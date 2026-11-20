A scheme meant to bring water to Limpopo villages is now a criminal case.

SOUTH AFRICA · CORRUPTION

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the Hawks, South Africa’s police unit for priority crime, arrested two men over the Giyani Water Project, a scheme for the town of Giyani and nearby villages in Limpopo province, in the north of the country. The suspects, aged 64 and 51, are a former board chairperson of Lepelle Northern Water, a state water utility, and a company director.

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They face charges of corruption and money laundering, and the Hawks say a contract meant to end a village water crisis grew far beyond its approved size. The next step is a first court appearance, where a magistrate decides on bail.

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Key Facts Who. Two men, 64 and 51: a former Lepelle Northern Water chairperson and a company director.

What. Arrested by the Hawks on corruption and money laundering charges over the Giyani Water Project.

Where. Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg, and Limpopo; first court date in Polokwane, Limpopo’s capital.

When. Arrested Thursday; first court appearance due Friday.

As of Friday 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A scheme meant to bring water to Limpopo villages is now a criminal case.

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In Ga-Abele, a village in the area, residents were reported in 2022 to go without water for up to three weeks at a time. How much of the scheme is finished is not stated in the Hawks’ statement.

The Giyani project dates to 2014, when the Department of Water and Sanitation, the national water ministry, named Lepelle Northern Water as its implementing agent, according to the Hawks. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a state corruption investigator, asked the High Court, a senior civil court, in 2018 to declare the contract unconstitutional and to recover the money.

The SIU told Parliament’s water committee in May 2025 that R4.1 billion (South African rand, about US$236 million) had been paid against an estimate of R2.2 billion (about US$126 million). The arrests concern how the company was appointed and the alleged gifts; they do not settle the SIU civil case, and a conviction would still need a trial.

How the Contract Swelled Past Its Budget

The Hawks allege that the 64-year-old, then board chairperson, appointed a company owned by the 51-year-old to build and refurbish the pipes and supply network without competitive bidding. A police statement says the project, first valued at about R90 million (about US$5 million at about R17.40 to the dollar), rose to R4.4 billion (about US$253 million) without the necessary authorisation.

Hawks spokesperson Christopher Singo said the director “unduly gratified” the former chairperson with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 car and payments totalling R500,000 (about US$29,000) into his personal and business bank accounts. All of this is allegation, and the suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules; their names have not been released.

The SIU told the committee that LTE Consulting, the private firm first hired, was appointed in August 2014 at R90 million through a procurement deviation, meaning the normal tender process was skipped. A month later a letter set a total estimated cost, and Lepelle went on to pay LTE far above it.

The SIU found that the rise of more than R2.1 billion (about US$121 million) had no approved budget plan, and an independent quantity surveyor judged costs inflated by just under R900 million (about US$52 million). LTE was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the construction industry regulator.

The SIU counted R4.1 billion paid by 2025, while the Hawks allege R4.4 billion in 2026. The Hawks have not named the 51-year-old’s company, so no link between the arrests and LTE has been stated.

The SIU case was due in the Polokwane High Court at the end of July 2025, and how it ended is unclear. This is not the first prosecution linked to the utility: in December 2020 the Hawks arrested Phineas Legodi, former Lepelle chief executive, and two others over a separate hazardous-waste tender.

A Special Tribunal (a special court that recovers state-corruption money) barred him from selling four properties in February 2021. That case is separate from Giyani.

File photo: central Polokwane, the Limpopo provincial capital, where the two suspects were due in court. (Photo: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Water Still Missing in the Villages

The scheme was meant to serve about 50 villages, according to an SIU statement in 2021. Whether the pipes now carry water is not stated in the Hawks’ statement either.

Limpopo is a mining province, and reliable water matters to the companies that work there. Clean public contracting matters to them as well.

Water supply failures are a wider national issue in South Africa’s water crisis. A separate public-spending case is traced in the Tembisa hospital graft case.

The two men were due to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday. More on the country is on the South Africa page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested?

Two men: a former chairperson of Lepelle Northern Water and a company director. Their names have not been released, and a court has not found either guilty.

What does the Giyani Water Project do?

It was meant to end the water crisis in Giyani and nearby villages by building and refurbishing the supply network. Whether it has done so has not been confirmed.

What happens next?

The suspects first appear before a magistrate, who decides on bail and sets the next date. A trial would come only if prosecutors proceed.

Sources: South African Police Service and Hawks media statement and statements by spokesperson Christopher Singo (19 November); Special Investigating Unit briefing to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation (May 2025); Special Investigating Unit statement of 11 February 2021.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error