 cents a share (about US$0.19), up 2.0%. Shares bought up to Tuesday 8 December 2026 carry the payout, which is paid on Monday 14 December 2026.

For investors who follow South African stocks, the result shows how a takeover can lift sales far faster than profit per share. Mr Price shares trade in Johannesburg under the ticker MRP.

Readers who want more on the local market can follow our South Africa coverage and our earlier report on Naspers and Prosus shares. Rand figures in this article are converted at R17.48 to the US dollar, the market rate on 20 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NKD?

NKD is a European discount retailer of clothing and homeware that Mr Price now owns. The group counts its results from the date the deal took effect.

Why did profit per share rise less than sales?

Sales now include a whole new business, while profit per share depends on what is left after costs and the share count. The company says financing costs, including the debt taken on for the NKD deal, weighed on earnings growth.

Where does Mr Price trade?

Mr Price Group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under the ticker MRP. Its dividend is paid in South African rand.

Sources: Mr Price Group interim results announcement for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2026, published on the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service on 20 November 2026 and on Mr Price Group’s investor relations site.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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